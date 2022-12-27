Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
michiganchronicle.com
Metro Detroit Women in Need of Employment Can Gain Skills in Free Program
New Gesher Human Services “Women to Work” program offers women the chance to reinvent their working lives in the new year. “Women to Work,” a free four-week course that aims to provide women who have been out of the workforce with the vital skills to gain immediate employment, will hold an informational meeting on Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The program is offered by Gesher Human Services, one of the largest human service agencies in metro Detroit and will be held in-person at its headquarters in Southfield (29699 Southfield Road, Southfield, MI 48076). “Women to Work” sessions will then start on Jan. 17, being held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon and offers women the opportunity to start their working lives afresh in the new year.
Dearborn employee takes first paid maternity leave in city's history
A response center supervisor became the first City of Dearborn employee to take a paid maternity leave. The city introduced the benefit for the first time this year, according to a news release. The supervisor, Kelsey Smith Medlen, recently welcomed a baby boy. She is an integral part of the Department of Community Relations and helps build connections between residents and their government, the release said.
fox2detroit.com
Livonia pharmacist combines ingredients to create medications amid children's pain relief medicine shortages
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - As many Michiganders have challenges finding popular medications, compounding pharmacies have been the remedy. At I-Pharmacy in Livonia, pharmacist Rudy Najm is combining ingredients to create medications, a process known as compounding. By doing this, he can make medicines that are in short supply, including children's pain relief medications.
Bright & Beautiful Detroit Mother Vanished After Hand Amputation. What Happened To Alasia Hill?
23-year-old Alasia Hill, the mother of two sons, lives in Detroit, Michigan. Her mother, Charisma Carucci, describes her daughter as a kind and bright young woman, reports Dateline.
The Oakland Press
Remember 2022: Ten most-read stories of year by Oakland Press readers
The top story of 2022 involved two former retail hubs in Waterford Township, both set for overhauls. DTE Energy broke ground on one section of the former Summit Place Mall, working on a 75,000-square-foot service center. And at the former Kmart site, a proposal has been submitted to convert the property into a grocery store, a gas station, and a dining hall, with some smaller venues for comedy and concerts.
Detroit school board votes to remove Dr. Ben Carson’s name from High School of Science and Medicine
The vote to rename the former Dr. Ben Carson High School of Science and Medicine on Mack just across the street from Children’s Hospital of Michigan happened in mid-November. However, the final decision has only recently hit the press.
The Oakland Press
Board of Commissioners seeks nominees for Black Excellence Award
The Oakland County Board of Commissioners is seeking nominations for its 2023 Black Excellence Award. The award honors a Black resident who has improved the community, made notable achievements or is otherwise worthy of recognition during Black History Month. The deadline for nominations is Jan. 19. The board is accepting...
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
Did Detroit Medical Center Give Staff Overtime as Christmas Gift?
A recent viral video accuses the Detroit Medical Center of giving mandatory overtime to employees as Christmas gifts. The Nurse Erica has a tremendously successful TikTok channel where she fights for the rights of medical workers. She currently has 462.7 thousand followers and 11 million total video likes. The Nurse Erica uploaded a video four days ago claiming that nurses were given the worst Christmas gift ever. That video has been viewed nearly half a million times.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Dearborn
Dearborn might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Dearborn.
One Michigan City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
The Oakland Press
‘Jackets for Joints’ promo deemed a success
A marijuana retailer’s recent holiday promotion reportedly brought in more than 1,000 jackets and coats for area kids in need. Puff Cannabis of Michigan’s “Jackets for Joints” promo offered a jar of Baby Jeeter pre-rolls valued at $50 in exchange for a new jacket or coat for youngsters, ages 3 to 12 years old. Its seven stores participated, including its Madison Heights location where the company is headquartered.
Barber helps Detroit student bullied over his hair, making him skip class
We all know words can hurt. Until recently, a 7th-grade student said he was skipping class and avoiding friends because of bullying over his hair.
wemu.org
Washtenaw County Mental Health prepares for increase in cases after new year
An uptick in mental health cases is expected locally in the weeks ahead. That is the assessment of officials with Washtenaw County Community Mental Health. Officials with the local mental health department say they have seen it year after year. There is typically not a lot of outreach during the holiday. But with the highs of the holiday period behind them, many reach out to tackle ongoing mental health issues as part of their resolutions or because they notice a sharp change in moods.
Pet adoption fees being waived for select animals at Humane Society of Huron Valley
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Animals that have been waiting for their forever families for a long time in Washtenaw County are getting an extra boost to help get them adopted. The Humane Society of Huron Valley announced Thursday, Dec. 29, it will be waiving adoption fees on select animals that have been in the shelter for longer than normal.
'Hidden in plain sight'
Good morning, today is Thursday. Let's turn our attention to the youths of Detroit. According to the Homeless Action Network of Detroit, unaccompanied youths under age 25 made up 9% — or roughly 500 — of the more than 5,600 individuals in Detroit on the streets or in shelters last year. Also,...
fox2detroit.com
How to help a Detroit shelter dog celebrate the new year
DETROIT (FOX 2) - For a small donation, you can help a Detroit shelter dog celebrate New Year's Eve with a special treat. A $5 donation will get a Kong toy that will be filled with treats and given to pups at Detroit Dog Rescue. The Peppler Agency in Harper Woods will be matching donations.
Michigan rejects DTE proposal to start prepayment program because of risk to lower-income customers
Attorney General Dana Nessel said the program lacks consumer protections
The Oakland Press
Masonic Temple to host New Year’s Eve bash Resolution Ball
One of Michigan’s largest New Year’s Eve celebrations returns to Detroit’s historic Masonic Temple on Saturday, Dec. 31. The NYE 2023 Resolution Ball, held in the Masonic’s Crystal & Fountain Ballrooms, will feature performances by DJ’s Tommy Holiday & DJ Cue, guest DJs, and dancers and entertainers from GoVana Productions, as well as a variety of food stations and strolling, cirque-style entertainment until 3 a.m. Of course the highlight of the night will be the “Midnight Blowout,” complete with party favors, a confetti storm and an epic balloon drop, followed by the “Korbel Countdown” Champagne Reception. The event begins at 8 p.m. and is 21+. Ticket prices vary. To purchase tickets or for more information visit resolutionballdetroit.com.
The Oakland Press
Native son honored in Pontiac
Damani Phillips came home this week to visit his family and lead an evening of music at Pontiac’s Little Arts Theater tonight with fellow jazz artist Quincy Stewart. When Stewart asked him to stop by Pontiac City Council’s final meeting of the year on Tuesday to talk up the already sold-out concert, Phillips agreed. He wasn’t too surprised to see his brother, Kaino Phillips, CEO of The Ascend Foundation show up at the meeting, because Kaino is a regular City Hall visitor. The brothers are sons of the late Clarence Phillips, a former state representative and Pontiac’s mayor from 2005-09.
