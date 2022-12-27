Read full article on original website
76ers Land Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan In Bold Trade Scenario
For a long time, the NBA had a bogeyman: the super team. You probably heard all the discourse. First, the Miami Heat were ruining the NBA. Then, it was the Golden State Warriors. Most recently, the Brooklyn Nets were destroying the league’s competitive balance. In the meantime, something interesting happened....
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
NBA suspends 11 players for Magic-Pistons scuffle
The NBA has suspended three players from the Detroit Pistons and eight players from the Orlando Magic for their roles in an on-court altercation on Wednesday, league executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced on Thursday. Pistons guard Killian Hayes will serve a three-game suspension without...
Ja Morant hands out 17 assists, Grizz down Raptors
Ja Morant scored 13 of his 19 points in the third quarter and added a career-best 17 assists as the visiting Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-106 Thursday night. Dillon Brooks scored 25 points and Steven Adams had 14 points and 17 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who won for...
Chicago Bears release former first-round pick
There were once high hopes for former Michigan Wolverines standout Taco Charlton after being selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but he has yet again failed to stick around with another NFL team. Charlton was released by the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, and they have claimed cornerback Michael Ojemudia off waivers Read more... The post Chicago Bears release former first-round pick appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DeMar DeRozan, Grayson Allen, Zach LaVine React to Bulls-Bucks Dust-Up
DeRozan, Allen, LaVine react to Bulls-Bucks dust-up originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It wouldn't be a matchup between the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks without tensions centered on Grayson Allen. Allen, of course, is reviled by Bulls fans for the flagrant foul that broke Alex Caruso's wrist during a...
Bulls' Alex Caruso Ready for Return From Concussion, Shoulder Sprain
Caruso ready for return from concussion, shoulder sprain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If being listed as "probable" on the injury report was not enough, Alex Caruso confirmed after the team's morning shootaround that he plans to return from a three-game absence when the Chicago Bulls host the Detroit Pistons Friday night.
NBA Odds: Pistons vs. Bulls prediction, odds and pick – 12/30/2022
The Detroit Pistons (9-28) visit the Chicago Bulls (15-19) on Friday night. Action tips off at 8:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Bulls prediction and pick. Detroit snapped a six-game losing streak in their most recent outing but still sits in last place in...
Bulls' Billy Donovan Details Lonzo Ball's Latest Rehab Progress
Billy Donovan details Lonzo Ball's latest rehab progress originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Lonzo Ball's rehab is progressing. Slowly, yes. But it is progressing. In addition to Ball himself recently detailing tangible steps made in his recovery from September's latest left knee surgery, Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan provided an update in a pregame media session with reporters ahead of Friday's game against the Pistons.
Bulls' Zach LaVine's Season-High 43 Points Continues Strong December
LaVine's season-best outing continues strong December originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In the wake of scoring a season-high 43 points that featured his full offensive arsenal of attacking the rim, seemingly effortless jumpers, eight trips to the free-throw line and even an emphatic alley-oop dunk, Zach LaVine fielded a question on whether he is finally feeling like himself again.
How To Watch The Miami Heat At Utah Jazz Saturday, Betting Line, Lineups, Injury Report Etc
The Heat play the Jazz on the second night of a back-to-back
Bulls' 5 Most Significant Moments of the 2022 Calendar Year
Looking back at Bulls' 5 most significant moments of 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls’ most recent calendar year was no walk in the park. Nor was it boring. No, the stretch run of the 2021-22 campaign, 2022 offseason and start to the 2022-23 season...
Ja Morant sets career high in assists as Memphis Grizzlies get back on track vs. Raptors
Suddenly, the Memphis Grizzlies looked like they were having fun again. Ja Morant was doing the "griddy" dance; Dillon Brooks was screaming at the top of his lungs after big plays; Steven Adams was owning the rebounds; and the Grizzlies were throwing alley oops. Desmond Bane also was back knocking down 3-pointers.
Injury Report: Chicago Bulls could be without six key pieces vs. Detroit Pistons
The Chicago Bulls (15-19) host the Detroit Pistons (9-28) tonight, looking to win their second straight game after an impressive overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Lonzo Ball out with a left knee injury; Alex Caruso (concussion) and Javonte Green (right knee soreness) are probable; Coby White (left leg), Patrick Williams (left clavicle contusion), and Derrick Jones Jr. (left ankle sprain) are questionable to play.
Bears Injury Report: Teven Jenkins, Cody Whitehair Healthy for Lions Game
Bears injury report: Teven Jenkins, Cody Whitehair healthy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears got closer to full health ahead of this weekend’s game against the Detroit Lions. Neither Teven Jenkins nor Cody Whitehair has an injury designation after each man missed the Bills game. Jenkins was sidelined due to a scary-looking neck injury that required a trip to the hospital, while Whitehair suffered a knee injury. That forced the Bears to insert swing guard Michael Schofield in at right guard. At left guard the team went with a rotation between Larry Borom and Dieter Eiselen. Without two of their starters in the middle of the offensive line, the Bears had one of their worst games of the year rushing the ball. As a team, they were limited to 2.8 YPC and Justin Fields was held to only 11 rushing yards on seven carries.
Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Loss Friday To Denver Nuggets
The Miami Heat started the five-game road trip on a bad note by losing 124-119 to the Denver Nuggets, ending their two-game win streak. -Despite the loss, Tyler Herro was the best player on the court. He scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, his fifth double-double of the season. He also had four 3-pointers in the second half.
Raptors List Fred VanVleet, Precious Achiuwa as Questionable vs. Suns
The Toronto Raptors list Fred VanVleet and Precious Achiuwa as questionable to play Friday against the Phoenix Suns
Podcast: Blackhawks' Best and Worst Moments From 2022, and Favorite Outdoor Game
Podcast: Hawks' best and worst moments from 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat, Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about the best and worst Blackhawks moments from 2022. The guys also debate which of the six Blackhawks outdoor games is their favorite and weigh in on their top moment from the podcast to close out the year.
Memphis hosts New Orleans after McCollum's 42-point showing
New Orleans Pelicans (23-12, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (21-13, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -5.5; over/under is 232.5. BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays the Memphis Grizzlies after CJ McCollum scored 42 points in the Pelicans' 127-116 win against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Bears Overreactions: Examining Wild Bryce Young NFL Draft Trade Idea
Bears overreactions: Examining Bryce Young draft-and-trade idea originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. You can rarely view a three-win season as a positive. But in the 2022 Bears' case, this season might end up filed under "best-case scenario" when all is said and done. Everything has revolved around second-year quarterback...
