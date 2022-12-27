Read full article on original website
Steubenville City Manager pleads with residents to watch and conserve water
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) The Steubenville City Manager is pleading with residents to watch and conserve their water usage. James Mavromatis says they had three breaks today alone and they are trying their best to combat these busts as quickly as they are reported, but the problem remains with not having enough water to refill the […]
Residents express displeasure in Steubenville water issues
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH — Multiple water line breaks in the Steubenville area this past week have created issues for residents. As of Friday night, there is not a set time as to when the water will be back on, but officials are hopeful it's sooner rather than later. Some...
Water outage in parts of Steubenville, no timetable on when it will flow again
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The city of Steubenville is dealing with a water outage for the Labelle pressure system. According to city officials, this due to the water plant not being able to keep up with the demand of the city and issues at the water plant. Customers in Labelle...
Crews battle pole barn fire in Bergholz
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple fire crews responded to a pole barn fire Friday morning in Bergholz. Officials report a resident was working on a tractor in the barn when it caught fire and spread to other items in the barn. Heat from the blaze melted siding on a...
Authorities stress safety while behind the wheel this holiday weekend
As we head into another holiday weekend, this time with warmer weather, will there be increased traffic offenses?. "Troopers around the state will be out working overtime in full force,” said Lt. Robert Bodo, with the Steubenville Post. “Jefferson County and Harrison (County) will have several troopers on the roadways throughout the holiday season.”
Crash slows main Wheeling thoroughfare
WHEELING, W.Va. — Two vehicles collided Thursday evening at the intersection of National Road and Park View Lane in Wheeling causing injuries. The call was reported to the Wheeling Police Department just before 5:45. No further details are available.
Law firm, cab company teaming to provide safe rides home for NYE
If you find yourself having a little bit too much fun this weekend, a local law firm is working to keep you safe and out of their offices by sponsoring a ride home. For the last 20 years, Gold, Khourey & Turak has been sponsoring a program in partnership with BMG Transport to get drivers home safely after New Year’s celebrations. Now under new management, IC Cab will be continuing the partnership alongside the law firm.
Belmont County tourism pioneer Householder dies
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Eugene "Doc" Householder, a household name in Belmont County, has died at 94. Eugene "Doc" Householder played an integral role in shaping the tourism of the county. He served as the first president of the tourism council's board of directors and was appointed executive director in 1989. He held that position for 28 years, retiring in 2017.
West Virginia nearing completion of I-70 project
The West Virginia Department of Transportation recently announced it is nearing the completion of the $215 million I-70 Bridges Project in the Wheeling area. Painting, concrete repairs, and other minor work are the last that remains to be completed. “Any traffic impacts will be short-term,” Tony Clark, West Virginia Division of Highways District 6 engineer, […] The post West Virginia nearing completion of I-70 project appeared first on Transportation Today.
Crowds still making way to Steubenville to see Nutcracker Village
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Nutcracker Village in Steubenville is entering its finals days as the holiday season winds down. The folks at Historic Fort Steuben say they are still seeing big crowds even after the Christmas holiday. "I think we are exceeding last year's numbers, which were a rebound...
Heating methods eyed in Ohio fire after family of 6 killed
NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio — Authorities investigating a fire that claimed the lives of six members of an Ohio family are looking at the possibility that the blaze was sparked by alternative methods of heating that the family was using to stay warm. Ohio Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said the blaze...
Double Ohio house fire kills 1, 2 people taken to hospital with injuries
One person has died after a house fire on Thursday. Officials say the fire started at 119 Ohio Street in Mingo Junction around 2 am Fire officials called the incident a double house fire. The officials at the fire say they tried to get everyone out but the blaze was too much. Officials say they […]
Ohio fire that killed family of 6 was sparked by alternative methods
NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities investigating a fire that claimed the lives of six members of an Ohio family are looking at the possibility that the blaze was sparked by alternative methods of heating that the family was using to stay warm. Ohio Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said the blaze reported at 1:30 a.m. Monday […]
Davisson Brothers Band cancels weekend shows due to health emergency
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Davisson Brothers Band says they are forced to cancel two shows this weekend because of a health emergency within the band. Although the health emergency is non life-threatening, the band has chosen to cancel shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday, according to the band’s website.
4 West Virginia affordable housing projects funded
FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., awarded $1.5 million to four affordable housing projects in north central West Virginia. The awards were made possible through the 2022 funding round of FHLBank's Affordable Housing Program grants and voluntary housing initiative.
Local lodge donates money toward sensory playground at Union Local Elementary
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Lafferty Moose Lodge 1462 donated $1,000 to Union Local Elementary School for its brand-new sensory playground on Thursday. "It was something that we thought would be a great benefit for everyone. I'm hoping more people see this, I don't think people have seen what they are doing to here at Union Local," said Marsha Butler, Lafferty Moose Lodge administrator.
Hearing set for Florida man accused of driving semi over Columbiana traffic circle
Another hearing has been set for the Florida man accused of driving a semi over the Columbiana traffic circle striking several businesses. Twenty-four-year-old Christopher Reynolds appeared in Lisbon Court via Zoom on Thursday for his pretrial hearing. The incident took place in August of 2022, when Reynolds allegedly drove his...
Longtime Jefferson County attorney, public official Scurti dies
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Longtime area attorney and public official Adam Scurti has died at age 83. In addition to his law practice, Scurti served on the Jefferson County Commission and was general counsel for the Franciscan University of Steubenville. He was also active in the Catholic church and at Steubenville Catholic Central.
Vue 42 in Wheeling opens to great fanfare, ready to carry momentum into new year
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Wheeling's newest martini bar has been booked since the day it opened, and it's ready to continue that momentum into the new year, starting with a New Year's Eve celebration. Early in November, Vue 42 opened its doors to the public in Centre Market and...
Gym offers new additions for 2023
BROOKE COUNTY, WV — If getting into shape is your New Year's resolution, Cindy's Fusion Fitness of Wellsburg is now offering classes at half price for all new members. Classes range in all skill levels, and include everything from group dance to personal training. In light of the new year, they recently added a new program to the mix called 'Silver Sneakers.'
