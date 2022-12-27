Read full article on original website
Life Savers Foundation of OC Presents Inaugural Gala at Balboa Bay Resort January 19
Life Savers Foundation of Orange County, which grants financial assistance and raises awareness to the crucial need for living organ donors, is presenting its inaugural gala on Thursday, January 19 at Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach. Founding Chair Mrs. Carole Pickup, Executive Director Dr. John Huffman, and Co-Chair and...
January 2023 OCB DARTS Dining Arts and Entertainment guide available now
The latest issue of our popular monthly local guide is now available — our OCB’s January 2023 Dining Arts and Entertainment guide (OCB DARTS). Printed copies are available, but they disappear fast! We encourage you to download your own free printable copy of our August 2022 Dining Arts and Entertainment guide (OCB DARTS).
Holiday Tree-recycle in City of Cypress
Are you ready to say goodbye to your Christmas Tree? Valley Vista Services is offering Christmas Tree recycling services on your regular pick-up day from now through January 10, 2023. For more information on trash and recycling services in the City of Cypress, click here.
Bluewater Grill Newport Offers Winning Deals for College Football Bowl Fans Visiting So Cal
Bluewater Grill welcomes the teams playing in college bowl games in Southern California over the next two weeks by offering students, alumni and fans visiting the area for the postseason bowl game action to enjoy Bluewater Grill sustainable seafood before, during or after the big bowl games in Bluewater country.
Philanthropy Snapshot: Judith Hendler
Huntington Beach artist Judith Hendler has been creating her own path since she was a child. She gained national attention when her jewelry appeared on a 1980s TV show. Now she’s focused on keeping young people engaged with art and bringing it to the community. Hendler made her statement...
“ELECTRIFYING” MUSICAL SENSATION… GREASE
McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCE FULL CASTING FOR. THEIR UPCOMING “ELECTRIFYING” MUSICAL SENSATION…. Book, Music & Lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. THE TIME: PERFORMANCES BEGIN FRIDAY, JANUARY 20, 2023. THE PLACE: LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS. THE MOTION: THE HAND-JIVE. Pink Ladies and Burger Palace...
OCTA to offer free OC Bus rides to safely ring in 2023
The Orange County Transportation Authority is providing safe rides for those ringing in 2023 with free fares on OC Bus from 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 to 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. Riding OC Bus is a safe and easy way to get to popular destinations around Orange...
Free New Year’s bus rides offered by the OCTA
ORANGE – The Orange County Transportation Authority is providing safe rides for those ringing in 2023 with free fares on OC Bus from 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 to 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. Riding OC Bus is a safe and easy way to get to popular...
The SAPD is searching for a critical missing person
On 12/28/2022, at approximately 9:00PM, Jorge Cruz was seen going to bed at his residence. On 12/29/2022, family realized Jorge wandered away from his residence. Jorge is non-verbal, autistic, and has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old. Jorge has gone missing in the past and tends to navigate toward the...
Los Alamitos to require students riding e-bikes to school to take safety class, get permits
There have been a number of discussions about students riding e-bikes in and around Rossmoor. Here’s an email sent out by the Assistant Principal from Oak Middle School. By February 1, 2023, all middle school students using an e-bicycle as transportation to and from campus will be required to have a permit sticker displayed on their e-bike. If middle school students do not have the permit sticker displayed on their e-bike, they will no longer be able to park their e-bike on campus.
Fighting deadly fentanyl: Supervisor Don Wagner offers lifesaving Naloxone supplies to high schools in his district
Orange County Supervisor Donald P. Wagner brought an item to the Board of Supervisors, which allocates $120,000 from the Third District discretionary funds to go towards $20,000 in grants to purchase Naloxone supplies, known as NARCAN, for high schools located in his District. A NARCAN nasal spray immediately stops fentanyl absorption; it has prevented deadly overdoses or poisonings when administered in a timely manner.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, December 29, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, December 29, 2022:. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Teen Manuel Gongora missing in Anaheim
Included in the latest Missing Person Quarterly Bulletin (pdf) from the California Department of Justice is Manuel Gongora, soon to turn 15 years old. Manuel is a male Hispanic, born January 20, 2008. He is five feet, six inches in height and weighs 140 pounds. His hair is black, and so are his eyes.
2022 San Clemente Sports Year in Review
For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Clemente High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports. San Clemente athletes once again soared on local, national and international stages striving for and capturing championship gold in several disciplines. Here is a look back...
PHOTOS: Segerstrom wraps up Estancia Coast Classic with victory over Los Amigos
Segerstrom’s Issac Camarena pushes the ball up the court. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Segerstrom High School’s boys basketball team wrapped up the Estancia Coast Classic with a victory Friday, defeating Los Amigos 55-38. “We didn’t play very well in the first half,” said Coach...
PHOTOS: Los Al takes over in final quarter to defeat Tesoro for second straight Tustin title
Los Alamitos players hold their championship plaques after winning the Tustin Classic title Friday night. (Photos: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Los Alamitos High School’s boys basketball team may have started out slow Friday night in the championship game of the Tustin Classic. But the Griffins had quite a...
PHOTOS: Santa Ana notches win over city rival Segerstrom in Estancia Coast Classic
Segerstrom players, including No. 15 Elias Toledano, try to put pressure on Santa Ana’s Emmanuel Lemus (with the ball) during Thursday’s game. (Photos: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Santa Ana High School’s boys basketball team broke open a close game with a big second quarter and went on...
PHOTOS: Calvary Chapel rallies for overtime victory over Laguna Hills
Calvary Chapel’s Tyler Peterson drives past Elijah Laquian of Laguna Hills Wednesday morning. (Photos courtesy Bill Russell, For OC Sports Zone). Calvary Chapel High School’s boys basketball team battled back in the second half and then went on to defeat Laguna Hills 50-44 in overtime in a consolation round game at the Tustin Classic Wednesday morning.
Beckman reaches semifinals of Tustin Classic with decisive win over San Clemente
Abhi Acharya was one of the standouts for Beckman Wednesday night. (Photo: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Beckman High School’s boys basketball team took command early and went on to defeat San Clemente 54-35 Wednesday night in the championship quarterfinal round game at the Tustin Classic. The Patriots, under...
PHOTOS: Irvine captures Estancia Coast Classic championship with decisive victory
Irvine players and coaches celebrate after the Vaqueros captured the Estancia Coast Classic. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Irvine High School’s boys basketball team used a tenacious defense and clutch shooting to defeat Estancia 54-38 and capture the championship game of the Estancia Coast Classic at Estancia Friday night.
