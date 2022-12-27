ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
WSOC Charlotte

US stocks fall broadly as S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008

Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday as major indexes close out a dismal year with lingering concerns about stubbornly hot inflation and a potential recession. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% as of 3:13 p.m. Eastern. The index, which is considered a benchmark for the broader market by...
Markets Insider

US stocks edge higher as investors weigh China's COVID surge and reopening of its borders

US stocks edged higher on Wednesday as investors weighed rising COVID infections in China and the country's reopening efforts. Oil prices slid after touching a three-week high in the previous session as traders growing concerned that Beijing is moving too quickly to reopen. China announced on Monday that incoming visitors into the country would no longer be required to quarantine starting January 8.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, UK and Ireland as president and one year paid more foreign tax than US

Donald Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, the UK, Ireland and St Maarten during his presidency, and in his first year in the White House paid more foreign tax than US, his returns have shown.In 2017, Trump’s foreign financial interests were still apparently quite strong; he paid more than $1m in tax to other countries that year. But at the same time, his domestic efforts to shield himself from taxes were in full swing too, and he paid less than $1,000 for the year in federal income taxes.However, his personal finances started to look a lot less like...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Tesla, Cal-Maine, Southwest and Others

Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla rallied 4.4% in the premarket after posting its first rise in eight sessions Wednesday, softening the blow to its stock in what will still be the worst year ever for Tesla shares. Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) – Cal-Maine slid 4.9% in premarket trading after its quarterly...
NBC Los Angeles

Asia-Pacific Markets Fall, Taking Lead From Wall Street's Losses

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded lower, taking the lead from Wall Street's losses overnight as investors looked to the year ahead. The Nikkei 225 in Japan fell 1.05% while the Topix shed 0.8%. South Korea's Kospi fell 1.51% as the country's retail sales for...
NASDAQ

U.S. Stocks Stage Late-Day Recovery Attempt But Close Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - Stocks showed a significant move to the downside in early trading on Friday but staged a notable recovery attempt going into the close. While the major average climbed well off their lows of the session, they still ended the day in negative territory. The major averages finished the...
msn.com

London beats rivals with world’s best-performing major stock market

The FTSE 100 was the world’s best performing major stock index during a miserable 2022 for financial markets after oil titans and arms makers were boosted by the war in Ukraine. As tumbling global stock markets suffered their worst year since 2008 in a near 20pc plunge, London’s blue-chip...
NASDAQ

U.S. Stocks Holding On To Strong Gains In Afternoon Trading

(RTTNews) - Stocks moved sharply early in the session on Thursday and continue to see significant strength in afternoon trading. The Nasdaq has helped to lead the way higher, reflecting a substantial rebound by technology stocks. The major averages have moved roughly sideways in recent trading, holding on to strong...
Zacks.com

3 Under-$10 Technology Stocks Wall Street Analysts Recommend

Technology stocks have delivered an uncharacteristically sluggish performance in 2022. A tech-focused exchange-traded fund, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) declined 28.4% and lagged the S&P 500 by 7.8% this year through Dec 22. Wall Street analysts expect the plunge in technology stocks this year to give way to a...
AOL Corp

Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street; Southwest losses mount

FILE - An NYSE sign is displayed at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, on Nov. 28, 2022. Stocks edged higher in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, as investors count down to the end of the worst year for the S&P 500 since 2008. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

