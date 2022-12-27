Read full article on original website
News On 6
Woman Arrested For DUI In OKC With Child In Vehicle
A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Thursday near Southwest 29th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue in Oklahoma City. Police said they spotted Kenia Guzman driving in the middle of traffic, and after pulling he rover found a partially drank bottle of wine in the passenger seat where her child was.
News On 6
Stillwater Police Arrest 6 In Traffic Stop
A simple traffic stop leads to the arrest of 6 people on drug complaints, according to Stillwater Police. Police said they pulled the car over for an equipment violation, before finding fentanyl in the car. Two people face trafficking complaints, and the other four were arrested for possession of paraphernalia.
okcfox.com
Man who rammed into OHP patrol car arrested after being found under influence of drugs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was arrested after he crashed into the back of an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper's vehicle on the Kilpatrick turnpike on Wednesday. The trooper had been working a separate crash when 33-year-old Matthew Cuaresma rammed into the back of the trooper's patrol car. The trooper was in his car at the time of the accident.
News On 6
OKC DUI Court Helps Treat Alcohol Addiction, Limit Drunk Driving
Drinking and driving carries life and death consequences. Law enforcement officials routinely warn people about the dangers of drinking and driving. The Oklahoma County’s Drug Court leader said warnings are not enough -- when the problem is addiction. This weekend is a cause for celebration. The New Year’s holiday...
News On 6
2 Injured In NE OKC Shooting; Suspect Arrested
Oklahoma City Police have a suspect in custody in connection to a shooting that happened Friday morning near Northeast 63rd Street and Spencer Road north of Spencer. According to police, the shooting happened at around 7:50 a.m. in the parking lot of a convenience store. Police said they received a...
News On 6
Police: 1 Shot, Killed Following Chase, Shootout With Police In Tulsa
One person was shot and killed overnight following a chase and shootout with police, according to authorities. Tulsa Police said the chase ended near East Admiral Place and North Yale Avenue where an armed person shot at officers. Officers then returned fire, and the person was shot and killed, Tulsa...
News On 6
Man Arrested In Connection To NE OKC Double Shooting
Oklahoma City Police arrested a man on Friday in connection to a double shooting on the far northeast side of the city. Investigators arrested Tarell Smith, 30, after taking him to downtown headquarters for questioning. Police said the shootout left one person in critical condition, and a second victim is...
Tulsa police arrest man for choking woman, running from officers
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man is in custody after he reportedly choked a woman and tried to run away from police. A woman called police on Thursday night to report that her partner, Irwin Douglas, had assaulted and choked her. She told the 911 operator that Douglas went back inside an apartment, and she would be waiting for officers outside.
Spencer Police detain suspect after multiple arrests in one day
A Spencer man is locked in the Oklahoma County Detention Center after being arrested multiple times on Thursday.
1600kush.com
Coyle man accused of holding gun to girlfriend’s head
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Coyle man accused of holding a gun to his girlfriend’s head in his camper on West Highway 33 has been released from the Payne County Jail on $40,000 bail with an order to have no contact with the woman, who alleged he said he would kill her.
‘They were in bad shape’: Double shooting aftermath unfolds in Braum’s parking lot
A man has been arrested in Friday morning’s double shooting in Northeast Oklahoma City that sent two men to the hospital.
News On 6
Man In Custody After Escaping Police In Oklahoma City
A man that escaped custody after being involved in a police chase in Spencer has been taken back into custody Thursday evening, according to authorities. Spencer Police said they were in pursuit of the man after a shots fired call Thursday afternoon. The man was taken into custody at a...
Police searching for escaped suspect in OKC
Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly escaped custody following a car chase on Thursday.
Police: Two injured in metro shooting
Authorities are investigating a shooting that injured at least two people near Spencer.
News On 6
Wanted Man In Custody After Standoff With Tulsa Police
A wanted man is in custody after a short standoff with Tulsa Police. The standoff happened near 56th Street North and Peoria and lasted a few hours Wednesday evening. Tulsa Police were trying to arrest Cody Trisler for a felony warrant when they said he refused to come outside. The...
News On 6
Tulsa Fire Department Investigates Arson At Dispensary
Tulsa Fire Investigators are asking for help finding the people who started a fire at a dispensary near East Apache Street and North Yale Avenue. Investigators shared surveillance video from 3leafs Dispensary that shows the two starting the fire. Police say the arson, which happened last week, caused about $500...
KOKI FOX 23
Authorities look for 2 people who set fire to north Tulsa dispensary
TULSA, Okla. — Investigators with the Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) are asking the public for help to identify people who were caught on surveillance video setting a fire at a north Tulsa dispensary. TFD said the arson happened on Dec. 18 around 2 a.m. at 3 Leafs Dispensary near...
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City police logs Dec. 25-29
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 5:57 a.m. police arrested Larena Others in the 2500 block of Eagle. At 2:42 a.m. police responded to the Ashley Inn for a report of a disturbance. Charles Arkeketa was arrested for public intoxication. At 4:59 a.m. police responded to...
KOCO
Nearly 20 cars broken into at Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY — Residents of an Oklahoma City apartment complex woke up Thursday to find 18 cars were broken into. When Morgan Coleman walked out of her unit at the Teagen Apartment Homes to start her day, she found glass shattered around her car. “First, I didn’t notice it,"...
1600kush.com
Cushing man admits arson charge
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 38-year-old Cushing man, who admitted that he had set grass fires around his residence, was placed on 10 years of probation except for serving 90 days in jail, as part of a plea agreement with the prosecution approved in court on Dec. 20. Jerrod Lynn...
