wdrb.com
Warmer Winters in the Ohio Valley
Warm winter days provide a nice break from the bitter cold, and research shows we are seeing more of them recently. Our part of the country is seeing warmer winters than out west, according to the map below from Climate Central. In Louisville the average winter temperature is 4.5 degrees...
whvoradio.com
Heavy Rains, Severe Weather Possible Monday Night
As of late Friday afternoon, officials with the National Weather Service in Paducah noted they will be “keeping an eye” on the western Kentucky forecast expected for Monday night into early Tuesday morning — as strong storms remain possible for the region. Though instability will be limited,...
Wave 3
Cat rescued in early morning St. Matthews house fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fire crews early Friday morning worked to extinguish a house fire and save a furry friend who was trapped inside. The St. Matthews Fire Protection District was called to a fire in the 600 block of Breckinridge Lane around 8:15 a.m., according to officials. Rick Tonini,...
Anchorage Middletown Fire takes advantage of weather, practices ice rescues
MIDDLETOWN, Ky. — The Anchorage Middletown Fire Department is taking advantage of the ice before it melts by making it their goal to train their staff to rescue in icy conditions. The fire department held the training course on Wednesday. "We can assure you today as you all saw...
WKYT 27
Water lines and pipes breaking after cold snap may continue into week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Contractors and plumbers have been extremely busy the last several days as pipes continue to burst from last week’s cold snap. All over the region, water main breaks are being reported, and homeowners are dealing with their own pipes breaking. Jonathan Hampton with Inspired General...
WKYT 27
Tips to file insurance flaims after burst water pipes
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Problems are mounting in the days after an arctic freeze in Kentucky. With the severe winter weather, many people are dealing with burst water pipes. Those burst pipes have caused damage to businesses and homes alike. “For the most part, if you have homeowner’s or renter’s coverage,...
Gorgeous Kentucky Cabin Perfect Place To Ring In The New Year This Winter
Looking for a cozy cabin to get away to during this cold winter break? We've found a dreamy Kentucky cabin that is something out of a magical dream. The Enchanted Forest Luxury Cabin at Rough River Lake is perfect for any family whether you like roughing it or want more of an upscale vacation stay.
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Kentucky’s Most Underrated
Kentucky is full of great small towns, all of which have their own charm to them. Recently, one Kentucky town was named the most underrated. Can you guess what it is?. When thinking about towns/cities in Kentucky, you might first think of Louisville and Lexington, the two biggest cities with so much to see and do. However, Kentucky has a lot of smaller towns throughout the state that have a lot of interesting aspects to them. Quite frankly, you would be surprised by all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
Wave 3
Germantown bar holding giveaway to help pay for storm damage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several reports of pipes bursting at many businesses and homes in Louisville have come in since extreme weather rolled through the region. One Germantown bar is putting together a raffle to help pay for storm damage. ShopBar Louisville located on Barret Avenue posted a video to...
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Marigold in Kentucky (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow marigold in Kentucky, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting marigold is not as easy as it seems. Marigold are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
2023 could start with severe weather outbreak in South
The new year could start off with severe thunderstorms tearing across the South.
wdrb.com
LG&E to gradually close Louisville walk-in sites, beginning in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E is closing its walk-in sites in phases, beginning in 2023. "It was a difficult decision, but we decided we are closing all 26 business offices across our service territories," explained Natasha Collins, the director of media relations for LG&E and Kentucky Utilities. "These are places that our customers come to and where we have interactions with our residential customers as well."
Wave 3
Woman dies, family loses mobile home in fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire confirmed one person died following a mobile home fire that took place in the Iroquois neighborhood on Wednesday evening. Amy Lunce said she owns the mobile home destroyed in at Kenwood Mobile Home Park. She is a mother of three children and does not have insurance.
wdrb.com
New Albany's Riverview Tower now a pile of rubble as crews wrap up demolition
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A leveled construction site is all that's left of the former Riverview Tower in downtown New Albany. Crews started demolishing the 50-year-old structure on Scribner Drive, right off the Interstate 64 West exit into the city, in October. The building was torn down floor by...
WLKY.com
Weekly weather planner: Light snow in Louisville area to start week, then finally a warming trend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Light snow and flurries will be around Monday as a clipper system moves in. It is a quick mover and will drop a light accumulation of snow across the area. The best chance for accumulating snow will be from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday. A dusting of one inch is possible in Louisville.
'Break down what's long been called this divide': More federal transportation money heading to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer and Congressman John Yarmuth celebrated more federal transportation dollars coming to the metro Wednesday. Around $24 million has come to Louisville in 2022, including funds from the recently passed Omnibus Bill. An additional $3 million will help Louisville re-imagine Ninth Street and $600,000...
Historical marker dedicated to the Louisville Black Six unveiled at Metro Hall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, in the final press conference of his 12-year tenure, unveiled a new historical marker at Metro Hall dedicated in honor of the Black Six. It all started in May of 1968 in west Louisville where a demonstration took place against a police...
Wave 3
Louisville insurance company says being preventative is key to avoid busted pipes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Daugherty Insurance, a local insurance company, gave some advice to follow to avoid having a pipe burst in cold weather. The latest winter chill has left scores of homeowners with frozen and busted pipes. Dealing with a frozen and busted pipe is an issue nobody wants...
radionwtn.com
Black Ice Making Area Travel Treacherous
Roads are very slick across our area, with black ice being reported in both northwest Tennessee and southwest Kentucky. Several vehicles are reported off the road in Henry County. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said there are too many wrecks to count this morning. Law enforcement is advising to use...
Wave 3
Repairs force emergency lane closure on Gene Snyder Freeway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An unscheduled lane closure on the Gene Snyder Freeway has been issued to make repairs on a drainage gate. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the right lane of KY 841 North at the entrance to the northbound bore of the East End Tunnel will be closed until 3 p.m. on Jan. 2.
