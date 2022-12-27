ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

KTLA

Video shows neighbors, law enforcement attempting to help slain Riverside County deputy

Surveillance video captured the frantic and ultimately unsuccessful effort to help a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley on Thursday. Authorities say Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop by 44-year-old William Shae McKay, a San Bernardino County resident who authorities say had an “extensive criminal history” […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Riverside County Deputy Who Was Shot and Killed Is Identified

A Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon, after which the shooter led a fast-paced pursuit on area freeways. The shooting happened near the 3900 block of West Golden Avenue in a residential neighborhood across the street from an elementary school in Jurupa Valley. The circumstances surrounding the gunfire were not immediately clear.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Southern California sheriff's deputy killed during traffic stop; suspect also dead

A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday while trying to stop a car and the suspect was later killed, Jurupa Valley Mayor Chris Barajas said. The Riverside County sheriff's deputy pulled over a vehicle just before 2 p.m. in the city of Jurupa Valley, the sheriff's department said in a Facebook post. The deputy was shot at some point during the traffic stop and later died at the hospital. Barajas also said “the suspect has been apprehended and is deceased.”
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Woman is arrested after she allegedly carjacks vehicle in Fontana

A woman was arrested after she allegedly carjacked a vehicle and led police on a pursuit in Fontana on Dec. 30, authorities said. The incident took place on the afternoon of Dec. 30, when the Fontana Police Department received a 911 call regarding a suspect who used a knife to commit a carjacking on Valley Boulevard.
FONTANA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Riverside County sheriff’s deputy killed in Jurupa Valley; suspect dead following chase

A deputy from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley Thursday afternoon. The suspected gunman was killed following a chase with law enforcement. The shooting happened sometime before 2:45 p.m. on the 3900 block of Golden West Avenue. Chris Barajas, mayor of Jurupa Valley, confirmed that […]
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon, Two Others Charged with Gunning Down Perris Man

A convicted felon and two others accused of killing a 27-year-old Perris man on Christmas Eve were charged Thursday with murder and other offenses. Miguel Angel Villegas, 30, Andrik Avalos Villasenor, 20, and Kassandra Lepe, 21 — all of Hemet — were arrested following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying Saturday of Rafael Morales in Perris.
PERRIS, CA
KTLA

1 arrested after fatal shooting in Compton parking lot

A man in his mid-to-late 20s was fatally shot in Compton Thursday night, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has arrested the person they believe was responsible. The shooting was reported a few minutes after 9:30 p.m., and deputies found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the 1700 […]
COMPTON, CA
foxla.com

Inland Empire mourns loss of deputy killed in line of duty

The Inland Empire is in mourning after losing a Riverside County deputy in a shooting in Jurupa Valley. Thirty-two-year-old Isaiah Cordero was shot and killed by a man who ended up leading authorities on a police chase and a shootout. The suspect ended up dying from the shootout.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Video shows suspect flee hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles

Police asked for help Thursday in their search for a hit-and-run driver who was seen on video running from a crash in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles in November. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. on Nov. 30 when the suspect, driving a stolen 2008 Lexus, was involved in a collision with a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
recordgazette.net

Banning police seek murder suspect

The Banning Police Department is searching for a murder suspect following a shooting incident on W. Ramsey Street on Wednesday, Dec. 28, that resulted in two deaths and one injury. According to a police report, at approximately 4:35 p.m. Dec. 28 police officers responded to a report of shots being...
BANNING, CA
Times of San Diego

4 People Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Oceanside

Four people suspected of stealing a catalytic converter were taken into police custody Thursday following a high-speed chase in Oceanside. Around 2 a.m., police were notified that a catalytic converter was stolen by someone driving a black Ford Fusion without license plates, according to authorities. Officers spotted the black sedan...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Multiple firearms are seized at location in Fontana by Sheriff's Department

Multiple firearms were seized in Fontana by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, authorities said. Investigators served a search warrant at a location in the city and recovered the firearms as well as a 3D printer used to create parts for the manufacturing of "ghost" guns, the Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post on Dec. 28.
FONTANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Fatal shooting leaves woman dead near Cerritos

ARTESIA, Calif. – A woman was fatally shot in Artesia near Cerritos and homicide investigators Friday are continuing their investigation of her death. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Pioneer and Artesia boulevards south of the Artesia (91) Freeway where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
CERRITOS, CA

