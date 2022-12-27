Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
knuj.net
FREE RADON TEST KITS AVAILABLE STARTING NEXT WEEK
Every January Brown County Public Health alongside the Minnesota Department of Health promotes the importance of testing your homes for radon. Two of five Minnesota homes have dangerous levels of radon, which is an odorless, colorless and tasteless gas that can cause lung cancer. In Minnesota, the average radon level is over three times higher than the national average. It comes through the soil around homes and seeps through sealed cracks in basement floors and walls. Over 21-thousand lung cancer deaths are attributed to radon every year. Testing is the only way to determine if your home has elevated levels of radon. Free radon test kits can be picked starting Tuesday up from the Brown County Public Health Office in New Ulm as well as the Sleepy Eye, Springfield and Comfrey city halls, while supplies last.
Really? Is This Minnesota College ‘Not Worth Attending’
I can only scroll past those 'sponsored' posts on social media for so long. I saw one that kept popping up on my feed about the 'colleges not worth attending' in every state. After careful consideration, knowing I was about to embark on a journey that was quite possibly going to take up the rest of my afternoon, I clicked and then began to scroll. Luckily I didn't have to scroll long as the Minnesota college on this 'list' came up at #48. Sorry Crown College, you are the college that this website lists as not worth attending.
Native victims of mass execution remembered in Minnesota
The Dakota 38+2 memorial runners met the horseback riders in southwestern Minnesota the day after Christmas. ‘It’s important to learn about history. This ride and run keep that history alive’
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Strom Watch for most of southern Minnesota for Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. The Winter Storm Watch includes Rice, Steele, Le Sueur, Goodhue, Blue Earth, Waseca, Martin, Faribault, and Freeborn counties (+more), and also includes the entire Twin Cities metro area. Winter...
steeledodgenews.com
Breaking News: Man dies in fall at CFS facility
An Owatonna man has died after reportedly falling at his workplace on Christmas Day. Frederick Urch, 58, died at Central Farm Services (CFS), 712 N. Cedar Ave., in Owatonna. He was the vice-president of energy at the facility. According to James Honerman, communications director at the Minnesota Department of Labor...
Lakeville man charged in wage theft scheme
LAKEVILLE, Minn – Charges have been filed after a man allegedly stole over $35,000 from his employees.According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, Frederick Newell is charged with wage theft and theft by swindle for underpaying or neglecting to pay his employees.Newell owns and operates a commercial painting company called Integrated Painting Solutions. In 2019, IPS was to provide painting labor and materials for the Redwell apartment complex in north Minneapolis. Because the City of Minneapolis had approved tax increment financing for the development of the apartment complex, contractors were required to pay employees a wage rate for their hours worked....
fox9.com
Cattle on I-35 in Minnesota after rollover crash
MEDFORD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Several cows found their way onto Interstate 35 on Wednesday morning. The cattle were spotted at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the median of I-35 near Medford, in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol told FOX 9 a trailer rolled and four cattle got loose....
Charges: Group followed, targeted St. Paul man in Mall of America killing
Taeshawn Adams Wright. Courtesy of Hennepin County Jail via Bloomington Police Department. Prosecutors allege a group of young men corralled Johntae Hudson inside the Mall of America on Friday before two of them fatally shot the 19-year-old eight times as he tried to escape, according to new criminal charges. One...
Man found dead in small town west of Twin Cities
Police in Watertown said a man was found dead on Christmas Day. The Carver County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Jamison "Jamie" Royce Soland, of Watertown, was found unresponsive lying on the ground at about 4:44 p.m. Sunday in Evergreen Park near 500 State St. NE. Police don't suspect any foul...
voiceofalexandria.com
A wintry mix of precipitation is possible late tonight into Thursday
(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says that portions of Minnesota could see some light snow and possibly a wintry mix late tonight into Thursday. The roads could be slick at times. Officials say that a mix of drizzle, freezing rain, and snow is possible on Thursday with the best chances in the afternoon and evening.
Mall of America adding multiple new security measures after 2022 gun incidents
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – The nation's largest mall is stepping up security after a deadly shooting sent Christmas shoppers scrambling.Police think a teenager opened fire during a fight at Mall of America on Friday night, killing 19-year-old Johntae Hudson inside a department store.Mall of America officials tell WCCO it's adding additional security resources. Some that guests will notice, others that they won't see. We're told that includes bag checks at entrances."I think it's necessary to keep everyone safe. It might be uncomfortable but sometimes you have to go out of your comfort zone," Honorine Abongnbu of Ramsey said.The security upgrade comes...
YAHOO!
Vehicle reported on fire and other reports
Dec. 30—Dispatchers received a report at 1:07 p.m. Thursday of an SUV that was on fire in the parking lot next to 210 E. Front St. Police received a report at 11:58 a.m. Thursday of damage that was done to a lock at 713 Spark Ave. Items stolen from...
myklgr.com
Couple charged for discussing unemployment fraud during Brown County jail call
Two people are accused of stealing unemployment benefits after they allegedly had a conversation about the funds on a recorded jail line. Kallie Noelle Kociemba, 28, of New Ulm, and Paul Alonzo, 31, an inmate at the Brown County Jail, were charged this month with felony counts of false representation of unemployment benefits and theft by swindle.
knuj.net
NEW ULM MAN FACES ASSAULT CHARGES
A New Ulm man was taken into custody following a domestic assault incident at 617 South Broadway Wednesday morning. Shortly after 10, police were called to the scene and found the victim holding an infant child and reporting that she had been hit and choked. The victim said she had gotten into an argument with her husband Raymond Koberg, Jr. and that he had put his hands over her nose, mouth and neck. The victim said she fell down and hit her head on the floor and Koberg continued to place his hands over her face and neck. The victim told authorities she had trouble breathing. Red marks were visible on the victims face and nose. She told police that she was scared as Koberg had assaulted her before. He left the residence on foot as the victim called for assistance. Koberg eventually turned himself in around 2:20 Wednesday afternoon and was turned over to the Brown County Jail staff. Koberg faces a felony domestic assault by strangulation charge that carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison, a $5000 fine or both. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault committing an act to cause fear of immediate bodily harm or death. That charge has a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail, a $1000 fine or both.
Sheriff: Man found dead near Elko New Market might've crashed stolen car, froze
The Interstate-35 entrance from County Road 2 near Elko New Market. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Authorities in Scott County believe a man found dead near Elko New Market on Friday morning might've crashed a stolen vehicle before dying of cold weather exposure. The Hennepin County...
YAHOO!
Cannon Falls man facing charges for threatening to kill man who shot his horse with an arrow
Dec. 29—RED WING — A Cannon Falls man is accused of threatening to kill another man and breaking several thousands dollars worth of his equipment after the other man shot a horse on his property, according to charges filed in Goodhue County District Court. Jeffrey Dale Boman, 59,...
Comments / 0