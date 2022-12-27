Read full article on original website
Related
Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages
Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
The brutal "Mother of All Surgeries" may involve the bulk removal of up to nine organs
Among cancer patients, it is called the "Mother of All Surgeries" or MOAS. It is a marathon surgery that may take at least 12 hours or more and the term "barbaric" has been used to describe the procedure.
Medical News Today
How to recognize the signs of renal failure
Renal failure can be acute, which is usually reversible, or chronic, which is a lifelong condition. Acute renal failure occurs quickly, while chronic renal failure may happen gradually. A person can learn to recognize renal failure, also called kidney failure, by memorizing the early warning signs. These include urinary problems...
Medical News Today
Can doctors cure renal failure?
Renal or kidney failure can be acute or chronic. While chronic renal failure is incurable, doctors may be able to reverse acute renal failure with medication or dialysis. Renal failure occurs when one or both kidneys operate at less than. of normal function. When renal failure is not reversible, professionals...
scitechdaily.com
Drug Discovery: Existing Medicines May Treat a Common Kidney Disease
New research findings reveal that a serious condition that can cause the kidneys to suddenly stop working could be treated with existing medicines. Scientists found that medicines usually used to treat angina and high blood pressure prevented much of the long-term damage to the kidney and cardiovascular system caused by acute kidney injury (AKI). The study, which was conducted in mice, was published on December 14, in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
MedicalXpress
High fat ketogenic diet envisioned as potential life-saving therapy to combat low platelets in cancer patients
A high-fat diet may combat low platelet counts in the blood caused by chemotherapy, according to preliminary research, which suggests that a ketogenic eating plan may be a nontoxic, low-cost and high-benefit addition to cancer therapy. Low platelets trigger a condition known as thrombocytopenia. Chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia is a severe complication...
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney Regional Medical Center, WNCC team up to fill nursing needs
SIDNEY -- Sidney Regional Medical Center and Western Nebraska Community College in Sidney are partnering to bridge the gap in nursing staff. SRMC will be awarding up to four 100 percent paid tuition to nursing students who agree to work for SRMC upon graduation. The plan is for Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) or Registered Nurse (RN) students to be awarded the grants with up to two awarded for SRMC Acute Care and two for Extended Care.
MedicalXpress
First test of anti-cancer agent PAC-1 in human clinical trials shows promise
A phase I clinical trial of PAC-1, a drug that spurs programmed cell death in cancer cells, found only minor side effects in patients with end-stage cancers. The drug stalled the growth of tumors in the five people in the trial with neuroendocrine cancers and reduced tumor size in two of those patients. It also showed some therapeutic activity against sarcomas, scientists and clinicians report in the British Journal of Cancer.
Stem Cell Therapy May Slow MS Better Than Meds: Study
Multiple sclerosis is disabling disease, but stem cell transplants may offer hope of slowing the disease. Over five years, 62% of those who got stem cells saw no worsening of symptoms, while only 46% of those on MS meds did. But the transplant itself takes three months and isn't for...
healthcareguys.com
5 Advances In Gastroesophageal reflux disease – GERD Treatment
Acid reflux, or gastroesophageal reflux, is a common condition people may experience at least once in their life. However, if it persists more than twice a week, doctors and other healthcare specialists may diagnose it as gastroesophageal reflux disease. Gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD, is a chronic condition in which...
infomeddnews.com
Peripheral Neuropathy: What Treatments Are Available?
Peripheral neuropathy occurs when nerves outside of the brain and spinal cord are damaged. The result is weakness, pain, and loss of sensation often in the hands and feet. Peripheral damage often causes problems in vital organs in the digestive and circulatory systems. People develop peripheral neuropathy after traumatic injuries,...
psychologytoday.com
AI Beats Humans in Predicting Cancer Treatment Outcomes
Deep learning models have shown great promise in recognizing important aspects of medical image data. This proposes and investigates new deep-learning models to predict outcomes. Artificial intelligence (AI) computer vision is making significant inroads in digital healthcare. A new study published in IEEE Journal of Translational Engineering in Health and...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify protein that may protect the heart during certain cancer treatment regimens
Anthracyclines are a class of chemotherapies effective in treating many forms of cancer, including leukemias, lymphomas and breast cancer. Anthracyclines—such as doxorubicin, frequently used against breast cancer—kill cancer cells by damaging their DNA. However, these effective chemotherapies also cause toxic effects in the heart in about ten percent of patients that can eventually lead to heart failure, particularly in older patients with pre-existing cardiovascular disease.
massdevice.com
SeaStar Medical, Nuwellis partner on kidney injury treatment
SeaStar Medical (Nasdaq:ICU) and Nuwellis (Nasdaq:NUWE) today announced an exclusive U.S. license and distribution agreement. Nuwellis agreed to market and distribute SeaStar’s selective cytopheretic device (SCD). The SCD treats acute kidney injury (AKI) in children. It selectively targets the most activated pro-inflammatory neutrophils and monocytes to stop cytokine storm. The system works with continuous kidney replacement therapy (CKRT) to help the body return to homeostasis.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
CAR T Cell Therapy Offers Hope to Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Patients
Fever, weight loss, chest pain, back pain — all of these symptoms are signs of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which is a type of cancer that begins in your lymphatic system and travels quickly throughout the body. Now, a new immunotherapy is giving patients a second chance they never thought they would have.
buffalohealthyliving.com
Clinical Trials for Head and Neck Cancer Patients
The Center for Cancer Care (the Center) at Erie County Medical Center (ECMC) participates in a variety of clinical trials to offer patients advanced therapy and supportive care options for the treatment of their cancer. The Center is actively enrolling patients to participate in several clinical trials and studies. One...
Stem cell transplant may slow progression of multiple sclerosis
A new study is adding to evidence that people with multiple sclerosis can benefit from a type of stem cell transplant -- including some patients who are in a more advanced phase of the disease.
Comments / 0