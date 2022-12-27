Read full article on original website
Alamosa Valley Courier
2022 Sports Year in Review
ALAMOSA – The year 2022 was another remarkable sports year for the San Luis Valley with state and national championships making the headlines. Sarah DeLaCerda becomes valley’s first ever female state wrestling champion. History was made for the Alamosa High School wrestling program at the CHSAA state wrestling...
Hiker calls for help after spotting mountain lion on Colorado peak
On Christmas night, search and rescue teams deployed into Colorado's rugged Sangre de Cristo mountain range after nightfall to find a hiker who was concerned a predator may be lurking. According to Custer County Search and Rescue, their team was called out to assist in the mission at about 9:30...
