4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Fox 19
Baby girl returned two days after mother, father allegedly whisked her out of Ohio
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 10-month-old girl is back with her grandparents, who are her custodial guardians, two days after her biological mother and father took her out of state. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigative Section and the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office arranged for the safe return of the baby, Valerie Lala Williams, Friday night.
Man facing charges for deadly Dayton hit-and-run
DAYTON — A Trotwood man is now facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a Dayton woman over the summer. Jonathan Chambers, 45, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Wednesday on one count aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular assault, three counts of failure to stop after an accident and one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, according to court records.
1017thepoint.com
HOMICIDE SUSPECT CRITICAL AFTER SELF-INFLICTED SHOOTING
(Richmond, IN)--The Richmond Police Department released more information Thursday on a person they originally called a suspect in a recent homicide. On Wednesday, investigators went to a home on US 27 just south of Richmond based on a tip that Erica Petry was there. Petry was found inside the home with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Petry was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. At last check, she was in critical but stable condition. Petry has not yet been charged and the investigation is continuing.
AES Ohio crews turn focus to investigating cause of Montgomery County outage
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 7:52 p.m.: The number of reported outages for AES Ohio customers in Montgomery County now stands at 19. Crews are continuing their investigation in an attempt to pinpoint the probable cause of the outages. UPDATE @ 7:18 p.m.: The number of reported outages for...
Fox 19
Man shot outside restaurant near busy Colerain shopping center
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is hospitalized in serious condition after a shooting near Stone Creek Shopping Center. It happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday behind a Raising Cane’s on Colerain Avenue, according to Jim Love with Colerain Township PD. A police officer was in the area, heard...
Firefighters respond to barn fire in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — Firefighters have been called to a reported fire off Selma Pike in Clark County late Thursday night. Crews were called to a fire in the 5300 block of Selma Pike around 11:38 p.m., according to the initial scanner traffic. >>Resident saved by good Samaritan, 1 taken...
WLWT 5
Missing Butler County man, fiancé last seen dining at restaurant Christmas day
HAMILTON, Ohio — Rarely will you see Jose Gutierrez without a smile. After all, his family said the 36-year-old from Hamilton, Ohio, has everything going for him. He earned a master's degree from Miami University, is currently working as a project coordinator at Champlin Architecture in Cincinnati and recently asked his girlfriend to marry him.
Fox 19
NKY boat fire turns deadly, entire harbor shut down: ‘A nightmare scenario’
DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - More than a dozen first responders were called to a boat fire Friday at the Manhattan Harbour Marina. One person is dead and one person is hospitalized with critical burns. Story continues below. A house boat caught fire shortly before 11:18 p.m. and then spread to...
‘It’s despicable;’ Trotwood mayor, police chief speak out after Greyhound riders stranded in cold
TROTWOOD — Trotwood’s mayor and police chief are speaking out after they say Greyhound bus riders were left stranded in freezing cold temperatures on Christmas. Trotwood Police Chief Erik Wilson told News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz that his department was called out to the city’s Greyhound station on Christmas night. He said 12 people had been left outside for about an hour and a half after their bus was cancelled and the the station was closed.
WLWT 5
Daycare bandits at it again, targeting unlocked cars outside Mason child care centers
MASON, Ohio — Daycare bandits are at it again. In the last two weeks, thieves have targeted cars outside three daycare centers in Mason. "They absolutely know what they're doing," said Steve Spanagel, owner of All About Kids. "They got us and two of our competitors within a mile of here."
Reid Health temporarily closing Richmond Urgent Care facility
A broken water line has made Reid Health temporarily close a Richmond urgent care facility.
hometownstations.com
Florida man pleads not guilty to five counts of vehicle homicide in Shelby County
Shelby County, OH (WLIO) - A Florida man is facing multiple counts of vehicular homicide in Shelby County after he allegedly operated a vehicle and caused the death of five people this past Christmas Eve. A complaint filed in Sidney Municipal Court states that Dayren Rocubert on or about December...
They Called 911 for Help. Police and Prosecutors Used a New Junk Science Championed by an Ohio Cop to Decide They Were Liars.
Tracing the fallacy of 911 call analysis through the justice system, from Quantico to the courtroom
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office seeking person involved in multiple reports of fuel theft
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has taken multiple reports of fuel being stolen from bulk fuel tanks throughout the past couple of weeks, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office social media pages. Sheriff Frye asks residents to check your tanks regularly and if you have had fuel...
Fox 19
Woman killed walking in the road in Warren County, OSP says
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman is dead Tuesday night after she was hit by a pick-up truck in Deerfield Township. It happened around 8 p.m. on Mason Montgomery Road near Irwin Simpson Road outside the Deerfield Towne Center. Candice Norton, 36, of Mason, was walking on Mason Montgomery...
peakofohio.com
Christmas Day dispute leads to multiple charges for Wapak man
Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s office responded to a rolling domestic dispute late Christmas Day. Deputies went to the area of County Road 37 near County Road 39, Huntsville, where two victims were standing outside their car. They reported they picked up Chrystyan Kline, 31, of Wapakoneta, in...
Fox 19
Cincinnati architect and fiancée missing in Mexico, family fears abduction
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton man is missing in Mexico, and his family is desperate for his return. Jose Gutierrez received his masters from Miami University and works for a Cincinnati-based firm as an architect. He was last seen domestically at CVG Airport, from which he departed on Dec....
WKRC
Former Greater Cincinnati Kroger building purchased by indoor shooting center
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The building that was formerly a Kroger store in Greater Cincinnati was purchased and the plan is for it to be home to multiple businesses. Kroger replaced its store at 5420 Liberty Fairfield Road in Butler County with another less than a mile away in...
WLWT 5
Waffle House employees' home catches fire Christmas morning, community now rallying around them
HAMILTON, Ohio — At the Waffle House in Hamilton Tuesday afternoon, customers received service with a smile. Employee Kayla Reichenbach greeted them with a smile and thanked them for coming in. What patrons probably didn't notice was the hardship Kayla Reichenbach and her husband Jeffery Reichenbach, who also works...
Semi driver facing multiple counts of vehicular homicide after deadly Shelby Co. crash
SHELBY COUNTY — The driver of a semi-trailer involved in a crash on Christmas Eve that killed four people is now facing vehicular homicide charges. On the morning of Dec. 24, Ohio State Highway patrol was called to an accident involving three vehicles on I-75 in Franklin Township. An...
