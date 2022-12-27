GAME OVER: Police arrest suspect accused of stealing gaming systems from Ogden home
OGDEN ( KSNT ) – Police arrested a man they believe is responsible for breaking into an Ogden home and stealing several items, including video game equipment.
The Riley County Police Department said a report was filed for an alleged burglary on an unoccupied home that occurred at 12:15 a.m. on Dec. 23 in the 300 block of S. Oak St. A 33-year-old man is listed as the victim of the break-in that was allegedly done by a 29-year-old man who stole an Xbox Series S and controller, a PlayStation 5 and two controllers, a Nintendo Switch and Joy-Cons, an HP laptop, water softener parts and a change jar.Click here for more Crime stories | KSNT.com
The RCPD said that the total losses associated with the break-in is $2,300. Kody Nations, 29, of Ogden, was arrested in connection to the crime at 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 24. Police arrested Nations on charges of criminal damage to property, burglary and interference with a law enforcement officer.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.
Comments / 0