French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
5 Best Netflix shows to watch on New Year’s Eve
Catch up with these five best shows, which you can stream on Netflix this New Year’s Eve!. It’s already 2023! and many new series are officially on the way! If you one of them who wants to stream something exciting? Then look no further than Netflix, which offers a wide selection of series including romantic, family, thriller-action, comedy, and more that will meet all your expectations. So, to make it easier for you to find some of the top-rated series that you’ll enjoy binge-watching in the year ahead.
BTS Army gear up for the group’s special episode for 2023; Here’s how
‘Run BTS’ has a separate fan base and the reasons are obvious. The show used to be a weekly catch-up between the BTS members and their fans with the septet trying on different activities to entertain the Army. It seems like the Bangtan Boys will be bringing in the new year 2023 with a loud cheer ahead of New Year’s Day because they announced another special episode of the program with all the members starring in it. The ARMY is particularly celebrating the presence of the eldest member Jin who is currently serving in the military.
Going SEVENTEEN is all set to return in 2023
The Carats are prepared to be entertained and have a great time as the highly-entertaining variety series titled ‘GOING SEVENTEEN’ is all set to return again. For the unversed, the hilarious variety show features none other than the members of SEVENTEEN themselves!. Going SEVENTEEN details. The series featuring...
BTS’ V’s fan sites gear up to celebrate his birthday through special projects
BTS member V’s birthday is just around the corner and multiple fan sites have indulged in interesting projects for the special day. For the unversed, NUNA V is the most followed Korean fan site on Twitter. It is also a self-funded fandom of Kim Taehyung and every year the fans come up with an extravagant project to celebrate his birthday and this year was no different. To make things different, the die-hard fans of V are opening cafes globally, in different places, such as South Korea, Dubai, and Japan. The best part here is that all the cafes are exclusively V or Kim Taehyung-themed. According to the latest reports, the cafes in South Korea are located around the HYBE building, which is the perfect location for other fans to enjoy and celebrate Tae Bear’s birthday.
The White Lotus Season 3 is not coming in January 2023
“You don’t have to know everything to love someone… A little mystery? It’s kinda sexy.” – Ethan. Ever since the last episode of the second season aired, it has been revealed to the audience that Albie asks Dominic for a karmic payment to help Lucia; Tanya grows wary of Quentin’s motives; and Ethan confronts Cam. This has led to much speculation, and the eagerness among the loyal fans to see how the story will play out has prompted a number of questions, such as “When will fans be able to watch the third season ?”
Manifest Season 4 Part 2 is not coming in January 2023
“Forgive me. I thought for so long that you were chasing me. I now realize you chose me. You wanted me to realize I don’t need to find an angel. I am the angel.” – Angelina. We know how excited you are to finally see how the...
The Crown Season 6 is not coming to Netflix in January 2023
“No matter what historians make of it, you will always rank highly in my personal table of Prime Ministers.” – Queen Elizabeth II. The fifth season of the show received positive reviews from critics. So it’s not surprising that viewers will be treated to another season next year! If you noticed, For the fifth season, Rotten Tomatoes reports 71% approval from 101 reviews, with an average rating of 6.75/10. Its critical consensus reads: “In its fifth season, it’s hard to shake the feeling that this series has lost some of its lusters – but addictive drama and a sterling cast remain The Crown‘s jewels.”
New Amsterdam Season 5 is not coming in December 2022
“Belonging isn’t about what you do. It’s about who you are. And if you belonged here you would know that,”- Bev. If you recall the quote above, ever since the premiere of the 10th episode, “Don’t Do This for Me,” more than a month ago on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, the viewers have been anticipating if the season will resume its run with the remaining episodes in 2023 or not. If you are one of them, then you’ve come to the right spot, we have compiled all the necessary information for you to get a head start on the forthcoming episodes. So, if you’re looking for information about the release date and plot, then look no further!
BLACKPINK’s Jennie wins fans’ hearts with latest Instagram posts
2022 has been a super successful year for the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK as the members made their highly anticipated return with a full group comeback. The queens also took the world by storm with their solo endeavors in the same year. Talking about Jennie, the diva has an audience of over 72 million and ensures her posts are the talk of the town within no time. The beauty is known for her ‘IT’ girl presence and she has complete control of the fashion world with her latest appearances becoming hot topics.
