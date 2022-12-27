ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, FL

One person in the hospital after shooting occurred in Callahan, officials say

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 3 days ago
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office has reported that at 4:30 p.m. deputies responded to a domestic shooting on Ratliff Road in Nassau County.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Reports indicate that the suspect is in custody and posses no threat to the community.

There is a large police presence, and the road has been closed off.

As this shooting is an active investigation more information will be added to this story when we learn more.

Jacksonville, FL
