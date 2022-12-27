ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Idaho murders: Cleaning crew arrives to begin crime scene removal amid news of suspect arrest

Idaho murders: Suspect in deaths of University of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania. A suspect in the killings of four slain Idaho students has been arrested in eastern Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official said Friday. Arrest paperwork filed in Monroe County Court says 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was being held for extradition to Idaho on a warrant for first degree murder.
MOSCOW, ID
fox10phoenix.com

Chandler man who sold thousands of fake N95 masks avoids jail

PHOENIX - A suburban Phoenix man who knowingly sold thousands of counterfeit N95 masks during the height of the pandemic will not face jail time. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Arizona said in a news release Friday that 68-year-old Mark Forrest Cohn, of Chandler, has been sentenced to one year of probation. He must also pay restitution of more than $8,000 in tariffs and taxes.
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Bryan Kohberger: What we know about suspect in Idaho college student murders

HARRISBURG, Pa. - A suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students was arrested early Friday in Pennsylvania, police in Pennsylvania and Idaho said. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at his parents' home in the gated community of Indian Mountain Lake in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, PA
fox10phoenix.com

Funeral service held for family members of Arizona sheriff who died in crash

Funeral services were held on Dec. 30 in San Tan Valley after Cooper Lamb, his fiancée Caroline Patton, and the couple's newborn daughter, Elaine, all died in a crash in Gilbert. Police say 21-year-old Brian Torres was driving a pickup truck and crashed into the couple's car. Torres was arrested and is accused of DUI.
GILBERT, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Have you seen Joanne Dudek? Loved ones searching for missing Anthem woman

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The search is on for a missing Anthem woman last seen on Nov. 13. The friends of 64-year-old Joanne Dudek fear the worst happened to her and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office considers her disappearance suspicious. She's been missing for six weeks now, without a word...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Scottsdale Police warns of fake parking ticket scam

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The Scottsdale Police Department is warning residents about a new scam involving fake parking tickets. The tickets look real, but come with a few red flags:. A QR code that leads to payment site. Only gives the option to pay online. No offense is written on the...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Watch: Wrong-way driver on I-10 in Avondale stopped with grappler

AVONDALE, Ariz. - Traffic cameras caught Arizona troopers using a grappler to stop a driver on Interstate 10 in Avondale on Thursday night. First responders responded to a call just after 9 p.m. on Dec. 29 about an alleged wrong-way driver near I-10 and 99th Avenue. According to the Arizona...
AVONDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Shooting at Phoenix business leaves 7 hurt, police say

PHOENIX - At least seven people were hurt after a shooting broke out near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road early Saturday morning, Phoenix police said. Officers were called to a business in the area on a shooting call and found several people with gunshot wounds. Police say there are...
PHOENIX, AZ

