Woman who went missing in Lexington in bitter cold temperatures has been found dead

A 67-year-old woman who went missing late last week was found dead Tuesday, just a few blocks from where she was last seen.

Lexington police said they were called to the 500 block of West Main Street at about 2:20 p.m. regarding “an unresponsive individual.”

The Fayette County coroner’s office pronounced the woman dead and identified her as Doris Lunce, police said.

The coroner’s office said Lunce was pronounced dead at 2:36 p.m. after she was found unresponsive at the Central Bank Center construction site at Vine and West Main streets. An autopsy will be performed to determine Lunce’s cause and manner of death, the coroner’s office said in a news release.

Police issued a Golden Alert for Lunce Friday, after she was last seen at about 7 a.m. at the Salvation Army on the 700 block of West Main Street. Police said at the time that it was believed that she might be suffering from dementia.