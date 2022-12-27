Read full article on original website
THP: 1 injured in Roan Mountain UTV crash
One person was injured Thursday when a UTV collided with a car near Roan Mountain, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
New Bristol K9 officer Stash busts meth, heroin on first day
Officer Eric Keller and K9 Stash make good partners, as their recent performance on patrol can attest.
Sheriff: 1 in hospital, 1 arrested after pursuit ends with gunshot in Dickenson Co.
Sheriff: 1 in hospital, 1 arrested after pursuit ends with gunshot in Dickenson Co.
Mayor: Greene Co. water situation improving; service restored to all Chuckey customers
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison says the county's water situation continues to improve.
Northeast Tennessee COVID-19 flag memorial taken down after 2+ years
Three hundred and eighty people had died in the region due to COVID-19 complications when the Marat Moore's makeshift flag memorial began.
Water service restored to 9,000 Washington County customers
Jonesborough officials said Friday evening that water service had been restored to 9,000 customers in Washington County.
Overturned vehicle on I-40 near Dandridge leads to hazmat situation
Jefferson County authorities ask drivers to avoid downtown Dandridge Friday morning due to a hazmat situation following a crash on Interstate 40.
JC's Memorial Park Community Center stays closed as repairs remain ongoing
The Memorial Park Community Center has remained closed since a water line break on Christmas Eve resulted in damage to the Johnson City facility.
Jonesborough residents without water cross county lines for showers
Jonesborough residents without water cross county lines for showers.
Water's on: Some Jonesborough customers welcome tap flow after 4-day hiatus — crews start restoring Conklin area
Earl Greene went to bed Wednesday night hopeful he'd have running water by early Thursday after four days without. He wasn't disappointed.
14 main line breaks repaired as Johnson City keeps a step ahead of water challenges
Johnson City's water and sewer services department has been staffed around the clock since Dec. 23 and repaired 14 main line breaks with minimal customer service disruptions, the system's director said Thursday.
Suspect named in Jefferson County shooting
STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials identified the suspect in a Jefferson County shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Dec. 20. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey confirmed Demarco Derez Williams was still at large. Williams is wanted by JCSO on...
Woman faces charges for ‘serious bodily injury’ to child under 9 in Washington Co.
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A 26-year-old Washington County woman is jailed on charges alleging she caused serious bodily injury to a child 8 years old or younger and could face at least 15 years in jail if convicted. Kirsten Jenkins was jailed Dec. 22, weeks after a Washington County Grand Jury returned presentment charging her […]
Veterans Voices: 120 years of US history revealed at Mountain Home National Cemetery
Veterans Voices: 120 years of US history revealed at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Admiral Propane shares suspected cause of Greeneville explosion
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A propane explosion led to the collapse of a building at Admiral Propane yesterday, and business safety staff told News Channel 11 that they think they know the cause. According to Bob Wallace, Admiral Propane’s safety director, gas from the business’s lot made it inside the nearby building before finding a […]
More Washington County residents to have water Friday
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Jonesborough utility district will restore service to more areas Friday. Mayor Chuck Vest says the district will move on to the Washington College, Telford and Limestone zones tomorrow before moving north to Bowmantown. Vest told News Channel 11 that he can’t give a precise estimate as to when all 13,000 […]
Jonesborough to begin phased resumption of water service Thursday morning
Jonesborough to begin phased resumption of water service Thursday morning.
Police: Man fled police, barricades himself in Bluff City home
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested and charged after he barricaded himself in a Bluff City residence on Thursday, police say. According to a release from the Bluff City Police Department, officers with Bluff City, Sullivan County and THP were dispatched to the 100 Block of Lakeview Drive in Bluff City in […]
THP: One dead, one injured after crash near Goose Creek Road in Jefferson Co.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — One person died and another was injured after a crash on State Route 25/70 in Jefferson County on Dec. 23, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Around 11:14 a.m., a tanker truck was driving west on State Route 25/70 near Goose Creek...
Car crashes into Johnson City vape shop
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A car crashed into a Johnson City business on Tuesday. It happened at Vapor 42 on West Market Street. According to Johnson City police, the driver of the car had a medical emergency. Police said the building suffered cosmetic damage.
