This time last year, we were still basking in the glow of a World Series championship. While there was no magical postseason run in store for the Atlanta Braves in 2022, they did provide a thrilling (and sometimes exhausting) race to 101 wins and a fifth straight division title. There were plenty of ups and downs along the way. Ozzie Albies was limited to just 64 games and Ronald Acuña Jr struggled to recapture his MVP level form after 2021’s season-ending knee injury. Michael Harris and Spencer Strider helped spark the team out of a two month malaise with Harris taking home the Rookie of the Year award in the National League. As always, it was a wild ride and often felt like multiple seasons wrapped up in one.

6 HOURS AGO