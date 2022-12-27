Read full article on original website
Related
wpln.org
Thawing out from the Arctic storm shifted Tennessee’s soils, breaking water pipes and threatening drinking water for some
Tennessee soils were on the move again this week after the recent Arctic blast. When temperatures climbed comfortably above freezing, the ground began to thaw and move, causing some water line breaks across Nashville — one of which caused a massive dumping of clean water into the Cumberland River.
WKRN
Middle TN’s third deadly fire within 24 hours reported in Williamson County
First responders said they found one person dead while battling a blaze at a Williamson County home Thursday, less than 24 hours after two other fatal fires in Middle Tennessee.
WKRN
TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure on I-65 in Nashville
Alternate routes will be needed as Metro Police investigate a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway & the I-65/I-24 merger.
WKRN
Southwest Airlines improves service after issues
AAA to provide "Tow to Go" service New Year's weekend. AAA is making sure impaired drivers stay off the roads this weekend by activating its free "Tow 2 Go" service. Metro police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another person injured late Friday night in the West End area.
WKRN
BNA issues statement for airport confrontation
The airport has apologized following the viral video of a police officer threatening to arrest passengers at a Southwest gate.
Grandchildren try to save ‘Granny’ from fatal Hermitage house fire
A family in Hermitage is mourning the loss of their loved one following a devastating house fire on Cortez Court Thursday.
WKRN
One person dead after fire breaks out at Maury County home
While fighting a Wednesday night house fire in Maury County, first responders discovered a dead person inside the home.
WKRN
Water issues reported across Tennessee
Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues.
WKRN
Southbound Tequila coming 2023
This bakery owner is shaking it up with a brand new reposado tequila and accompanying drink recipes this coming year.
WSMV
Deadly fire in Maury Co. traps victim inside home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A house fire in Santa Fe has left one person dead, according to the Maury County Fire Department. Fire crews were dispatched at 8:19 p.m. on Wednesday to a fire alarm activation in the area of Fly Road. At the scene, crews discovered a victim trapped inside the home.
WKRN
Making worship spaces more ADA compliant
A new report from The Associated Press is highlighting accessibility limitations in houses of worship.
WKRN
“Lost my home, my mama, my everything’: Fire fatalities claim the lives of atleast 9 people in TN this month
On Thursday, the Nashville Fire Department responded to a fatal fire in a Hermitage neighborhood. As the sound of first responders working filled the air, it was the tears that steadily flowed that stood out the most.
Pipe break under Cumberland River leaking millions of gallons of water
A failed joint along a 24-inch water pipe is leaking millions of gallons of water a day, according to Metro Water Services Director Scott Potter.
WKRN
One person dead after Hermitage, TN house fire
The woman killed in the fire was identified as 78-year-old Mary Lou Bessinger.
WKRN
Major water leak reported in Sumner County
Major water issues led to road and facility closures in Gallatin Wednesday morning.
WKRN
Arrest made in Idaho murders
Metro police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another person injured late Friday night in the West End area.
WKRN
Doctors treat frostbite following dangerously cold temperatures
Frostbite and hypothermia can go hand-in-hand, according to doctors, and they can even send people to the hospital.
WKRN
Buc-ee's to be built in Clarksville
The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24.
WKRN
Law enforcement officers prepare for busy New Year's Eve weekend in Nashville
The countdown has officially started, and as the City of Nashville inches closer to the new year, police agencies are also getting prepared.
WKRN
Southwest flights continue to be canceled
More and more travelers have been stranded at Nashville International Airport as Southwest continues to cancel flights this week.
