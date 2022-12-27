ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State names Jason Mansfield head volleyball coach

By Arne Green, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago
Kansas State has turned to a highly respected assistant to lead its volleyball program.

Jason Mansfield, who took part in seven NCAA Final Fours and one national championship in stops as an assistant at powerhouses Stanford and Washington, was named the Wildcats' ninth head coach on Tuesday by athletics director Gene Taylor.

Mansfield, who spent the past five seasons at Washington, will be formally introduced at a news conference next week.

"We are very excited to welcome Jason and his family to Manhattan and the Wildcat volleyball family," Taylor said in a statement. "The search for our new head coach drew significant interest from all over the country, and we feel Jason is the perfect fit to lead us.

"His championship pedigree, emphasis on team culture and building relationships — both inside a program and on the recruiting circuit — are what set him apart from other candidates. I know he is excited to get started, and I cannot wait for our student-athletes and all of Wildcat Nation to meet him."

Mansfield takes over for Suzie Fritz, who was not retained after her 22nd season as head coach. Fritz compiled a 393-263 record during her tenure.

In his five years at Washington, Mansfield helped the Huskies reach the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 four times, the Elite Eight in 2019 and the Final Four in the spring of 2021. Before that he was an assistant to AVCA Hall of Fame coach John Dunning at Stanford, where he coached 17 All-Americans, four national players of the year and four future Olympians. He was on staff when the Cardinal won the 2004 national championship.

"I'm so excited to get started," Mansfield said. "I can't wait to meet the team and to start forming those relationships.

"Growth is the most important thing to me. It's something we will talk about every day and continue to find ways to grow in all aspects of our lives. We will compete at the highest level that we can every day, and we will do it with passion and unity."

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

