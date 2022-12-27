ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

wjhl.com

THP: 1 injured in Roan Mountain UTV crash

One person was injured Thursday when a UTV collided with a car near Roan Mountain, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
wjhl.com

New Bristol K9 officer Stash busts meth, heroin on first day

Officer Eric Keller and K9 Stash make good partners, as their recent performance on patrol can attest. New Bristol K9 officer Stash busts meth, heroin on first day
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Northeast Tennessee COVID-19 flag memorial taken down after 2+ years

Three hundred and eighty people had died in the region due to COVID-19 complications when the Marat Moore's makeshift flag memorial began.
TENNESSEE STATE
wjhl.com

Water service restored to 9,000 Washington County customers

Jonesborough officials said Friday evening that water service had been restored to 9,000 customers in Washington County.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Jonesborough residents without water cross county lines for showers

Jonesborough residents without water cross county lines for showers.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wvlt.tv

Suspect named in Jefferson County shooting

STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials identified the suspect in a Jefferson County shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Dec. 20. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey confirmed Demarco Derez Williams was still at large. Williams is wanted by JCSO on...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Admiral Propane shares suspected cause of Greeneville explosion

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A propane explosion led to the collapse of a building at Admiral Propane yesterday, and business safety staff told News Channel 11 that they think they know the cause. According to Bob Wallace, Admiral Propane’s safety director, gas from the business’s lot made it inside the nearby building before finding a […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

More Washington County residents to have water Friday

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Jonesborough utility district will restore service to more areas Friday. Mayor Chuck Vest says the district will move on to the Washington College, Telford and Limestone zones tomorrow before moving north to Bowmantown. Vest told News Channel 11 that he can’t give a precise estimate as to when all 13,000 […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Jonesborough to begin phased resumption of water service Thursday morning

Jonesborough to begin phased resumption of water service Thursday morning.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Police: Man fled police, barricades himself in Bluff City home

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested and charged after he barricaded himself in a Bluff City residence on Thursday, police say. According to a release from the Bluff City Police Department, officers with Bluff City, Sullivan County and THP were dispatched to the 100 Block of Lakeview Drive in Bluff City in […]
BLUFF CITY, TN
WJHL

Car crashes into Johnson City vape shop

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A car crashed into a Johnson City business on Tuesday. It happened at Vapor 42 on West Market Street. According to Johnson City police, the driver of the car had a medical emergency. Police said the building suffered cosmetic damage.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

