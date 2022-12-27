Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxxv25.com
Boil water notice for Summer Haven Circle E. to OL Oaks Dr. in Gulfport
An area in Gulfport is now under a boil water notice. The Gulfport Water Works Division says due to a water main repair, citizens in the area of Summer Haven Circle East to Ol Oaks Drive are under a boil water notice. This includes Summer Haven Drive and Live Oaks...
wxxv25.com
MDOT project in Harrison and Hancock counties awarded $60M
The Mississippi Department of Transportation project in Harrison and Hancock counties was selected by DOT to receive $60 million. The project will widen Interstate 10 from four to six lanes west of Diamondhead to just east of County Farm Road in Long Beach. It also includes intelligent transportation system improvements...
wxxv25.com
Cardboard recycling event this Saturday in Harrison County
If you’re looking for something to do with all your cardboard boxes from the holidays, well, you’re in luck. The cardboard recycling events runs 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday only and there are five locations for the drop-offs:. D’Iberville Civic Center on Auto Mall Parkway. Harrison...
wxxv25.com
Economic goals in Jackson County for 2023
With such a diverse range of industry and businesses, Jackson County saw a lot of growth in 2022 and there’s no stopping that growth as we head into 2023. In studio with more is Jaylon Morris with the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce.
wxxv25.com
Firework businesses around the Coast preparing for the New Year’s holiday
With New Year’s Eve just right around the corner, fireworks stores and tents are popping up around the Coast. Wilson Fireworks has six different locations along the Gulf Coast including Ocean Springs, Saucier, Moss Point and Poplarville. Owner Barbara Wilson tells News 25 that the sales have been pretty...
wxxv25.com
Jackson County Chamber of Commerce plans for 2023
The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is planning to expand their reach in 2023. The chamber plans to lean into its purpose by continuing to help small, local businesses through grants, ribbon cuttings, and promotions. They hope to grow their memberships in order to help more businesses. For 2023, they...
wxxv25.com
12/30 – Jeff Vorick’s “Dense Fog Advisory” Friday Night Forecast
Ample moisture, cool temperatures, and light enough winds will allow for dense fog to set up in spots. Sea fog will be an issue along and south of I-10 overnight tonight. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 AM tomorrow for Pearl River, Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson County. Areas along and south of I-10 have it in place until Noon.
wxxv25.com
City of Bay St. Louis celebrating New Year with an Oyster Drop
Some cities drop a ball to celebrate the new year, but the City of Bay St. Louis has a better idea. The city rings in the new year with a giant oyster drop. The oyster sits at the very top of 200 North Beach Restaurant. Last New Year’s Eve, the...
wxxv25.com
Chomper the Alligator dies at 64 after spending entire life at Pine Hills Nursery in Pass Christian
A beloved alligator named Chomper from Pass Christian died Tuesday at the age of 64. Chomper the Gator was rescued in 1958 after hatching along the Jourdan River. He was rescued by a man named Billy Cuevas. Cuevas then adopted Chomper and raised him his whole life. Chomper spent the...
wxxv25.com
Coast liquor stores still lifting spirits despite low supply
As we prepare to toast to 2023, we checked in with a local liquor store that has been lifting spirits this holiday season. At Pooh’s Liquor Store on Dedeaux Road in Gulfport, business has been non-stop since Thanksgiving. During this year, it’s often hard to keep up the supply,...
wxxv25.com
Two announce intention to run for Harrison County sheriff
Captain Matt Haley and Major Louis Elias have both announced their intention to run for the Harrison County sheriff position next year. Both men still have to qualify. Elias is a graduate of Long Beach High School and the Harrison County Law Enforcement Academy. Haley started at the Harrison County...
wxxv25.com
Musician Steve Azar to serve as Neptune grand marshal
The Krewe of Neptune announced that Mississippi musician and recording artist Steve Azar will serve as grand marshal for the night parade on Feb. 18. The parade rolls at 5:30 p.m. Azar is known for his hit “I Don’t Have To Be Me (Til Monday)” and “One Mississippi.” The Greenville...
wxxv25.com
CEO of Biloxi retirement home dies in train accident
The co-founder and CEO of a Biloxi retirement home died over the Christmas holiday. 57-year-old Glenn Barclay died December 26, according to a post made on The Blake at Biloxi’s social media page. News outlets in Pensacola reported that Terry Glenn Barclay was killed when he was hit by...
wxxv25.com
New Year’s Eve events across the Coast
As with a lot of things, South Mississippi always does it up big for New Year’s celebrations. There’s no shortage of fun happening tomorrow either. Saturday morning, Brantley Ellison Fitness is hosting its first ever Run for Free 2023 5K at the Cedar Lake Road location. The family is invited to start off the year with fitness vendors, gym incentives, and a chance to win a free month of membership by placing first in the 5k.
wxxv25.com
Coast hotels and casinos are filling up fast for New Year’s celebrations
Hotels and casinos along the Coast are filling up with out-of-town guests for the upcoming New Year’s holiday. Biloxi City Councilman Kenny Glavan, who is president of the Mississippi Hotel and Lodging Association, says rooms started filling up right after Christmas. With the Sugar Bowl being played right down...
wxxv25.com
Pass Christian Police searching for commercial burglary suspect
Pass Christian Police are searching for a suspect in a commercial burglary case. Police said more than $14,000 in goods were taken from numerous storage units on Dec. 10. On Dec. 13, 43-year-old Charles Shannon Parker was identified as a suspect in the commercial burglary case. A warrant was issued...
wxxv25.com
Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson looks back at his career
After more than 30 years of service, Sheriff Troy Peterson has announced that he will retire when his term ends. Sheriff Peterson is finishing out his career right where it started. Before he was sheriff, Peterson began as a corrections officer at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. It wasn’t...
wxxv25.com
News 25’s Top Five Stories of 2022
As we wind down on 2022, we are taking a look at some of the stories that captured the attention of our viewers this year. From the state legislature to the death of a beloved mascot to the loss of two police officers. Let’s take a look at how the top stories of 2022 lined up this year.
wxxv25.com
Remembering Chomper the Alligator’s legacy on the Gulf Coast
After being a staple attraction at Pine Hills Nursery in Pass Christian for more than 60 years, Chomper the Alligator has died. The story of Chomper, also known as the king of the wild side, goes all the way back to 1958 when a man named Billy Cuevas rescued him right after he hatched. He was only six inches long.
Comments / 0