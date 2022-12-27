Read full article on original website
Local brewery creates life-sized Candyland
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — A local brewery in southern Oklahoma is bringing a classic family board game to life. Lost Street Brewery Company in Durant has put a fun twist on family game night offering a life-sized Candyland. “I think it’s a great idea and it’s fun that it’s...
KXII.com
Veteran from Denison is paralyzed after an ATV accident
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Denison native, Josh Prado is described by friends and family as a great American hero. Prado’s longtime family friend, Rhonda Koeppen said, “He had gone to the military, then he went to the sheriff’s department, was doing several special things. He’s always just had the most outgoing personality you could ever dream of.” It appeared that Prado had everything going right for him, until Christmas day of 2021.
KTEN.com
Crash propels pickup into Durant building
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — One person was hurt after a pickup truck crashed into a building in Durant on Thursday evening. Police said a man identified as Brandon Sons was driving the truck when he suffered a seizure and struck another vehicle near the intersection of North 1st Avenue and West Pine Street.
KTEN.com
East Texas family reunited with long lost dog at Ardmore shelter
ARDMORE Okla., (KTEN)-- Just a few days before Christmas, the Ardmore Animal Shelter gave a heartwarming and special gift by bringing Annie, a 10-year-old dog who had been missing for over a year, back to her family. "Oh, Annie, you don't have your collar or anything after a year,” Annie’s...
KTEN.com
Johnston County sheriff: Where are jail funds?
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has opened a public corruption case in Johnston County at the request of Sheriff Gary Dodd. In a Facebook video, Dodd maintained that county commissioners have "willfully and knowingly" refused to provide funding for the county jail. The sheriff also requested a supplemental pay raise for an employee in his office to compensate for an increase in work responsibilities. That salary bump would come out of the sheriff's office discretionary fund.
KXII.com
Burglary suspect wanted in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they suspect burglarized two homes Thursday morning. Police said John Robertson is suspected of burglarizing two homes in the Mead Cemetery and Sandpoint area. Robertson also led them on a chase. Police said there...
KXII.com
Driver crashes through Durant business
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -A Durant business is picking up the pieces today. Around 5 p.m. Thursday evening, a car crashed through one of its offices. The driver reportedly lost control of the car and slammed into the Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance office off of 1st Avenue, next to Magnolia Cafe.
KTEN.com
Coalgate student to perform at Citrus Bowl
COALGATE, Okla. (KTEN) — Kayla Christman is joining the thousands of people traveling to the Citrus Bowl football game this weekend in Florida, but the Coalgate mascot won't be in a seat when the game kicks off. "I'll get to see what it's like for when I go to...
KXII.com
Grayson Co. man losses everything in house fire
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) -An early morning fire leaves a Grayson County man without a home this evening. It happened on FM 120 West of Pottsboro at around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday. Resident, Nolan Osborne told News 12 that he woke up to blaring smoke alarms and was able to make...
marlowreview.com
Ranchers from Stephens County donate beef to Ronald McDonald House
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - County Line Beef donated more than 40 pounds of beef to the Ronald McDonald House Charity in Oklahoma City in mid-December. Owners of County Line Beef, Alex and Stephen Morcom delivered the beef. County Line Beef, located near Central High, is a member of the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association.
KTEN.com
Sherman, Denison review 2022 achievements
(KTEN) — The year 2022 was unlike any other for both Sherman and Denison. Two major $35 billion projects broke ground in the City of Sherman. "We heard about the TI project late in 2021, and then they broke ground on that project in 2022," said city spokesperson Nate Strauch. "The GlobalWafers project, which followed in its footsteps, was both announced and broke ground this year."
Man jailed for alleged drugs and stolen ID possession
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Ringgold man has been arrested after Wichita County deputies say they found illegal drugs and several forms of identification that did not belong to him. On Dec. 27, 2022, deputies stopped a vehicle at 8th and Baylor for a traffic violation. The passenger was identified as Russell Wayne McCoy. While […]
kaynewscow.com
Ralston resident injured in accident
LONE GROVE — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a Ralston resident is in good condition following an accident that occurred at 9:41 p.m. Dec. 29 on Buck Skin Road west of Meridian Road, two miles south of Lone Grove in Carter County. Troopers report that David M. Wood,...
KTEN.com
Sherman businesses can apply for financial incentives
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN)—The Sherman Economic Development Corporation and partnering organizations are holding the second annual RISE challenge. RISE — short for Raising Innovative Sherman Entrepreneurs — is aimed at giving young local businesses a boost. "Sherman is growing and expanding," said Cary Wacker, Austin College director of...
KTEN.com
Sherman girls rout Emerson 61-38
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) - The Sherman Lady Cats started fast against Emerson at home and never lost their lead. Sherman racked up the big win 61-38.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas School District Lays Off Teachers & Other Employees Due To Financial Woes
Days before Christmas, Jessica How, and parents across the Tioga Independent School District had to deliver difficult news to their kids. "I had to come home get eye level with him and say hey buddy your teacher is not going to be coming back," said How, a parent of two elementary-aged students in the district.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Caney PD Looking for Man Wanted for Questioning
The Caney Police Department is requesting help identifying a person of interest. The person was seen at Bubbas Bubbles laundry mat on Saturday around 4:00pm. They appear to be a white male with dark-colored hair wearing a ball cap and glasses. Caney PD believes he was driving a white pickup truck.
OSBI investigating after inmate found dead by another inmate in Stephens Co. Jail
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after officials say a Stephens County Jail inmate discovered another inmate dead.
comancheok.net
Straily resigns as police chief
Comanche police chief Bill Straily has resigned his position effective Dec. 31. "I, Chief Bill Straily, would like to thank the citizens of Comanche for their continued support of me as your police chief," Straily said in a statement to the Comanche Times. "I have enjoyed every minute serving as your police chief. It is with heavy heart that I must move on. It has truly been a pleasure to serve and protect you."
