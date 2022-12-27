Read full article on original website
USI men’s basketball set for OVC opener against SE Missouri St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Southern Indiana men’s basketball team is preparing for its first foray into the Ohio Valley Conference on Thursday night. Southern Indiana (7-6) has certainly been battle-tested so far in the program’s inaugural season on the Division I level. The Screaming Eagles finished the non-conference portion of their schedule with impressive wins over Southern Illinois, Bowling Green and Indiana State.
WATCH: Heritage Hills sophomore Trent Sisley hits game-winner over Boonville
LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Heritage Hills power forward Trent Sisley continues to turn heads on the high school hardwood. [READ MORE: Heritage Hills’ Trent Sisley, a top-50 recruit, gets nods from multiple Big Ten programs]. On Wednesday, the sophomore wrapped up a doubleheader in the PSC Holiday Tournament...
Holiday basketball tournaments tip off across Tri-State
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - High school basketball tournaments are now in full swing throughout the Tri-State area, including at one of the most historic gyms in Indiana. Memorial Gym in Huntingburg is welcoming five teams this week for the 2022 Baird Winter Classic. The 71-year-old gym is home to the Southridge Raiders.
Tri-State buyers hoping to win big with Mega Millions jackpot at $685M
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday could be a lucky night for one person in the Tri-State. He or she could win big from the Mega Millions drawing. The total jackpot someone could win is $685 million. 14 News went out to a local gas station to talk to those buying...
The Gaming Guild opens at new location Saturday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A gaming business is having a soft opening at the new location on Saturday. The Gaming Guild is opening at their new location at 1460 North Green River Road in Evansville. According to their website, The Gaming Guild is a gaming business that specializes in tabletop...
Dispatch: Structure fire on N. Garvin St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A structure fire broke out on Saturday morning in Evansville. According to dispatch, the call came in just after 10 a.m. on Saturday for a structure fire at the 1400 block of North Garvin Street. Officials confirm, at this time, this is a 3-alarm fire. We...
Dispatch: Car accident on Boonville New Harmony Rd.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A car accident with injuries occurred Saturday morning in Evansville. Dispatch confirms that a call came in around 10:40 a.m. that a silver Chevy Cruz was involved in an accident with injuries in the 2200 block of Boonville New Harmony Road. Officials say the injuries are...
New Year’s resolutions: What people in the Tri-State say they hope to accomplish?
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 2023 is right around the corner and many people are setting their eyes on the New Year. The people that 14 News spoke with in Evansville have their New Year’s resolutions already chosen. Evansville native Carly Cox says she looking forward to bringing her family something special in 2023.
A look back at 2022 economic development in the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As 2022 comes to a close, it has some reflecting on the successes of the past year, including the Tri-State’s economic successes. The Evansville Regional Economic Partnership, or E-REP, oversaw a number of projects last year meant to improve the lives of those who live in the city, as well as establish a foundation for success in the future. Economic leaders say they feel good about where they are as 2022 comes to a close.
Gibson Co. Sheriff Tim Bottoms officially retiring Saturday
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Sheriff Tim Bottoms is officially finishing up his second term. Bottoms’ retirement is effective Saturday after 38 years of service. An open house is set in his honor at the Gibson County Community Corrections Conference Room in Princeton. They say the public...
New terminal planned for Tri-State Aero
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new general aviation terminal is in the works over at Tri-State Aero. “A brand new front door to our community for many many people,” said Doug Petitt, president of Tri-State Aero. It’s a brand new project filed back on Dec. 19 through the Indiana...
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Days of flight cancellations may be coming to an end today. Southwest Airlines is preparing to return to ‘normal operations’. A crash temporarily closed part of US 60 East in Henderson County. Officials say two cars were involved and injuries were reported. Say goodbye to 2022,...
New wine bar opening in downtown Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new wine bar is opening in the Curtis building. That’s on Main Street in downtown Evansville. A website for 7Mile Lounge shows they planned to open in the fall, but it’s been pushed back to Jan. 28. They say the launch party will...
Charlie Wyatt running for 3rd term as Boonville Mayor
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Mayor of Boonville will run again in 2023. Charlie Wyatt says he, along with other city candidates, plans to file for the 2023 City Elections on Wednesday. This would be Wyatt’s third term as Boonville’s Mayor. He says he plans to complete some...
Vanderburgh Co. sheriff and dispatch director honored at annual banquet
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County will have a new sheriff come 2023, but local officials wanted to honor the outgoing sheriff. Sheriff Dave Wedding and Central Dispatch Director Leslie Buckman were recognized at the Vanderburgh County Fire Chiefs Association banquet on Wednesday night. Sheriff Wedding received an “Honorary Fire...
Elite Air Trampoline Park officially opens
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new indoor trampoline park is now open on Evansville’s east side. Elite Air Trampoline Park is located on Healthy Way right off Green River Road. The park features trampolines as well as a ninja warrior course. According to a Facebook post, the park is...
EPD storage facility in the works
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new storage facility is now in the works for the Evansville Police Department. This storage facility will be located on Illinois Street near Deaconess Midtown Hospital. The facility will house storage for police department vehicles and equipment.
Union Co. Middle School delays return to class due to water damage
MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - Union County Middle School students won’t be heading back to their classrooms until Jan. 9 due to significant water damage from frozen water lines, according to Superintendent Patricia Sheffer. The Union County Board of Education held a special meeting and decided for students not to...
Crews called to crash on Weinbach under Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to an accident with injuries in Evansville. Dispatchers say it happened shortly before 1 p.m. Friday on Weinbach under the Lloyd. Police say two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Two cars were towed from the scene.
Part of Highway 60 E back open after crash in Henderson
