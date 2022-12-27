La Crosse’s Rotary Lights officials hoping warm weather brings more donations during final week

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The recent cold weather has not stopped people from visiting Rotary Lights in downtown La Crosse.

The lights are free to see, but volunteers ask for donations for local food pantries.

During the remaining nights, donations will go to the Salvation Army, Caledonia Food Basket, Onalaska Food Basket, and Saint Elizabeth’s food pantry in Holmen.

Rotary Lights President Pat Stephens says the donation drive is going well.

He’s expecting the warmer weather this week to bring in one last haul of donations.

“We have our best nights in the park when there’s a lot of people walking the park and enjoying it rather than just circling it with vehicles,” said Stephens. “That sub-zero stuff hurts us a little bit for sure.”

Everyone coming to see the lights is encouraged to bring non-perishable food items, or people can make a monetary donation.

The lights turn on at 5 p.m. and the gates close at 10.

There are still chances to catch a carriage ride this week.

On Saturday night, there will be fireworks shows to celebrate the New Year. The La Crosse Skyrockers will be putting on two shows, one at 6 p.m. and one at midnight.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.