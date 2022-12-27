GAME OVER: Police arrest suspect accused of stealing gaming systems from Ogden home

OGDEN ( KSNT ) – Police arrested a man they believe is responsible for breaking into an Ogden home and stealing several items, including video game equipment.

The Riley County Police Department said a report was filed for an alleged burglary on an unoccupied home that occurred at 12:15 a.m. on Dec. 23 in the 300 block of S. Oak St. A 33-year-old man is listed as the victim of the break-in that was allegedly done by a 29-year-old man who stole an Xbox Series S and controller, a PlayStation 5 and two controllers, a Nintendo Switch and Joy-Cons, an HP laptop, water softener parts and a change jar.

The RCPD said that the total losses associated with the break-in is $2,300. Kody Nations, 29, of Ogden, was arrested in connection to the crime at 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 24. Police arrested Nations on charges of criminal damage to property, burglary and interference with a law enforcement officer.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.