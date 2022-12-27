ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 3

Related
People

Parents of 2 Girls Among 3 Dead After They Fell Through Ice on Frozen Arizona Lake While Taking Photos

One victim fell into the lake while trying to help a couple who were already in the water and leave behind two daughters, according to a GoFundMe for their families Three people have died after falling through a frozen lake in Arizona, according to authorities. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said it responded to a call at Woods Canyon Lake around 3:30 p.m. on Monday after learning that a female and two males "fell through the ice" on the frozen water. A family friend said the ice gave way while the victims...
CHANDLER, AZ
TheDailyBeast

Three Dead After Falling Through Ice on Arizona Lake

Three people died this week after falling through ice on a lake in Arizona. The victims were identified as 49-year-old Narayana Muddana, Gokul Mediseti, 47, and Haritha Muddana, whose age was unknown, according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office. Mundana’s body was found Monday night by emergency crews, who unsuccessfully attempted to “administer life-saving measures.” The other victims were discovered Tuesday. The group were walking on Woods Canyon Lake in central Arizona when they fell through into the freezing water, the sheriff’s office said. The incident is under investigation.Read it at NBC News
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
Outsider.com

Giant ‘Freak’ Wave Kills 3 and Injures Over a Dozen on Beach

On the sunny Saturday afternoon of December 17, the beach in the coastal city of Durban, South Africa, was packed. Countless locals and tourists alike flocked to the soft sand and cool waters for a day of fun and relaxation. As the day came to an end, however, a day of leisure turned into a harrowing ordeal when a giant “freak” wave came crashing into the shore.
People

Hiker's Video Captures Terrifying Moment BASE Jumper Slams into Canyon Wall, Then Dangles from Cliff

Mitch Edwards used his cell phone to record the stomach-churning drama as a BASE jumper's parachute snags on rocks on the side of a cliff near Moab, Utah A family hiking in Utah witnessed a frightening scene when a BASE jumper leapt from the edge of a cliff, then slammed into a canyon wall hundreds of feet below — and was left dangling after his parachute got caught on the rocks. Mitch Edwards and his 12-year-old son Baron captured the stomach-churning drama on their cellphones as it unfolded amidst the 700-ft. red...
MOAB, UT
TheDailyBeast

American Woman Killed by Massive ‘Rogue’ Wave on Cruise Ship

An American woman was killed after a massive wave hit a Viking cruise ship on Tuesday night, authorities said. The wave broke cabin windows of the 231-foot long boat, hitting the 62-year-old woman with broken glass and injuring four others, who are expected to survive. An Argentinian federal court has opened an investigation to determine what happened, with Viking calling it a “rogue wave incident” in a statement. The woman has yet to be publicly identified.Read it at Associated Press
The Independent

Cruise passenger who fell overboard tells how he survived 15 hours in the water and battled ‘sea creature’

James Michael Grimes’ Thanksgiving was unorthodox. After winning an air guitar contest, he toppled off the side of a cruise ship, battled a "sea creature," treaded water for more than half a day, and survived on bamboo — or maybe just some kind of stick — until the Coast Guard picked him up the next day. And, according to him, though alcohol was consumed, it did not play a part in the chain of events. Mr Grimes, 28, survived a harrowing 15 hours at sea that could have turned tragic had he not managed to keep himself afloat while waves...
Outsider.com

Ski Patroller at Popular Colorado Resort Buried by Avalanche

A popular Colorado ski resort faced potential tragedy earlier this week when an avalanche unexpectedly swallowed up a ski patroller. Thankfully, the resort area designed for the outdoor winter sport was facing avalanche mitigation efforts that day, when the shocking avalanche hit. As a result, fellow ski patrollers in the area were able to pull the unfortunate skier from the heavy snow.

Comments / 0

Community Policy