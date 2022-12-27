Read full article on original website
In Fiesta Bowl, Michigan can go from great to college football’s pinnacle
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The love and admiration came right away, mere moments after the Michigan football team landed at nearby Sky Harbor International Airport on Monday. During an introductory news conference where Jim Harbaugh fielded questions about returning to the College Football Playoff, his team’s opponent in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl, Texas Christian, and the throng of new players coming into the program, a young fan — hoisted on top of his father’s shoulders — had one simple message for his favorite coach.
Michigan DB Gemon Green: ‘Minding my own business’ during MSU tunnel attack
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The incident dominated the headlines for weeks, yet Gemon Green did his best to insulate himself from it all. The Michigan defensive back said he stayed off social media and limited his interactions to family and close friends in the days after Oct. 29, when he and teammate Ja’Den McBurrows were attacked in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following the rivalry game with Michigan State.
Are Michigan fans rooting for Ohio State in the Peach Bowl?
Michigan and Ohio State have never faced each other twice in the same season throughout their storied rivalry. That could change this year if both teams win their College Football Playoff semifinal matchups Saturday. But if the second-ranked Wolverines (13-0) defeat No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, will fans be rooting for another matchup against the fourth-ranked Buckeyes with a national title on the line?
Michigan’s Harbaugh, TCU’s Dykes credit fathers for coaching success
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh and TCU’s Sonny Dykes have led their programs to the College Football Playoff semifinals. But they wouldn’t be in this position without influence from their fathers. At a joint Fiesta Bowl news conference Friday at JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn in Arizona, both head coaches shared their appreciation for their dads, who also were head coaches at the college level.
Michigan practice observations: R.J. Moten update, receivers back, QBs
TEMPE, Ariz. — The three Michigan receivers limited earlier in the week at practice were back at it Thursday, two days before the Fiesta Bowl matchup. Andrel Anthony, A.J. Henning and Amorion Walker were all in uniform, going through pre-game warmups and running routes ahead of Saturday’s game against No. 3 Texas Christian (4 p.m., ESPN).
No position switch for Michigan’s ‘jack of all trades’ safety R.J. Moten
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – With media getting a chance to view a portion of Michigan’s practice on Tuesday, there was a notable surprise at the linebacker position. Junior safety R.J. Moten was participating in drills with the linebackers, which appeared to be an important development heading into Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl national semifinal matchup against TCU.
With Blake Corum out, Jim Harbaugh declares: Donovan Edwards ‘saved our team’
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — While the talk this week has centered around Michigan’s bully-like offensive line, always-happy quarterback J.J. McCarthy and the team’s run to a second straight College Football Playoff, one player in particular has been credited with saving the season. Running back Donovan Edwards, whose 401...
‘He slings it.’ Which Michigan offensive lineman would make the best QB?
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Agile, athletic and “he slings it.”. Those are words one might use to describe current Michigan starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy. But they’re also apparently applicable to at least one of the offensive lineman whose job it is to protect him. What if for some hypothetical...
Fiesta Bowl: Michigan vs. TCU score predictions from MLive’s beat writers
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Michigan closed as a 7 ½-point underdog in last year’s loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff Orange Bowl semifinal. The second-ranked Wolverines (13-0) currently are a 7 ½-point favorite for their Fiesta Bowl semifinal matchup this year against No. 3 TCU (12-1).
Overheard at Michigan’s Fiesta Bowl media day: Ted Lasso, real frogs and palm trees
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Michigan and TCU players and coaches filled the Arizona Ballroom at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn in Scottsdale, Arizona on Thursday for both teams’ Fiesta Bowl media days. From players walking around interviewing other players to Jenga towers to impersonations to players dressing up as Jim...
Michigan EDGE Mike Morris ‘feeling great,’ plans to play in Fiesta Bowl
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Michigan’s top edge rusher and sack leader is almost back to full strength, paving the way for his return to the field in the College Football Playoff. Mike Morris, who was named Big Ten defensive lineman of the year earlier this month for his 7 1/2-sack season, plans to suit up for Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl matchup against Texas Christian (4 p.m., ESPN) after rehabbing a nagging high-ankle sprain.
Michigan’s CBs draw tough assignment vs. TCU’s big-play receivers
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Against Purdue in the Big Ten championship earlier this month, Michigan’s secondary had no answer for Charlie Jones in the first quarter. The Big Ten’s leading receiver was regularly finding soft spots in the Wolverines’ coverage and hauled in seven catches for 73 yards.
‘A life lesson.’ Michigan DT Mazi Smith opens up about Ann Arbor arrest
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Mazi Smith says he was days away from legally obtaining a concealed pistol license when he was pulled over in Ann Arbor during an early-October morning. That’s when a handgun and ammunition were found in his vehicle, prompting police to place him in handcuffs and take him to a nearby station for processing. The arrest lead to felony weapons charges filed in December, prompting public backlash for the program’s handling of the situation.
Detroit Lions draw ‘x-factor’ Justin Fields fresh off thrashing by Panthers
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions were gashed for 320 rushing yards and 37 points by the Carolina Panthers last week. And now, they have a date with the dangerous Justin Fields in Week 17. Pro Football Focus had the Lions with 13 missed tackles against the Panthers in Week...
Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears: Fantasy guide and key matchups for Week 17
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (7-8) have no time to waste on their quest for the postseason, with a season sweep of the Chicago Bears (3-12) in the cards for Week 17. This post will serve as a fantasy guide while running through matchups to watch, team stats and the series history between the Lions and Bears before the last home game of the year:
Dungeon of Doom: Can Lions recover against Justin Fields? Plus Frank Ragnow joins
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (7-8) were pounded and grounded to new lows against the Carolina Panthers in Week 16. But there is no rest to lick those wounds, with lethal Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields on the horizon as their season hangs in the balance. MLive’s Dungeon of...
Ann Arbor UPS driver saves the day for prospective University of Michigan student
ANN ARBOR, MI -- As tears filled Janice Hall’s eyes looking at her broken down car, she saw Ann Arbor UPS driver, Donald Moorer, on his route. What came next was far beyond what she ever expected. Earlier this month, Hall and her nephew, Shaun Zoerner, were in Ann...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Funky toppings are key at Peace Love and Little Donuts in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new Ann Arbor doughnut shop is getting funky. Peace, Love and Little Donuts serves three tiers of doughnuts, ranging from the sugared or powdered “groovy” doughnuts to candy-topped “funkadelic” doughnuts. The shop also offers “far-out” doughnuts, which have frosting but no toppings.
‘Lose yourself’ in this upcoming Eminem-themed pizza pop-up near Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new Eminem-themed pop-up pizzeria is planning to bring Detroit-style pizza just outside of Ann Arbor. Joseph Maino is bringing his new pop up, Slim Saucy’s, to HOMES Brewery Campus,112 Jackson Plaza, starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. The pop up will be open until 9 p.m. or until it sells out. The pizzeria will also be open on Jan. 13 and Jan. 27 during the same hours.
86-year-old Michigan man wins $569K lottery prize; ' I was in such disbelief’
LANSING, MI -- A Macomb County man who has played the Lottery for years finally got the win of a lifetime after he won a $569,366 Fantasy 5 jackpot earlier this year. “I have been playing the Lottery for a long time and I mostly play Fantasy 5,” said the 86-year-old winner who chose to remain anonymous. “I was checking my ticket the day after the drawing, and I didn’t believe it when I saw I’d matched all five numbers. All I could think was: ‘This can’t be right!’
