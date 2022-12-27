ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WKRN

TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure on I-65 in Nashville

Alternate routes will be needed as Metro Police investigate a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway & the I-65/I-24 merger.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Southwest Airlines improves service after issues

AAA to provide "Tow to Go" service New Year's weekend. AAA is making sure impaired drivers stay off the roads this weekend by activating its free "Tow 2 Go" service. Metro police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another person injured late Friday night in the West End area.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

BNA issues statement for airport confrontation

The airport has apologized following the viral video of a police officer threatening to arrest passengers at a Southwest gate.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

One person dead after fire breaks out at Maury County home

While fighting a Wednesday night house fire in Maury County, first responders discovered a dead person inside the home.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Water issues reported across Tennessee

Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Southbound Tequila coming 2023

This bakery owner is shaking it up with a brand new reposado tequila and accompanying drink recipes this coming year.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Deadly fire in Maury Co. traps victim inside home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A house fire in Santa Fe has left one person dead, according to the Maury County Fire Department. Fire crews were dispatched at 8:19 p.m. on Wednesday to a fire alarm activation in the area of Fly Road. At the scene, crews discovered a victim trapped...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Making worship spaces more ADA compliant

A new report from The Associated Press is highlighting accessibility limitations in houses of worship.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

One person dead after Hermitage, TN house fire

The woman killed in the fire was identified as 78-year-old Mary Lou Bessinger.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Major water leak reported in Sumner County

Major water issues led to road and facility closures in Gallatin Wednesday morning.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Arrest made in Idaho murders

Metro police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another person injured late Friday night in the West End area.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Doctors treat frostbite following dangerously cold temperatures

Frostbite and hypothermia can go hand-in-hand, according to doctors, and they can even send people to the hospital.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Buc-ee's to be built in Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Southwest flights continue to be canceled

More and more travelers have been stranded at Nashville International Airport as Southwest continues to cancel flights this week.
NASHVILLE, TN

