411mania.com
Charlotte Flair Returns on WWE Smackdown, Wins Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair made a surprise return on this week’s WWE Smackdown and captured the Smackdown Women’s Championship from Ronda Rousey. Tonight’s show saw Flair make her return, issuing a challenge to Rousey for a title match after Rousey had defeated Raquel Rodriguez. Rousey accepted over Shayna Baszler’s objections and in the match, Flair rolled Rousey over during an armbar to get the pin and the title.
411mania.com
WWE News: John Cena & Kevin Owens Beat The Bloodline on Smackdown, Don West’s Passing Mentioned On Show
– John Cena is 1 – 0 in WWE in 2022, picking up a win alongside Kevin Owens in the main event of this week’s Smackdown. Cena and Owens defeated Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final show of the year, with Owens pinning Zayn after a Stunner. Reigns took an Attitude Adjustment from Cena at the same time and rolled out of the ring.
411mania.com
What Happened After WWE Smackdown Ended
A new report has details on what went down after this week’s WWE Smackdown went off the air. PWInsider reports that John Cena started to cut a promo but the Usos and Samy Zayn attacked. They beat down Kevin Owens and Cena until Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes came out for the save. The Usos bailed and Sami got an Attitude Adjustment from Cena.
411mania.com
Kevin Owens Says He Was Told Steve Austin’s Return Match Couldn’t Have Been Anyone But Him
In an interview with The New York Post, Kevin Owens spoke about his match with Steve Austin at Wrestlemania 38 and how it came about. The two main evented night one of the show, with Austin getting the win. Here are highlights:. On how the match came together: “I still...
411mania.com
WWE Live Results From Miami, Florida: Ronda Rousey Faces Raquel Rodriguez, More
WWE held a Holiday Tour-branded live event in Miamia, Florida on Thursday with Ronda Rousey defending her title and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * The audience is shown footage of Xavier Woods being hurt backstage. * Kofi Kingston, Madcap Moss...
411mania.com
Karen Jarrett Says Max Caster Crossed A Line With His Rap Last Night on AEW Dynamite
As previously reported, The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass took shots at Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal with a rap on last night’s AEW Dynamite. During the rap, Max Caster noted that Jarrett was a ‘carny’ who stole money ‘like it’s Kurt Angle’s wife.’ Karen Jarrett, who was previously Karen Angle, did not enjoy the rap and said that Caster crossed a line.
411mania.com
Various News: Pro Wrestling NOAH Press Conference for Nakamura vs. Muta, Big E And Tyler Breeze Tour WWE Warehouse
– Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year is tomorrow with The Great Muta vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, and the press conference for the show is online. You can see the video below for the media event, which is promoting tomorrow’s WWE vs. NOAH match:. – UpUpDownDown posted the following...
411mania.com
AEW News: Kris Statlander Reacts to Best Friends Match Set For Rampage, Young Bucks Release New Merch
– The Best Friends will do battle on this week’s AEW Rampage, and Kris Statlander took to social media to react. Orange Cassidy will defend his AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Trent Beretta on Friday’s show and Statlander, who is currently out of action due to a knee injury, posted to Twitter to comment. She wrote:
411mania.com
Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 12.30.22
Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, Paul Wight. We’ll close out the AEW year with this and as is often the case around here, Orange Cassidy is defending the All-Atlantic Title. This time though, it’s against his friend Trent Beretta. That could go in a few directions and on top of that, we’ll be hearing from Jon Moxley about something. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Charlotte Flair Allegedly Had ‘Difficult Time’ With Becky Lynch Becoming Face of WWE Women’s Division
– During the latest edition of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr.’s cohost, comedian Jeff Dye, discussed the breakdown of the former friendship between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in WWE when Lynch started her rise and ascension as “The Man” in 2018. Dye was previously in a relationship and dating Lynch around that time. Below are some highlights (via Sportskeeda):
411mania.com
WWE News: Stock Closes Down, Top 10 Moments From NXT
– WWE’s stock was down today as it follows the trend of the overall market. The stock closed at $67.51 on Wednesday, down $1.63 (2.36%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 1.1% on Wednesday and has been trending downward through December after recovering for much of November.
411mania.com
AEW All-Atlantic Title Match Set For AEW Battle of the Belts V
Orange Cassidy will defend his AEW All-Atlantic Championship at AEW Battle of the Belts V. It was announced on tonight’s AEW Rampage that Cassidy will defend his championship against Kip Sabian at the show. Battle of the Belts V takes place on January 6th immediately after Rampage and airs...
411mania.com
WWE News: The Bump’s Top 10 Matches of 2022, Elimination Chamber 2023 Home Video Release,
– Today’s episode of The Bump is now available, featuring The Bump picking the Top 10 WWE Matches of 2022. Here are the Top 10 matchups and today’s livestream:. 10. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory, US Championship, Survivor Series. 9. Kevin Owens vs. Stone Cold...
411mania.com
Note on Several AEW Wrestlers Missing This Week’s Dynamite
In addition to Jim Ross missing this week’s AEW Rampage taping, several AEW wrestlers missed this week’s New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite in Broomfield, CO. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Britt Baker, Saraya and Eddie Kingston all missed this past Wednesday’s show due to travel issues. A number of others also missed, which resulted in several segments on Dynamite and Rampage getting changed.
411mania.com
AEW’s Mike Mansury Reveals Why He Left WWE, Being Heir Apparent To Kevin Dunn
New AEW Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer Mike Mansury was recently a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette. Mansury discussed what led to him leaving WWE after working there for eleven years. Read on for the details:. On how intense his schedule had become: “I’d gotten to a...
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Considering New Main Event Title In 2023, Update on Wrestlemania Plans
It was reported last week that WWE was considering other options for the main event of Wrestlemania 39, which depends on The Rock’s schedule. If The Rock can appear, he will have a match with Roman Reigns. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Triple H has made a decision on what to do with Reigns if Rock is unable to make the show, which could happen.
411mania.com
Hall’s Smackdown Review – 12.30.22
It’s the final show of the year and that means we are going to be seeing more than a few big things this week. First and foremost, John Cena is back for his only match of the year as he teams with Kevin Owens to face Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns. In addition, we have the Women’s Title on the line as Ronda Rousey defends against Raquel Rodriguez. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
WWE News: The Bump Looks at Match of the Year Honorable Mentions, Brazilian Footballer Pelé Passes Away, New Episode of Making It Maximum
– Along with listing its Top 10 Best Matches of 2022, The Bump also revealed their Honorable Mentions that didn’t make the Top 10 list:. – Renowned Brazilian soccer player Edson Arantes do Nascimento, best known as Pelé, has passed away. His daughter announced his passing in a statement on Instagram. He was 82 years old. Pelé was also the namesake of AJ Styles’ signature Pelé Kick move.
411mania.com
Various News: Notes on Upcoming Episodes of Young Rock, Rhea Ripley Reacts to New Dominik Shirt
“Hawaii, 1985: Ata and Rocky try to outmatch Lia’s promotion with a stable of new big-name wrestlers; left behind at the after-school program, Dewey falls in with a crowd of latchkey kids.”. Also, here is the synopsis for the next new episode airing on January 13, 2023:. “Miami, 1998:...
411mania.com
Batista Backstage at Last Night’s WWE SmackDown
– As noted, WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Gerald Brisco were backstage at last night’s WWE SmackDown. Another name who was backstage at last night’s show was former WWE Champion Batista, aka Dave Bautista. Titus O’Neil shared a photo of Batista backstage at the event on Twitter, which you can see below.
