As with a lot of things, South Mississippi always does it up big for New Year’s celebrations. There’s no shortage of fun happening tomorrow either. Saturday morning, Brantley Ellison Fitness is hosting its first ever Run for Free 2023 5K at the Cedar Lake Road location. The family is invited to start off the year with fitness vendors, gym incentives, and a chance to win a free month of membership by placing first in the 5k.

BILOXI, MS ・ 16 HOURS AGO