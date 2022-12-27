Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oilcity.news
Controlled burns scheduled throughout Natrona County
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Mountain Fire District and the Bureau of Land Management High Plains District are conducting controlled burns of slash piles on the south side of Casper Mountain and in the Muddy Mountain and Coal Mountain areas today. Due to today’s controlled burns, a significant amount...
Snowy Weekend for Casper-Area; Winter Weather Advisories in Effect
The National Weather Service predicts snow. They've issued a winter weather advisory saying the mountains could see 6-12 inches of snow in the coming days. There's a 50% chance of snow after 11 p.m. with a low just below freezing. Saturday has a 30% chance of snow. More snow is...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming News Now at 10 pm - VOD - Casper wind damage
Comea shelter makes room for more-pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. The Comea House and Resource Center officials were prepared to help. The community worked with the city, county, and state officials to ensure everyone, especially the homeless, were off the street during the unprecedented cold snap that started on Dec. 21st.
Strong Wind Pushes Casper Transit Bus into Median on 2nd and Park
A Casper Transit Bus was pushed into the median on 2nd and Park street, getting stuck, around 6:22 p.m. Sergeant Krugler with the Casper Police Department told K2Radio News that only the bus driver was in the vehicle at the time and no injuries were reported. The driver told police...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper businesses damaged by Tuesday’s high winds
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With winds reported at 75 miles an hour on Tuesday, homes and businesses experienced damage across Natrona County. One local restaurant owner describes how the weather is impacting his business. Tuesday’s windstorm not only caused power outages but also caused damage to homes and...
oilcity.news
Warm and windy conditions forecast ahead of potential New Year’s snow
CASPER, Wyo. — Up to around 4 inches of snowfall is possible as Casper bids 2022 adieu and welcomes 2023, but warmth and wind will first mark the end of this week. The National Weather Service in Riverton has forecast a mostly sunny Friday with a high near 37. Winds are expected from the southwest at around 30 mph with gusts of up to 45 mph. Snow chances kick in tonight with a 40% chance between midnight and 4 a.m. under mostly cloudy skies. However, the low should drop to only 36 degrees before rising to 42 by 5 a.m. The wind is not expected to let up, with southwest winds at 23–28 mph and gusts of up to 44 mph overnight.
Casper Wind Blows Trampoline into Power Lines, Alley Between 8th and 9th Street Closed Temporarily
Casper Fire-EMS units were called to the 2400 block of E. 9th street at 1:20pm for a report of a trampoline that had blown into power lines and was hung on the line. Rocky Mountain Power has been notified. The alley between 8th and 9th streets will be closed from...
oilcity.news
Moderate to heavy snow coming to Wyoming over New Year’s weekend; 80% chance in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — With the start of the new year approaching, moderate to heavy snow is expected in western and central Wyoming from Saturday through Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Light to moderate snow could begin in western parts of the state Friday and Friday...
oilcity.news
Casper may see rain on New Year’s Eve; 80% chance of snow on New Year’s Day
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper saw an all-time record-low temperature of -42 degrees on Thursday, Dec. 22. As the New Year approaches, highs are expected to be 70–85 degrees warmer than that record low, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. On Thursday, Dec. 29,...
oilcity.news
Wind closures in effect on Outer Drive, I-25 near Casper with gusts exceeding 60 mph Wednesday morning
CASPER, Wyo. — Wind gusts are reaching above 60 mph in areas around Casper as of 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, Wyoming Department of Transportation sensors indicate. Amid the strong winds, Wyoming Highway 258, also known as Outer Drive, has been closed to light, high-profile traffic. WYDOT has also implemented wind closures on Interstate 25 from Casper to Douglas. While traffic other than light, high-profile vehicles is allowed during wind closures, “extreme blow over risk” advisories are in effect alerting all drivers of the hazard.
oilcity.news
Heavy snow, winds of up to 75 mph for western Wyoming Tuesday–Wednesday; New Year’s snow likely in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Snow is falling in areas of western Wyoming on Tuesday morning and heavy accumulations are expected in some areas. Southern portions of Yellowstone National Park and the Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges can expect 10–18 inches of snow by Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Snowfall of 5–10 inches is expected in northern Yellowstone. Windspeeds of 50 mph could accompany the storm.
Rocky Mountain Power Reports Outages in Casper and Glenrock
Several thousand people in several areas of Casper and Glenrock are without electrical service on Tuesday afternoon, according to Rocky Mountain Power. The company, a division of Pacificorp, has sentence crews to investigate the outages and make repairs, and estimates the restoration will be completed by 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to its Twitter site.
Wyoming Snow & Ice Are No Match For Wyoming Diesel
After that last big snow, our streets have been piled with whatever the snow plows could push aside. We could wait for it all to melt. But that much snow will take a while. So let's line it up, then suck it up off the roads. This is actually quite...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (12/27/22–12/29/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
capcity.news
Cheyenne PD: Woman in custody after shots fired call; no injuries reported
CASPER, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is currently investigating a report of shots fired that occurred this morning, Thursday, Dec. 29, around 10:55 a.m. near the 1400 block of Rollins Avenue. Responding officers secured the area and determined there were no injuries, Cheyenne PD said in a social...
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (12/26/22–12/30/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
oilcity.news
Natrona County, Wyoming see growth in taxable sales in third quarter
CASPER, Wyo. — The state of Wyoming and Natrona County saw a rise in taxable sales in the third quarter of 2022 compared with the third quarter of 2021. Natrona County saw 19.2% more sales, which is comparable to the state’s increase of 20.4%, according to a new Wyoming Economic Summary Report.
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (12/19/22–12/26/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those that filed for a divorce from December 19 through December 26. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (12/21/22–12/27/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Dec. 21 through Dec. 27. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Historic Wagon Wheel roller skating rink changes ownership
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A historic roller skating rink near Casper is changing ownership. So what does this mean for the venue? The former owner talks about it’s amazing history, and the new owner discusses it’s future. The Wagon Wheel roller rink in Mills is entering...
Comments / 0