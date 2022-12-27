ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

floridapolitics.com

Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago

'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
FloridaDaily

Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast: Florida is Leading the Way on Student Mental Health

The‭ ‬2018‭ ‬tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School prompted a historic statewide effort to improve student mental health.‭ ‬Then-Gov.‭ ‬Rick Scott‭ ‬and the Florida Legislature set out to implement a simple but powerful vision‭ ‬– to make Florida a leader in the nation in improving youth mental health.‭ ‬Today,‭ ‬thanks to great leadership,‭ ‬that vision is becoming a reality.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Florida Cutting Horse Association Show held at Florida Horse Park

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The six day long Florida Cutting Horse Association Show is underway in the horse capital. The event, which is free to the public, is being held at the Florida Horse Park daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Tuesday. In the competition, the horse and...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Lake City activist suing Hamilton Co. sheriff’s office after deputy kneeled on his neck

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Lake city activist Sylvester Warren and his lawyer Lucas Taylor are pursuing an excessive force lawsuit against the Hamilton County sheriff’s office. On December 17, warren says he was watching his niece play at a basketball game when Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy Sam McDonald confronted him. According to the sheriff’s office, Warren and a group were told to leave.
HAMILTON COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville man arrested for molestation of 15-year-old child

A Gainesville man was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with molesting a 15-year-old girl multiple times over Christmas week. Deputies charged Gabriel Richard Munoz, 22, for making repeated sexual advancements on the girl from Dec. 21 to 26. He made sexual comments, inappropriately touched the girl over her clothing and molested her at one point, according to her account in the arrest report.
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Growing, growing, gone: Marion County residents bemoan development surge

The air in McPherson Complex Auditorium in Ocala, once stale with bureaucracy, surged with something much more urgent upon the introduction of Item 7. Items 1-6 on the Marion County Commission planning and zoning agenda – ensnared in traps of technical jargon and dusted with mundane details – didn’t hold much interest, but Item 7, a proposal for a new luxury housing development, was different.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Ability Housing lays out bill for denied Dogwood Village development

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County taxpayers may be on the hook for $15 million following the County Commissions’ decision to deny an affordable housing project in east Gainesville. Ability Housing President Shannon Nazworth sent commissioners a letter today outlining the costs they incurred for developing the proposed Dogwood...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Newberry man on probation arrested for drug possession

NEWBERRY, Fla. – Christopher Joshua Jackson, 35, was arrested last night and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment, and possession of marijuana. He was also arrested on a warrant for violating probation in a previous case. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper...
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

alachuachronicle.com

Eastside High School student arrested for threatening family with gun

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Artrell Amarion Otis Little, 18, was arrested early this morning and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed firearm without a permit, possessing a firearm with an altered serial number, and tampering with evidence. Little, who is listed as a senior at...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Williston and Gainesville hold food distributions

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are food distributions in Williston and Gainesville on Friday. The event in Williston starts at 11:30 a.m. and the one in Gainesville start at 1 p.m. The distribution will run on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last. The Williston distribution is held...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

WCJB

Gainesville ranked 3rd in best places to live in Florida for 2022

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville is ranked number three in Forbes’ list of best places to live in Florida in 2022. Forbes considered population, median home prices, average incomes, unemployment rates, crime statistics, and cost of living to make the list. Tampa took the number one...
GAINESVILLE, FL

