How to avoid major traffic delays
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - All over Sevier County, there’s plenty of traffic year-round, but around the holidays, it’s even more packed. On Thursday, Dollywood remained open until 10 p.m. to accommodate the bigger-than-usual crowd. In the surrounding areas, the traffic reflected that excitement as a Sevierville Police Department sergeant gave advice on how to avoid sitting in traffic.
UPDATE: Clinton drive-thru closed “few weeks” after “major” water damage
The drive-thru serving the Anderson County Trustee and Clerk’s Offices in the parking garage of the Jolley Building in downtown Clinton will remain closed until further notice after a water pipe froze overnight Wednesday and burst, causing what County Clerk Jeff Cole called “major water damage.”. Cole and...
Rounds of rain today
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to a few spotty showers across the areas with more rain moving through later today. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
Dozens of cars abandoned in the snow in Sevier County
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - As ice lingered on some roadways in East Tennessee, crews in Sevier County worked to help those who made split second decisions in the midst of snowfall this week. According to Jeff Patton at Everything Auto, he’s been called more than a thousand times to...
Overturned vehicle on I-40 near Dandridge leads to hazmat situation
Jefferson County authorities ask drivers to avoid downtown Dandridge Friday morning due to a hazmat situation following a crash on Interstate 40.
‘Out of control’ brush fire tamed in Monroe County
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire crews responded to a brush fire in Madisonville in Monroe County on Thursday that spanned at least 20 acres. Monroe County Emergency Services officials called the fire “out of control” and urged people to avoid the area. As of 4:00 p.m., Notchey Creek...
THP: Two lanes on I-40 E reopen in Jefferson County after leaking 18-wheeler
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Highway Patrol reported Friday morning that an 18-wheeler was leaking hydrochloric acid in Jefferson county. As a result, troopers shut down I-40 east at mile marker 418, near the exit for TN-92 at 4:30 a.m. Two lanes reopened just before 8:00 a.m., according to the...
Passengers frustrated from incident at BNA
See what roads are closed in the Smokies
The Smokies Road Info posted on Twitter about the road closures due to snow and ice.
Milder night ahead, rounds of rain for New Year’s Eve
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our drier weather is coming to an end just like 2022 as rain chances are returning for the first half of the weekend. Thankfully this will be an all rain event as temperatures remain above average, but it could have some impacts on your New Year’s Eve celebrations.
Getting warmer with increasing clouds today ahead of rain and some storms
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The days continue to rapidly warm-up, but we will also see some increasing clouds today. A cold front is in the region for New Year’s Eve, but we only see some rain and storms and will not feel a cool down. The next cold front for next week brings heavier rain and then temperatures come back down.
TEMA: Seven people dead across TN due to arctic blast that swept through state
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said there were "seven weather-related fatalities" across the state as an arctic blast swept through the state and brought temperatures dangerously low. The arctic blast brought temperatures down to the single digits late Thursday night and into Friday morning, with winds...
Fireworks safety for New Year’s Eve
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With New Year’s Eve approaching, many people are looking forward to setting off fireworks, but Knoxville Assistant Fire Chief Brent Seymour stressed the importance of safety. “We have seen incidents in the past where folks believe the fireworks to be extinguished once they were shot...
Road congestions in East Tennessee, light snow flurries
Spokesperson of the Tennessee Department of Transportation Mark Nagi is asking the public to use caution when driving in East Tennessee this evening.
Car crashes into house, sparks flames in Knoxville house
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A car crashed into a Knoxville home on Thursday afternoon. Around 3:00 p.m., Knoxville Police Department officers responded to the scene after the car had crashed into the home at 5501 Kenbrook Lane in the Cumberland Estates Community. Knoxville Fire Department officials said that no one...
See the snowfall totals in East TN, Dec. 26
Some areas had light snow covering and sticking to the ground in East Tennessee, including at the WATE 6 station Monday, Dec. 26.
GRAPHIC: Puppies thrown over bridge on Christmas, TN animal shelter says
SUNBRIGHT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Six puppies stuffed in a red tote were thrown off of a bridge on Burreville Road in Sunbright and left in a river where all but one died. Now, one Morgan County animal shelter is hoping to find the people responsible. “This should make you angry...
Enjoy sunshine and more warmth today, ahead of some rain chances
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The warmth is building, and for now it’s clear and dry. We’re tracking on and off rain for New Year’s Eve and another front a few days into 2023. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so...
Burst pipe at Knoxville nonprofit's kitchen destroys flooring, lighting, ceiling and equipment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thrive said in around a month, they will start serving meals for students as part of their after-school programs. However, a burst pipe in their kitchen is jeopardizing those plans. They said that after temperatures fell dangerously low during an arctic blast, they discovered a burst...
KFD: No one hurt after fire at recovery housing Monday morning
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire at The Steps House Inc., a recovery home for males, on Monday morning, according to KFD. When crews arrived at 808 Sevier Avenue around 2:15 a.m., they found light smoke coming from an exterior wall, KFD said. Once...
