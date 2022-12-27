Rockdale County’s Public Relations Department presents “End It: A Forum Against Human Trafficking”

Read full article on original website
Related
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County Public Library Board of Trustees to meet Jan. 9
DECATUR, GA – DeKalb County Public Library Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. The meeting will be held in person at DeKalb County Public Library Darro C. Willey-Administrative Center, 3560 Kensington Road, Decatur, GA 30032. A live broadcast of the meeting will be streamed over the internet. To receive a link to the livestream, contact weissingera@dekalblibrary.org no later than Monday, Jan. 9 at noon.
On Common Ground News
Atlanta City Council: Significant legislative items for Tuesday, Jan. 3
ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council will consider legislation during the Jan. 3 meeting to request that the mayor’s Office of Violence Reduction and the Atlanta Police Department develop a program to provide firearm safety storage, or lock boxes, free of charge to qualifying Atlanta residents to deter accidental shootings and reduce the theft of unsecured firearms and related crimes (22-R-4798).
On Common Ground News
GRTA to hold special called board meeting Jan. 5
ATLANTA – The Georgia Regional Transportation Authority (GRTA) Board will hold a special called board meeting on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, 11 a.m., at 245 Peachtree Center Ave., Marquis One, Suite 2300, Atlanta. To view agenda and options to watch remotely, visit https://www.srta.ga.gov/grta/board/. About the Georgia Regional Transportation Authority.
On Common Ground News
Rockdale County Board of Commissioners sets meeting schedule for January 2023
Holiday – Monday, Jan. 2 – County Offices Closed – New Year’s Day Holiday. Holiday – Monday, Jan. 16 – County Offices Closed – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Holiday. Conyers-Rockdale Planning Commission: Thursday, Jan. 12, 6 p.m. – Rockdale Auditorium ,903 Main...
On Common Ground News
Gwinnett County offices close for holiday Jan. 2, no delay in trash collection
All Gwinnett County government offices, with the exception of those operations required for the comfort and safety of residents, will be closed for the New Year’s holiday on Monday, Jan. 2, and will reopen during normal business hours Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. A Magistrate Court judge will be available...
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County warns dog owners of canine flu circulating in U.S.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA–A highly contagious strain of dog flu has been spreading in several U.S. cities and is circulating in the Atlanta area. DeKalb County is awaiting test results for the dogs at DeKalb County Animal Services. Pet owners should monitor their own dogs for symptoms, which may include...
On Common Ground News
DeKalb Clerk of Superior Court’s Office closed until further notice due to flooding
DECATUR, GA– DeKalb Clerk of Superior Court, located in the DeKalb County Courthouse at 556 North McDonough Street, will remain closed until further notice due to a water pipe bursting and flooding multiple areas in the Judicial Tower. Clerk’s Office Courthouse employees will work remotely during the cleanup and repairs.
On Common Ground News
Waffle House worker JaNautica Whitehead, 19, knew suspect charged with her murder
DECATUR, GA—JaNautica Lashay Whitehead, the 19-year-old whose body was found in a car at 3951 Snapfinger Parkway, near the Omega Psi Phi World Headquarters in DeKalb County, knew the suspect charged with murdering her, On Common Ground News has learned. Whitehead died violently on Nov. 26, 2022—she was shot...
On Common Ground News
MARTA to run more frequent train service on New Year’s Eve for Peach Bowl, Peach Drop
ATLANTA – MARTA will run more frequent train service through downtown Atlanta on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31, for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl parade and game, and Peach Drop celebration. Beginning at noon, trains will run every 7½ minutes on the Red/Gold Line between Lindbergh Center Station...
