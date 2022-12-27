ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

U of R Medical Center to temporarily halt services in Batavia

By Joanne Beck
The Batavian
 4 days ago

Frozen pipes that ended up bursting and spilling water at the newly built University of Rochester Medical Center are being repaired; however, the site will not be open this week for patients, Kim Hally-Hettrick says.

Multiple pipes were involved, causing a lot of water to flood the building at 7995 Call Parkway, Batavia. Bitterly cold temperatures caused the freezing pipes, a condition reported by business and residential folks this past weekend.

Patients will be redirected to offices in Le Roy, Brockport and Brighton, Hally-Hettrick said.

“They’re researching what caused that to happen,” she said to The Batavian Tuesday. “The floor was 90 percent covered with water, but it was mostly floor damage and not the walls.”

To keep patients safe, the walls are also being checked out to ensure there is no water seepage or related damage before reopening the center, she said. Project management firm Gallina Development Corporation has been working on the repair and research and has been “very helpful” in the effort, she said.

The situation is being evaluated for when the doors will open again for patients, and it is recommended that they call their respective doctors to reschedule appointments. Practices include Primary Care 585-345-1779; Allergy and Immunology 585-486-0930; Medical Oncology 585-602-4050; Neurosurgery 585-225-5767; Otolaryngology and Audiology 585-758-570; and Urology 585-275-2838.

Photo: File photo by Howard Owens

