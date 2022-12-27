ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Warmer Winters in the Ohio Valley

Warm winter days provide a nice break from the bitter cold, and research shows we are seeing more of them recently. Our part of the country is seeing warmer winters than out west, according to the map below from Climate Central. In Louisville the average winter temperature is 4.5 degrees...
LOUISVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Heavy Rains, Severe Weather Possible Monday Night

As of late Friday afternoon, officials with the National Weather Service in Paducah noted they will be “keeping an eye” on the western Kentucky forecast expected for Monday night into early Tuesday morning — as strong storms remain possible for the region. Though instability will be limited,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Cat rescued in early morning St. Matthews house fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fire crews early Friday morning worked to extinguish a house fire and save a furry friend who was trapped inside. The St. Matthews Fire Protection District was called to a fire in the 600 block of Breckinridge Lane around 8:15 a.m., according to officials. Rick Tonini,...
SAINT MATTHEWS, KY
WKYT 27

Water lines and pipes breaking after cold snap may continue into week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Contractors and plumbers have been extremely busy the last several days as pipes continue to burst from last week’s cold snap. All over the region, water main breaks are being reported, and homeowners are dealing with their own pipes breaking. Jonathan Hampton with Inspired General...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Tips to file insurance flaims after burst water pipes

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Problems are mounting in the days after an arctic freeze in Kentucky. With the severe winter weather, many people are dealing with burst water pipes. Those burst pipes have caused damage to businesses and homes alike. “For the most part, if you have homeowner’s or renter’s coverage,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Kentucky’s Most Underrated

Kentucky is full of great small towns, all of which have their own charm to them. Recently, one Kentucky town was named the most underrated. Can you guess what it is?. When thinking about towns/cities in Kentucky, you might first think of Louisville and Lexington, the two biggest cities with so much to see and do. However, Kentucky has a lot of smaller towns throughout the state that have a lot of interesting aspects to them. Quite frankly, you would be surprised by all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Germantown bar holding giveaway to help pay for storm damage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several reports of pipes bursting at many businesses and homes in Louisville have come in since extreme weather rolled through the region. One Germantown bar is putting together a raffle to help pay for storm damage. ShopBar Louisville located on Barret Avenue posted a video to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LG&E to gradually close Louisville walk-in sites, beginning in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E is closing its walk-in sites in phases, beginning in 2023. "It was a difficult decision, but we decided we are closing all 26 business offices across our service territories," explained Natasha Collins, the director of media relations for LG&E and Kentucky Utilities. "These are places that our customers come to and where we have interactions with our residential customers as well."
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman dies, family loses mobile home in fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire confirmed one person died following a mobile home fire that took place in the Iroquois neighborhood on Wednesday evening. Amy Lunce said she owns the mobile home destroyed in at Kenwood Mobile Home Park. She is a mother of three children and does not have insurance.
LOUISVILLE, KY
radionwtn.com

Black Ice Making Area Travel Treacherous

Roads are very slick across our area, with black ice being reported in both northwest Tennessee and southwest Kentucky. Several vehicles are reported off the road in Henry County. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said there are too many wrecks to count this morning. Law enforcement is advising to use...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
Wave 3

Repairs force emergency lane closure on Gene Snyder Freeway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An unscheduled lane closure on the Gene Snyder Freeway has been issued to make repairs on a drainage gate. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the right lane of KY 841 North at the entrance to the northbound bore of the East End Tunnel will be closed until 3 p.m. on Jan. 2.
LOUISVILLE, KY
