CASPER, Wyo. — Up to around 4 inches of snowfall is possible as Casper bids 2022 adieu and welcomes 2023, but warmth and wind will first mark the end of this week. The National Weather Service in Riverton has forecast a mostly sunny Friday with a high near 37. Winds are expected from the southwest at around 30 mph with gusts of up to 45 mph. Snow chances kick in tonight with a 40% chance between midnight and 4 a.m. under mostly cloudy skies. However, the low should drop to only 36 degrees before rising to 42 by 5 a.m. The wind is not expected to let up, with southwest winds at 23–28 mph and gusts of up to 44 mph overnight.

CASPER, WY ・ 22 HOURS AGO