Ann Arbor, MI

In Fiesta Bowl, Michigan can go from great to college football’s pinnacle

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The love and admiration came right away, mere moments after the Michigan football team landed at nearby Sky Harbor International Airport on Monday. During an introductory news conference where Jim Harbaugh fielded questions about returning to the College Football Playoff, his team’s opponent in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl, Texas Christian, and the throng of new players coming into the program, a young fan — hoisted on top of his father’s shoulders — had one simple message for his favorite coach.
Michigan DB Gemon Green: ‘Minding my own business’ during MSU tunnel attack

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The incident dominated the headlines for weeks, yet Gemon Green did his best to insulate himself from it all. The Michigan defensive back said he stayed off social media and limited his interactions to family and close friends in the days after Oct. 29, when he and teammate Ja’Den McBurrows were attacked in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following the rivalry game with Michigan State.
Are Michigan fans rooting for Ohio State in the Peach Bowl?

Michigan and Ohio State have never faced each other twice in the same season throughout their storied rivalry. That could change this year if both teams win their College Football Playoff semifinal matchups Saturday. But if the second-ranked Wolverines (13-0) defeat No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, will fans be rooting for another matchup against the fourth-ranked Buckeyes with a national title on the line?
Michigan’s Harbaugh, TCU’s Dykes credit fathers for coaching success

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh and TCU’s Sonny Dykes have led their programs to the College Football Playoff semifinals. But they wouldn’t be in this position without influence from their fathers. At a joint Fiesta Bowl news conference Friday at JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn in Arizona, both head coaches shared their appreciation for their dads, who also were head coaches at the college level.
No position switch for Michigan’s ‘jack of all trades’ safety R.J. Moten

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – With media getting a chance to view a portion of Michigan’s practice on Tuesday, there was a notable surprise at the linebacker position. Junior safety R.J. Moten was participating in drills with the linebackers, which appeared to be an important development heading into Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl national semifinal matchup against TCU.
Michigan EDGE Mike Morris ‘feeling great,’ plans to play in Fiesta Bowl

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Michigan’s top edge rusher and sack leader is almost back to full strength, paving the way for his return to the field in the College Football Playoff. Mike Morris, who was named Big Ten defensive lineman of the year earlier this month for his 7 1/2-sack season, plans to suit up for Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl matchup against Texas Christian (4 p.m., ESPN) after rehabbing a nagging high-ankle sprain.
‘A life lesson.’ Michigan DT Mazi Smith opens up about Ann Arbor arrest

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Mazi Smith says he was days away from legally obtaining a concealed pistol license when he was pulled over in Ann Arbor during an early-October morning. That’s when a handgun and ammunition were found in his vehicle, prompting police to place him in handcuffs and take him to a nearby station for processing. The arrest lead to felony weapons charges filed in December, prompting public backlash for the program’s handling of the situation.
‘Lose yourself’ in this upcoming Eminem-themed pizza pop-up near Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new Eminem-themed pop-up pizzeria is planning to bring Detroit-style pizza just outside of Ann Arbor. Joseph Maino is bringing his new pop up, Slim Saucy’s, to HOMES Brewery Campus,112 Jackson Plaza, starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. The pop up will be open until 9 p.m. or until it sells out. The pizzeria will also be open on Jan. 13 and Jan. 27 during the same hours.
86-year-old Michigan man wins $569K lottery prize; ' I was in such disbelief’

LANSING, MI -- A Macomb County man who has played the Lottery for years finally got the win of a lifetime after he won a $569,366 Fantasy 5 jackpot earlier this year. “I have been playing the Lottery for a long time and I mostly play Fantasy 5,” said the 86-year-old winner who chose to remain anonymous. “I was checking my ticket the day after the drawing, and I didn’t believe it when I saw I’d matched all five numbers. All I could think was: ‘This can’t be right!’
