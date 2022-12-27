Read full article on original website
The most read articles on Battery Power in 2022
This time last year, we were still basking in the glow of a World Series championship. While there was no magical postseason run in store for the Atlanta Braves in 2022, they did provide a thrilling (and sometimes exhausting) race to 101 wins and a fifth straight division title. There were plenty of ups and downs along the way. Ozzie Albies was limited to just 64 games and Ronald Acuña Jr struggled to recapture his MVP level form after 2021’s season-ending knee injury. Michael Harris and Spencer Strider helped spark the team out of a two month malaise with Harris taking home the Rookie of the Year award in the National League. As always, it was a wild ride and often felt like multiple seasons wrapped up in one.
This day in MLB History December 30
1926 - The Chicago Tribune releases a story stating that the Detroit Tigers threw a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox in 1917 to help Chicago win the pennant. Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis responds by holding a hearing on the matter, but dismisses all charges as he can find no witnesses to confirm any part of the claim.
2022 Atlanta Braves Season in Review: Austin Riley
The past year was a big one for Austin Riley. After a breakout campaign in 2021 (4.7 fWAR), all eyes were on the young third baseman. Was the breakout real? Could he get even better?. Fortunately for the Braves, the answer was a resounding “Yes!” Riley, who played the entire...
Daily Hammer Podcast: Braves Acquire Lucas Luetge and Eli White
As 2022 comes to a close, the Braves remain active on the trade front as they try to assemble the best roster probably for 2023. On the same night, the Braves acquired Lucas Luetge from the Yankees and Eli White from the Rangers. Luetge could be fill the third lefty role out of the Braves bullpen over the next few seasons. White could be an intriguing glove/speed option off the bench for the Atlanta Outfield. While neither player may be a significant acquisition, both offer intrigue as the Braves continue to make their roster more diverse for next season.
Braves News: Braves 40-man roster shuffle, Austin Riley season recap, more
We have finally reached the end of 2022, and what a year it’s been. From the lockout, which delayed the 2022 season, to the departure of Freddie Freeman, a 101-win Atlanta Braves team, and a Philadelphia Phillies World Series appearance, it has easily been one of the most unpredictable years in baseball.
Braves News: Jordan Luplow signing, Raisel Iglesias season recap, and more
Late-night moves have been the theme for the Atlanta Braves this offseason, as the latest news from the organization came on Wednesday night after the acquisition of reliever Lucas Luetge from the New York Yankees and outfielder Eli White from the Texas Rangers. 35-year-old Luetge was sent to Atlanta in exchange for RHP Indigo Diaz and INF Caleb Durbin. 28-year-old White was acquired by the Braves in exchange for cash considerations.
2022: Braves in memoriam
As we see another year come to an end, let us remember former members of the Braves organization who passed away in 2022. Al Autry was a 4th round draft choice by the Kansas City Royals in 1969. He was acquired by Atlanta on September 4, 1975, as part of the return for an earlier-in-the-season trade for pitcher Bruce Dal Canton.
This Day in Braves History: Atlanta trades Eddie Mathews to the Astros
1966 - The Braves trade Eddie Mathews to the Astros. Mathews is the only player to play for the Braves in Boston, Milwaukee and Atlanta. 1918 - Kid Gleason replaces Pants Rowland as White Sox manager. Gleason will win the American League pennant in his first season, but it will be tarnished when a reported eight players conspire to throw the 1919 World Series.
Braves acquire Lucas Luetge from Yankees
The Atlanta Braves added another piece to their bullpen Wednesday night when they acquired left-hander Lucas Luetge from the Yankees in exchange for minor leaguers Indigo Diaz and Caleb Durbin. Luetge is 35 years old and appeared in 50 games with New York in 2022 while compiling a 2.67 ERA...
Braves News: Atlanta adds lefty reliever, Alex Anthopoulos on Murphy deal and more
Alex Anthopoulos and Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy met with the media Wednesday to discuss Murphy’s new six-year extension, which was finalized Tuesday night. Anthopoulos said that when the trade was made with Oakland for Murphy, he called him and told him that hopefully he would be here for a long time. Serious discussions on an extension heated up over the 48 hours prior to the deal being announced. It is fair to wonder if they waited to see what would happen with Dansby Swanson before he agreed to a deal with the Cubs.
