Obituaries: Patel; Howland
Keyur Kirti Patel, 34, of Gillette, WY, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, WY. Keyur was born August 17, 1988, in Long Branch, NJ to Kirtikumar and Ila Patel. At a young age his family relocated to Gillette, WY where he spent the rest of his childhood years. In that time, he enjoyed soccer, golf and world travels with his family. Keyur graduated from Campbell County School in 2006 and went for further education at the University of Wyoming and Casper College.
(OPINION) Letter: Enroll Wyoming provides free assistance and information to remove confusion
County 17 publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of County 17 or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by emailing tips@county17.com. Dear Gillette,. I have worked in public health for almost 20 years, and one of...
17-Year-Old Gillette Basketball Player Dies Unexpectedly On Monday
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A 17-year-old Gillette high school basketball player died unexpectedly Monday, the Campbell County Coroner has confirmed. Max Sorenson suffered a medical event at his home Monday and was pronounced deceased at Campbell County Memorial Hospital, Paul Wallem, Campbell County Coroner told...
Wyoming Company Has Made Components For NASA, Now Expanding To Nuclear Innovation
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. L&H industrial makes some of the world’s largest parts, reaching far beyond Wyoming with innovative mechanical solutions that are now exported around the world. The multimillion-dollar company has built parts for NASA that have been in outer space. Now the...
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Dec. 29
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Chilly temps, snow chances return for New Year’s holiday weekend
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Chances are good that Gillette may see a snowy New Year as the world marches into 2023, but that’s after a warm end of the week. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, says sun and warmth are on tap for today. The forecast high is 39 degrees under a sunny sky. Winds will come from the southwest at 10 to 17 mph with gusts reaching 24 mph. That’ll dip wind chills to about 10 degrees.
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Dec. 28
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Drugs, Dec. 27, S. Burma Avenue, GPD. Officers took a report...
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (12/28/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Wednesday, Dec. 28:. At 4:58 a.m. to American Lane for an emergency medical response. At 5:28 a.m. to East Laramie Street for an emergency medical response. At 6:45 a.m. to mm 110 I-90 for a...
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Dec. 28
Mid-December storm more than doubles city snow removal costs this season
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The most significant storm of December in terms of snowfall and related clean-up costs outpaced all other storms this season, according to snow event reports compiled by the City of Gillette. Earlier this month, a winter storm dumped an estimated 21 inches of snow on Gillette...
Gillette woman accused of ‘supplying the whole state’ with meth pleads not guilty in federal court
GILETTE, Wyo — A woman said by police sources to have brought up to 25 pounds of methamphetamine at a time into Gillette has entered a not guilty plea in federal court. According to court records, Wendy Delana Kaufman, 51, was arraigned before Judge Michael Shickich in Casper on Dec. 21, 2022. Held at the Platte County Detention Center since her arrest in Scottsbluff, Nebraska last summer, an unsecured $20,000 bond was set for Kaufman’s release before a trial scheduled for February, 2023.
