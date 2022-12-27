ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

NBA suspends 11 players for Magic-Pistons scuffle

The NBA has suspended three players from the Detroit Pistons and eight players from the Orlando Magic for their roles in an on-court altercation on Wednesday, league executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced on Thursday. Pistons guard Killian Hayes will serve a three-game suspension without...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Ja Morant hands out 17 assists, Grizz down Raptors

Ja Morant scored 13 of his 19 points in the third quarter and added a career-best 17 assists as the visiting Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-106 Thursday night. Dillon Brooks scored 25 points and Steven Adams had 14 points and 17 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who won for...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Comeback

Chicago Bears release former first-round pick

There were once high hopes for former Michigan Wolverines standout Taco Charlton after being selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but he has yet again failed to stick around with another NFL team. Charlton was released by the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, and they have claimed cornerback Michael Ojemudia off waivers Read more... The post Chicago Bears release former first-round pick appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Alex Caruso Ready for Return From Concussion, Shoulder Sprain

Caruso ready for return from concussion, shoulder sprain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If being listed as "probable" on the injury report was not enough, Alex Caruso confirmed after the team's morning shootaround that he plans to return from a three-game absence when the Chicago Bulls host the Detroit Pistons Friday night.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Billy Donovan Details Lonzo Ball's Latest Rehab Progress

Billy Donovan details Lonzo Ball's latest rehab progress originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Lonzo Ball's rehab is progressing. Slowly, yes. But it is progressing. In addition to Ball himself recently detailing tangible steps made in his recovery from September's latest left knee surgery, Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan provided an update in a pregame media session with reporters ahead of Friday's game against the Pistons.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Zach LaVine's Season-High 43 Points Continues Strong December

LaVine's season-best outing continues strong December originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In the wake of scoring a season-high 43 points that featured his full offensive arsenal of attacking the rim, seemingly effortless jumpers, eight trips to the free-throw line and even an emphatic alley-oop dunk, Zach LaVine fielded a question on whether he is finally feeling like himself again.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Injury Report: Chicago Bulls could be without six key pieces vs. Detroit Pistons

The Chicago Bulls (15-19) host the Detroit Pistons (9-28) tonight, looking to win their second straight game after an impressive overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Lonzo Ball out with a left knee injury; Alex Caruso (concussion) and Javonte Green (right knee soreness) are probable; Coby White (left leg), Patrick Williams (left clavicle contusion), and Derrick Jones Jr. (left ankle sprain) are questionable to play.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears Injury Report: Teven Jenkins, Cody Whitehair Healthy for Lions Game

Bears injury report: Teven Jenkins, Cody Whitehair healthy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears got closer to full health ahead of this weekend’s game against the Detroit Lions. Neither Teven Jenkins nor Cody Whitehair has an injury designation after each man missed the Bills game. Jenkins was sidelined due to a scary-looking neck injury that required a trip to the hospital, while Whitehair suffered a knee injury. That forced the Bears to insert swing guard Michael Schofield in at right guard. At left guard the team went with a rotation between Larry Borom and Dieter Eiselen. Without two of their starters in the middle of the offensive line, the Bears had one of their worst games of the year rushing the ball. As a team, they were limited to 2.8 YPC and Justin Fields was held to only 11 rushing yards on seven carries.
CHICAGO, IL
InsideTheHeat

Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Loss Friday To Denver Nuggets

The Miami Heat started the five-game road trip on a bad note by losing 124-119 to the Denver Nuggets, ending their two-game win streak. -Despite the loss, Tyler Herro was the best player on the court. He scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, his fifth double-double of the season. He also had four 3-pointers in the second half.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Chicago

Podcast: Blackhawks' Best and Worst Moments From 2022, and Favorite Outdoor Game

Podcast: Hawks' best and worst moments from 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat, Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about the best and worst Blackhawks moments from 2022. The guys also debate which of the six Blackhawks outdoor games is their favorite and weigh in on their top moment from the podcast to close out the year.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Memphis hosts New Orleans after McCollum's 42-point showing

New Orleans Pelicans (23-12, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (21-13, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -5.5; over/under is 232.5. BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays the Memphis Grizzlies after CJ McCollum scored 42 points in the Pelicans' 127-116 win against the Philadelphia 76ers.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Chicago

Bears Overreactions: Examining Wild Bryce Young NFL Draft Trade Idea

Bears overreactions: Examining Bryce Young draft-and-trade idea originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. You can rarely view a three-win season as a positive. But in the 2022 Bears' case, this season might end up filed under "best-case scenario" when all is said and done. Everything has revolved around second-year quarterback...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
85K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy