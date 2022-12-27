Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Abortion in Arizona: 15-week ban now state law after Court of Appeals ruling
Previously, there had been two abortion laws on the books. The near-total ban on abortion passed before Arizona became a state has been overruled. The 15-week ban signed in 2022 by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey will now take effect.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers to leave politics behind - for paint
PHOENIX - When people think of Russell "Rusty" Bowers, they probably picture him in the Arizona House of Representatives. "I’m currently a member and a speaker for a glorious, what, five more days?" Bowers said. But at the core of his soul, as he thumbs through years of sketchbooks,...
fox10phoenix.com
Funeral held for Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's family following crash in Gilbert: 'We are not angry'
A funeral was held 2 weeks after a crash in Gilbert that left Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son, his son's fiancée, and granddaughter dead. "Nobody's guaranteed a minute in this life, so every minute that we have is cherished even more now," the sheriff said.
fox10phoenix.com
Idaho murders: Cleaning crew arrives to begin crime scene removal amid news of suspect arrest
Idaho murders: Suspect in deaths of University of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania. A suspect in the killings of four slain Idaho students has been arrested in eastern Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official said Friday. Arrest paperwork filed in Monroe County Court says 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was being held for extradition to Idaho on a warrant for first degree murder.
fox10phoenix.com
Chandler man who sold thousands of fake N95 masks avoids jail
PHOENIX - A suburban Phoenix man who knowingly sold thousands of counterfeit N95 masks during the height of the pandemic will not face jail time. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Arizona said in a news release Friday that 68-year-old Mark Forrest Cohn, of Chandler, has been sentenced to one year of probation. He must also pay restitution of more than $8,000 in tariffs and taxes.
fox10phoenix.com
Buckeye Elementary School District overpaid superintendent by more than $570K, attorney general alleges
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - The Arizona attorney general has filed a lawsuit against the Buckeye Elementary School District (BESD) and its superintendent Kristi Wilson after she allegedly received more than $1.7 million in "additional compensation" from July 2016 to December 2021. During that time, BESD reportedly paid Wilson a total of...
fox10phoenix.com
Body of kidnapped teen found in rural Maricopa County
FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett has the latest on a homicide investigation after the body of 17-year-old Jesse Camacho was found in a rural part of Maricopa County. He was taken by two gunmen just over a week ago from a west Phoenix home.
fox10phoenix.com
Bryan Kohberger: What we know about suspect in Idaho college student murders
HARRISBURG, Pa. - A suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students was arrested early Friday in Pennsylvania, police in Pennsylvania and Idaho said. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at his parents' home in the gated community of Indian Mountain Lake in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.
fox10phoenix.com
Funeral service held for family members of Arizona sheriff who died in crash
Funeral services were held on Dec. 30 in San Tan Valley after Cooper Lamb, his fiancée Caroline Patton, and the couple's newborn daughter, Elaine, all died in a crash in Gilbert. Police say 21-year-old Brian Torres was driving a pickup truck and crashed into the couple's car. Torres was arrested and is accused of DUI.
fox10phoenix.com
New Arizona law allows alcoholic drinks at some outdoor shopping centers
Come January, visitors will be able to sip and stroll at some Arizona outdoor shopping centers. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has more on a boozy change coming to Desert Ridge Marketplace.
fox10phoenix.com
Rio Verde Foothills residents to lose water access Jan. 1: 'Water is our lifeblood'
RIO VERDE, Ariz. - Time is almost up for Rio Verde Foothills residents to find a new water source, with nearly 500 homes set to lose access at the start of the new year. For about a year, the city of Scottsdale has been hauling water to the community, but they've decided to stop because of the ongoing drought.
fox10phoenix.com
Wrong-way driver allegedly admits she knew he was driving against traffic near Phoenix
The driver, identified as 32-year-old Sadie Kelly, allegedly resisted arrest and had to be pulled from her car. DPS said Kelly's three small children were found inside the car. The children were not hurt and were released to their father.
fox10phoenix.com
Have you seen Joanne Dudek? Loved ones searching for missing Anthem woman
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The search is on for a missing Anthem woman last seen on Nov. 13. The friends of 64-year-old Joanne Dudek fear the worst happened to her and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office considers her disappearance suspicious. She's been missing for six weeks now, without a word...
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale Police warns of fake parking ticket scam
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The Scottsdale Police Department is warning residents about a new scam involving fake parking tickets. The tickets look real, but come with a few red flags:. A QR code that leads to payment site. Only gives the option to pay online. No offense is written on the...
fox10phoenix.com
Apache Junction dog attacked by coyote, security cameras reveal
A dog is lucky to be alive after being attacked by a coyote in Apache Junction - and the security cameras were rolling during the incident. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Watch: Wrong-way driver on I-10 in Avondale stopped with grappler
AVONDALE, Ariz. - Traffic cameras caught Arizona troopers using a grappler to stop a driver on Interstate 10 in Avondale on Thursday night. First responders responded to a call just after 9 p.m. on Dec. 29 about an alleged wrong-way driver near I-10 and 99th Avenue. According to the Arizona...
fox10phoenix.com
California deputy fatally shot, suspect killed following pursuit and shootout on freeway
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department in Southern California died after being shot by a suspect during a traffic stop. The suspect was later shot and killed by deputies following a pursuit that ended on the 15 Freeway. The deputy was identified as 32-year-old...
fox10phoenix.com
Shooting at Phoenix business leaves 7 hurt, police say
PHOENIX - At least seven people were hurt after a shooting broke out near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road early Saturday morning, Phoenix police said. Officers were called to a business in the area on a shooting call and found several people with gunshot wounds. Police say there are...
fox10phoenix.com
$400K worth of meth found during Phoenix traffic stop; suspect arrested
PHOENIX - Mesa Police say a suspect was arrested after a traffic stop in led to the discovery of 200 pounds of methamphetamine. According to police, the incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 near the Loop 202 and 40th Street in Phoenix. The suspect, 36-year-old Eric Leon,...
fox10phoenix.com
As Southwest flight cancellations continue, Fiesta Bowl fans find other ways to reach Arizona
PHOENIX - Continued chaos surrounds the Southwest Airlines meltdown, and now it's impacting the next big event in Phoenix: The Fiesta Bowl. The TCU Horned Frogs are poised to face the Michigan Wolverines this weekend, and fans are frantically trying to find new ways to head to the Valley in time for Saturday's game.
