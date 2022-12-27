If you find yourself having a little bit too much fun this weekend, a local law firm is working to keep you safe and out of their offices by sponsoring a ride home. For the last 20 years, Gold, Khourey & Turak has been sponsoring a program in partnership with BMG Transport to get drivers home safely after New Year’s celebrations. Now under new management, IC Cab will be continuing the partnership alongside the law firm.

WHEELING, WV ・ 19 HOURS AGO