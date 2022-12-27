ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

wvlt.tv

How to avoid major traffic delays

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - All over Sevier County, there’s plenty of traffic year-round, but around the holidays, it’s even more packed. On Thursday, Dollywood remained open until 10 p.m. to accommodate the bigger-than-usual crowd. In the surrounding areas, the traffic reflected that excitement as a Sevierville Police Department sergeant gave advice on how to avoid sitting in traffic.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Rounds of rain today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to a few spotty showers across the areas with more rain moving through later today. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Dozens of cars abandoned in the snow in Sevier County

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - As ice lingered on some roadways in East Tennessee, crews in Sevier County worked to help those who made split second decisions in the midst of snowfall this week. According to Jeff Patton at Everything Auto, he’s been called more than a thousand times to...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

‘Out of control’ brush fire tamed in Monroe County

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire crews responded to a brush fire in Madisonville in Monroe County on Thursday that spanned at least 20 acres. Monroe County Emergency Services officials called the fire “out of control” and urged people to avoid the area. As of 4:00 p.m., Notchey Creek...
MONROE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Passengers frustrated from incident at BNA

Bill Sharp, manager at Dixie Lee Fireworks in Lenoir City, stresses the importance of firework safety for New Year’s Eve celebrations this year. Helen Akard rode motorcycles in her 20s and had a surprise opportunity to do it once again on her 105th birthday. Gatlinburg preps for NYE celebration.
LENOIR CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Milder night ahead, rounds of rain for New Year’s Eve

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our drier weather is coming to an end just like 2022 as rain chances are returning for the first half of the weekend. Thankfully this will be an all rain event as temperatures remain above average, but it could have some impacts on your New Year’s Eve celebrations.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Getting warmer with increasing clouds today ahead of rain and some storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The days continue to rapidly warm-up, but we will also see some increasing clouds today. A cold front is in the region for New Year’s Eve, but we only see some rain and storms and will not feel a cool down. The next cold front for next week brings heavier rain and then temperatures come back down.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Fireworks safety for New Year’s Eve

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With New Year’s Eve approaching, many people are looking forward to setting off fireworks, but Knoxville Assistant Fire Chief Brent Seymour stressed the importance of safety. “We have seen incidents in the past where folks believe the fireworks to be extinguished once they were shot...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Car crashes into house, sparks flames in Knoxville house

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A car crashed into a Knoxville home on Thursday afternoon. Around 3:00 p.m., Knoxville Police Department officers responded to the scene after the car had crashed into the home at 5501 Kenbrook Lane in the Cumberland Estates Community. Knoxville Fire Department officials said that no one...
KNOXVILLE, TN

