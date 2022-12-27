SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The incident dominated the headlines for weeks, yet Gemon Green did his best to insulate himself from it all. The Michigan defensive back said he stayed off social media and limited his interactions to family and close friends in the days after Oct. 29, when he and teammate Ja’Den McBurrows were attacked in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following the rivalry game with Michigan State.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO