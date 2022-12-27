ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Help the Salvation Army reach its donation goal for the red kettle campaign

By Brian Wilk
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NDyT9_0jvz2OEp00

The wicked winter weather has put a damper on the Salvation Army’s red kettle donation drive.

The local chapter of the Salvation Army has still not met its red kettle donation goal of $125,000. Right now they have raised $102,000 and hoping to reach their goal before the new year.

However, the weather the past two days has undercut their donations.

Nine Erie County organizations benefit from ECGRA funding

“Normally the last two days are two of the best days. We were not out at all on Friday, and Saturday, I think I had six locations open. It was just a matter of those were ones that we could get indoors,” said Bernie Myers, Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army uses its red kettle donation money to buy Christmas toys and food, their food pantries and vouchers for families.

They also help families reach a level of self-sufficiency with their Pathway of Hope programs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
erienewsnow.com

Christmas Tree Pickup to Start in City of Meadville

Tri-County will start its Christmas tree pickup in the City of Meadville on Monday, Jan. 9, according to city officials. Trees should be placed at the curb with the trash on regular pick-up days. They will not be collected if buried in snow or frozen down. If the tree is...
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Holiday lights still linger on this weekend

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Though Christmas is in the rearview and its festivities are winding down, some area light displays will continue into this weekend. Asbury Woods has hosted a Winter Wonderland throughout the holiday season. A third of a mile of trails has been lit up with holiday lights. Those lights can be seen during a […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Warm temperatures not a problem at Peek’n Peak

While some in Buffalo are dealing with the aftermath of that snowstorm, others in upstate are actually wishing they had a little more snow. Residents in upstate New York continue to dig out and deal with the aftermath of last week’s storm, but in Clymer, New York at the Peek’n Peak Ski Resort, visitors are […]
CLYMER, NY
YourErie

Edinboro’s Giant Eagle closes today, customers upset

Some are saying it’s the end of an era as an Edinboro grocery store closed its doors on Friday. It was the last day to shop at Edinboro’s Giant Eagle, and customers said they were unhappy about having to purchase groceries elsewhere. In 1985, a Giant Eagle location opened its doors in Edinboro, and back […]
EDINBORO, PA
YourErie

Erie Water Works busy with breaks

Erie Water Works employees have had a busy holiday season trying to keep the system running in frigid conditions. The latest break at West 8th Street and Nevada Drive in Millcreek. The cold temperatures have been a prime reason for the breaks but so has the recent warm up that is causing a freeze-thaw cycle. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Experts warn time is of the essence for water damage recovery

Experts from Erie Restoration and the Lafaro Insurance Agency said people should act fast when the first sign of water damage is spotted in their homes. The president of Erie Restoration said Erie County was hit hard during the snowstorm after encountering extremely low temperatures. As a result, he said people are encountering frozen water […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

You are not alone: local resources for victims of domestic violence

With colder temperatures this time of year, people tend to spend more time inside. However for some, this can lead to dangerous situations involving domestic violence. If you are someone who has become a victim of domestic violence, you are not alone. According to representatives from SafeNet, a domestic violence agency, they have provided shelter […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Tube park opens at Mount Pleasant of Edinboro

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Children and the young at heart rejoice — tubing season has opened at Mount Pleasant of Edinboro. The local ski hill opened its tube park midday on Dec. 28. The tube park is sold by session (two-hour blocks), and each session can accommodate 60 tubers. In its first day, Mount Pleasant of Edinboro […]
EDINBORO, PA
YourErie

Erie firefighters find ways to deal with extreme elements

Anyone who can work outside has to be aware of what exposure to the elements can do to human skin. That’s even true for firefighters, who deal with the dual dangers of heat from the fire and the cold from the elements. Deputy Chief Jeff Carroll told WJET that firefighters must also deal with the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Most of Presque Isle re-opens, rangers warn of winter hazards

After brutal winter weather forced officials to shut down Presque Isle State Park, it’s now mostly open. However, park rangers are telling folks to still be safe because there are still dangerous winter weather hazards you need to know about. Most of Presque Isle State Park is back open, but from Beach 11 to the […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Mayville-Chautauqua Winter Festival Announces 2023 Festival Dates

The Mayville-Chautauqua Community Chamber of Commerce is deep into the planning phase for the 2023 Mayville Winter Festival. A team of committee members is working hard to bring back experiences from past festivals as well as new elements for the event. The Mayville Winter Festival is scheduled for February 17th.
MAYVILLE, NY
YourErie

Erie Otters prepare for the return of an old tradition

The Erie Otters are taking steps back towards a holiday tradition this weekend. The Otters have played home games on Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve for some time. However, the pandemic interrupted scheduling for the past few years. This Saturday, they’re returning to normalcy in their game versus the Niagara Ice Dogs at 6 p.m. […]
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Two men found dead in east Erie apartment

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A person has been taken into custody in Monroe County in connection with the murder investigation of four University of Idaho students in November. Porch Pirate theft recovery. As the holidays are shipping off for the season many folks suffering from the attacks of porch...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Transportation Arranged for Smock Bridge Pedestrians

Transportation has been arranged for pedestrians who wish to cross Smock Bridge while the sidewalk is closed, the City of Meadville announced Friday. CATA will provide transportation service for pedestrians who are looking to cross Smock Bridge in either direction at no cost starting Monday through the end of March.
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy