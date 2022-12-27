ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellaire, OH

WTOV 9

Residents express displeasure in Steubenville water issues

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH — Multiple water line breaks in the Steubenville area this past week have created issues for residents. As of Friday night, there is not a set time as to when the water will be back on, but officials are hopeful it's sooner rather than later. Some...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Crews battle pole barn fire in Bergholz

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple fire crews responded to a pole barn fire Friday morning in Bergholz. Officials report a resident was working on a tractor in the barn when it caught fire and spread to other items in the barn. Heat from the blaze melted siding on a...
BERGHOLZ, OH
WTOV 9

Authorities stress safety while behind the wheel this holiday weekend

As we head into another holiday weekend, this time with warmer weather, will there be increased traffic offenses?. "Troopers around the state will be out working overtime in full force,” said Lt. Robert Bodo, with the Steubenville Post. “Jefferson County and Harrison (County) will have several troopers on the roadways throughout the holiday season.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Crash slows main Wheeling thoroughfare

WHEELING, W.Va. — Two vehicles collided Thursday evening at the intersection of National Road and Park View Lane in Wheeling causing injuries. The call was reported to the Wheeling Police Department just before 5:45. No further details are available.
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Law firm, cab company teaming to provide safe rides home for NYE

If you find yourself having a little bit too much fun this weekend, a local law firm is working to keep you safe and out of their offices by sponsoring a ride home. For the last 20 years, Gold, Khourey & Turak has been sponsoring a program in partnership with BMG Transport to get drivers home safely after New Year’s celebrations. Now under new management, IC Cab will be continuing the partnership alongside the law firm.
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Belmont County tourism pioneer Householder dies

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Eugene "Doc" Householder, a household name in Belmont County, has died at 94. Eugene "Doc" Householder played an integral role in shaping the tourism of the county. He served as the first president of the tourism council's board of directors and was appointed executive director in 1989. He held that position for 28 years, retiring in 2017.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Transportation Today News

West Virginia nearing completion of I-70 project

The West Virginia Department of Transportation recently announced it is nearing the completion of the $215 million I-70 Bridges Project in the Wheeling area. Painting, concrete repairs, and other minor work are the last that remains to be completed. “Any traffic impacts will be short-term,” Tony Clark, West Virginia Division of Highways District 6 engineer, […] The post West Virginia nearing completion of I-70 project appeared first on Transportation Today.
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Crowds still making way to Steubenville to see Nutcracker Village

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Nutcracker Village in Steubenville is entering its finals days as the holiday season winds down. The folks at Historic Fort Steuben say they are still seeing big crowds even after the Christmas holiday. "I think we are exceeding last year's numbers, which were a rebound...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
10TV

Heating methods eyed in Ohio fire after family of 6 killed

NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio — Authorities investigating a fire that claimed the lives of six members of an Ohio family are looking at the possibility that the blaze was sparked by alternative methods of heating that the family was using to stay warm. Ohio Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said the blaze...
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
WDTV

Davisson Brothers Band cancels weekend shows due to health emergency

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Davisson Brothers Band says they are forced to cancel two shows this weekend because of a health emergency within the band. Although the health emergency is non life-threatening, the band has chosen to cancel shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday, according to the band’s website.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

4 West Virginia affordable housing projects funded

FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., awarded $1.5 million to four affordable housing projects in north central West Virginia. The awards were made possible through the 2022 funding round of FHLBank's Affordable Housing Program grants and voluntary housing initiative.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTOV 9

Local lodge donates money toward sensory playground at Union Local Elementary

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Lafferty Moose Lodge 1462 donated $1,000 to Union Local Elementary School for its brand-new sensory playground on Thursday. "It was something that we thought would be a great benefit for everyone. I'm hoping more people see this, I don't think people have seen what they are doing to here at Union Local," said Marsha Butler, Lafferty Moose Lodge administrator.
LAFFERTY, OH
WTOV 9

Longtime Jefferson County attorney, public official Scurti dies

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Longtime area attorney and public official Adam Scurti has died at age 83. In addition to his law practice, Scurti served on the Jefferson County Commission and was general counsel for the Franciscan University of Steubenville. He was also active in the Catholic church and at Steubenville Catholic Central.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Gym offers new additions for 2023

BROOKE COUNTY, WV — If getting into shape is your New Year's resolution, Cindy's Fusion Fitness of Wellsburg is now offering classes at half price for all new members. Classes range in all skill levels, and include everything from group dance to personal training. In light of the new year, they recently added a new program to the mix called 'Silver Sneakers.'
WELLSBURG, WV

