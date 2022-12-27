One victim fell into the lake while trying to help a couple who were already in the water and leave behind two daughters, according to a GoFundMe for their families Three people have died after falling through a frozen lake in Arizona, according to authorities. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said it responded to a call at Woods Canyon Lake around 3:30 p.m. on Monday after learning that a female and two males "fell through the ice" on the frozen water. A family friend said the ice gave way while the victims...

