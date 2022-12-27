Read full article on original website
2023 WJC 3 Up, 3 Down: Canada vs Austria
David versus Goliath. Canada versus Austria. Canada entered this game on a high, finishing off Germany by an 11-2 score the night before. For Austria, it was their third game of the tournament. Going into this one, they were 0-2 and had been outscored 20-0. The expectation wasn’t for a miracle that sees David slay Goliath. In this 3 Up, 3 Down column, we look at some of the highs and lows of this game.
3 Takeaways From Sweden’s 3-2 OT Win Over Czechia
On Day 4 of the 2023 tournament, Sweden continued their quest for first place in Group A at the World Junior Championship by taking on Czechia. All eyes were on this contest for teams in the group since the final score would cause a ripple effect on how the final standings play out based on records and goal differential numbers.
2023 WJC Day 4 Preview
After just three days, the 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC) might be one of the most fascinating tournaments to date. In our Day 3 Preview, we argued, “With Canada’s disappointing outcome on Day 1, it’s tough to argue against the Americans as the odds-on favorites to win gold right now,” but warned, “‘[they] can’t take Slovakia lightly.” Now, 24 hours later, the U.S. is picking up the pieces after a 6-3 defeat by the underdog Slovakians.
3 Takeaways From USA’s 5-1 Win Over Switzerland
Team USA defeated Team Switzerland by a score of 5-1 on Thursday, Dec. 29. After a disappointing 6-3 loss to Team Slovakia on Dec. 28, they were able to bounce back after making some minor changes to their defense, and excelling at both winning faceoffs and controlling the power play and penalty kill.
Soccer-Nearly-man Moriyasu remains in charge of Japan for another four-year cycle
TOKYO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu will remain in charge of the Asian team for another World Cup cycle, the country's football association announced on Thursday, with the aim of breaking new ground after a number of near misses.
3 Takeaways From Finland’s Shutout Win Over Latvia
Team Finland recorded their second-consecutive victory and their third-straight game with a point (from ‘Nyman has goal and assist as Finland blanks Latvia 3-0 at world juniors,’ Toronto Star, 12/29/22) after a dominating 3-0 win over Team Latvia on Thursday afternoon to reclaim the top spot in Group B. The win now sets up an epic showdown with the reigning silver medalist Finland and the United States on New Year’s Eve.
3 Takeaways From USA’s 6-3 Loss to Slovakia
While Team USA started with a strong first period in the Dec. 28 matchup against Team Slovakia, they were unfortunately not able to pull off a win. They were defeated by a score of 6-3, as they faced a few of the NHL’s top prospects and struggled to find their footing amidst penalties.
