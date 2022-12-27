ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

Celebrating Volunteers: Jackie Gaines with the Humane Society of Harrison County

By Harley Benda
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HMJLd_0jvyyk0H00

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Jackie Gaines decided to use her available time paired with something she loves.

“I had some free time, and I thought that was the best thing I could do with it because I just love animals,” Gaines said. “And, I knew at the time that they could use the help.”

She’s been volunteering her time with the Humane Society of Harrison County for years, and it’s even where she got her own dog.

Lost cat makes 40-mile journey to owner’s new home
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PqhKe_0jvyyk0H00
Jackie Gaines (WBOY Image)

“I’ve had dogs all my entire life. My last dog, we had to put down a year ago,” Gaines said, holding back tears. “He was a rescue. I happened to be at the humane society that day working when he came in, and everybody was going ‘take him home, take him home.’ I got home, showed my husband, and he said ‘go back and get him’. He was a love. He was a love.”

While Gaines does have a love for dogs, that doesn’t mean the felines are left out.

“I gravitate towards the dogs, but it doesn’t mean I haven’t liked or loved certain cats, because I have,” Gaines said.

With volunteering, Gaines has done everything from light office work, to cleaning, to even stepping into the surgery room a few times. She says there’s more than people see on a daily basis.

“There’s a lot down there that is more than meets the eye of the people think ‘Oh, the Humane Society, let’s go see if we can adopt an animal,'” Gaines said.

However, one of her favorite parts is seeing people find their new family members.

“You get to socialize with them. You can walk them. You can bathe them. You can just play with them, and you can help find the pet that this person walks in and says ‘I’d like to see Sissy’, or ‘I’d like to see Sassy’, ‘I’d like to see Fiona’, whatever animal they’ve come in to see,” Gaines said. “You can say ‘Here’s your animal if you’d like to play with her or him for a little bit. See if they’re a good fit for your family.”

West Virginia police warn of counterfeit cash

Because of her work with the Humane Society of Harrison County and her dedication to animals, the Miley Legal Group has donated $500 to go toward the facility. She mentioned the humane society really needs the funds due to COVID-19.

“It’s made me kind of emotional. They can use all the funding that they can get,” Gaines said. “They can use all the donations that people want to give. They’ve lost a lot the last two or three years, plus everything that makes the humane society run on a daily basis as far as dog food, cat food, cat litter, laundry detergent, dish detergent, paper towels, garbage bags; there’s just tons of things that some people don’t realize that they need on a daily basis to keep the facility open and running to care and help these animals. I’m honored. I don’t do it for the honors, the award, for the glory. I do it because I love doing it. I love helping Frankie, which is the [executive] director [of the humane society]. I love helping the staff, and they’ve been remarkable over the years I’ve been there.”

All of the photos in this story are of animals that were available for adoption as of Tuesday morning at the Humane Society of Harrison County. If you’re interested in adopting any of them, you can reach out to them at 304-592-1600.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RXoXc_0jvyyk0H00
    Animals adoptable at the Humane Society of Harrison County as of 12/27/22 (Courtesy: Humane Society of Harrison County)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cz9Nv_0jvyyk0H00
    Animals adoptable at the Humane Society of Harrison County as of 12/27/22 (Courtesy: Humane Society of Harrison County)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21JSFY_0jvyyk0H00
    Animals adoptable at the Humane Society of Harrison County as of 12/27/22 (Courtesy: Humane Society of Harrison County)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y97gH_0jvyyk0H00
    Animals adoptable at the Humane Society of Harrison County as of 12/27/22 (Courtesy: Humane Society of Harrison County)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22QoC6_0jvyyk0H00
    Animals adoptable at the Humane Society of Harrison County as of 12/27/22 (Courtesy: Humane Society of Harrison County)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DaK0X_0jvyyk0H00
    Animals adoptable at the Humane Society of Harrison County as of 12/27/22 (Courtesy: Humane Society of Harrison County)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RLcef_0jvyyk0H00
    Animals adoptable at the Humane Society of Harrison County as of 12/27/22 (Courtesy: Humane Society of Harrison County)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OICQi_0jvyyk0H00
    Animals adoptable at the Humane Society of Harrison County as of 12/27/22 (Courtesy: Humane Society of Harrison County)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=340g4N_0jvyyk0H00
    Animals adoptable at the Humane Society of Harrison County as of 12/27/22 (Courtesy: Humane Society of Harrison County)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HIKbm_0jvyyk0H00
    Animals adoptable at the Humane Society of Harrison County as of 12/27/22 (Courtesy: Humane Society of Harrison County)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EHbwI_0jvyyk0H00
    Animals adoptable at the Humane Society of Harrison County as of 12/27/22 (Courtesy: Humane Society of Harrison County)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20I0FB_0jvyyk0H00
    Animals adoptable at the Humane Society of Harrison County as of 12/27/22 (Courtesy: Humane Society of Harrison County)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y2ErJ_0jvyyk0H00
    Animals adoptable at the Humane Society of Harrison County as of 12/27/22 (Courtesy: Humane Society of Harrison County)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zCgnI_0jvyyk0H00
    Animals adoptable at the Humane Society of Harrison County as of 12/27/22 (Courtesy: Humane Society of Harrison County)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vgAI9_0jvyyk0H00
    Animals adoptable at the Humane Society of Harrison County as of 12/27/22 (Courtesy: Humane Society of Harrison County)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RYRWl_0jvyyk0H00
    Animals adoptable at the Humane Society of Harrison County as of 12/27/22 (Courtesy: Humane Society of Harrison County)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W5d9o_0jvyyk0H00
    Animals adoptable at the Humane Society of Harrison County as of 12/27/22 (Courtesy: Humane Society of Harrison County)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sDCct_0jvyyk0H00
    Animals adoptable at the Humane Society of Harrison County as of 12/27/22 (Courtesy: Humane Society of Harrison County)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12trMp_0jvyyk0H00
    Animals adoptable at the Humane Society of Harrison County as of 12/27/22 (Courtesy: Humane Society of Harrison County)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nQGNC_0jvyyk0H00
    Animals adoptable at the Humane Society of Harrison County as of 12/27/22 (Courtesy: Humane Society of Harrison County)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zlLTD_0jvyyk0H00
    Animals adoptable at the Humane Society of Harrison County as of 12/27/22 (Courtesy: Humane Society of Harrison County)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UCkLY_0jvyyk0H00
    Animals adoptable at the Humane Society of Harrison County as of 12/27/22 (Courtesy: Humane Society of Harrison County)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PPKmg_0jvyyk0H00
    Animals adoptable at the Humane Society of Harrison County as of 12/27/22 (Courtesy: Humane Society of Harrison County)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ff6Yt_0jvyyk0H00
    Animals adoptable at the Humane Society of Harrison County as of 12/27/22 (Courtesy: Humane Society of Harrison County)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IHVGj_0jvyyk0H00
    Animals adoptable at the Humane Society of Harrison County as of 12/27/22 (Courtesy: Humane Society of Harrison County)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n0uHQ_0jvyyk0H00
    Animals adoptable at the Humane Society of Harrison County as of 12/27/22 (Courtesy: Humane Society of Harrison County)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40RZ7z_0jvyyk0H00
    Animals adoptable at the Humane Society of Harrison County as of 12/27/22 (Courtesy: Humane Society of Harrison County)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b43Ft_0jvyyk0H00
    Animals adoptable at the Humane Society of Harrison County as of 12/27/22 (Courtesy: Humane Society of Harrison County)
Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WBOY Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Police: Missing Harrison County man is found

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE Dec. 28, 2022 8:50 p.m. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that 55-year-old Brian Scott Large, who was reported missing after being last in Harrison County on Christmas Eve, has been found. No further information is being released at this time, per the...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
beckersdental.com

West Virginia dentist searching for temporary relocation after office floods

A West Virginia dentist must temporarily relocate his practice after all three floors of his office flooded, CBS affiliate WDTV reported Dec. 29. Cold weather caused pipes to leak at Suncrest Dental Group in Morgantown, W.Va., while the office was closed for Christmas. The practice's owner, Timothy Sines, DDS, found out about the flood Dec. 28.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WSAZ

2 people missing in the Elk River

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews have been working Friday evening to recover two people missing in the Elk River in the Duck area, according to John Hoffman with Braxton County Emergency Services. Nearly 75 first responders from several departments, including dive teams, have been on the scene, which is...
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

2 people stabbed at Lewis County apartment complex

WESTON, W.Va. – Law enforcement in Lewis County is investigating after two people were stabbed at an apartment complex Friday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., Friday, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, the West Virginia State Police and the Weston Police Department all responded to the Weston Manor […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Pet of the Week: Piper from the Pleasants County Humane Society

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Piper! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! She joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society. Piper is 5 years old and currently weighs 45lbs. She is German Shorthaired Pointer mix. She is very timid at first and needs a little time to warm...
WBOY 12 News

4 West Virginia affordable housing projects funded

FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., awarded $1.5 million to four affordable housing projects in north central West Virginia. The awards were made possible through the 2022 funding round of FHLBank's Affordable Housing Program grants and voluntary housing initiative.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport nursing home celebrates two big birthdays

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Stonerise Nursing Home in Bridgeport celebrated two big birthdays on Friday. Mariella Hitt is turning 102 years old and her friend Flora Luciano is turning 100 years old. A state trooper was there to read and present a proclamation for both of the milestone birthdays. Luciano...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTAP

Pleasants County Circuit Court files order injunction to tobacco and vape shop to stop business; issued by Pleasants County Sheriff’s Office

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release on the Pleasants County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, an Order Granting Injunction and Filing of Petition for “A Tobacco & Vape LLC” has been filed by Pleasants County Circuit Court. The court directed the Pleasants County Sheriff’s Office to serve a copy of the order to the business Thursday.
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy