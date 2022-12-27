EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As 2022 comes to a close, it has some reflecting on the successes of the past year, including the Tri-State’s economic successes. The Evansville Regional Economic Partnership, or E-REP, oversaw a number of projects last year meant to improve the lives of those who live in the city, as well as establish a foundation for success in the future. Economic leaders say they feel good about where they are as 2022 comes to a close.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO