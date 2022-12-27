Read full article on original website
3 Chicago Fire characters who probably won’t be back in season 11
Chicago Fire has had plenty of deaths over the years. In season 11 alone, we bore witness to the shocking death of Chief Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas) when he attempted to rescue a civilian from a burning building. The characters who bite the dust are the one that are guaranteed not...
Who died in the Chicago Fire season 11 fall finale? (SPOILERS)
The fall finale of Chicago Fire went out with a bang. Figuratively and literally. Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) were tasked with removing a live explosive from a cop’s leg, knowing at any moment the explosive could detonate. It was a hair-raising scene, even...
‘Chicago Fire’: 3 Characters Most Likely to Die in 2023
Will more characters die in 'Chicago Fire' Season 11? Here's who we think could possibly meet their end when the season returns in January 2023.
Is Maggie Lockwood leaving Chicago Med in season 8?
Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett) has had an emotionally taxing season on Chicago Med. Not only was the character involved in a car accident, but she was watched as her daughter, Vanessa (Asjha Cooper), decided to leave Gaffney Medical Center to pursue a different career path. That’s not even mentioning the...
Chicago Fire fans are furious about character’s return
Leading up to the Chicago Fire fall finale, NBC promised a returning face would be making their way back to town. What we never expected was that the returning character would be one who we had hoped to have seen the last of and not someone we had been hoping to see back in the Windy City.
‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10 Episode 9: [Spoiler] Dies in Shocking Mid-Season Finale
Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) was determined to take down suspected trafficker Sean O'Neal in the 'Chicago P.D.' mid-season finale.
TMZ reveals General Hospital actress Sonya Eddy's cause of death
The soap world is in mourning after news earlier today that General Hospital actress Sonya Eddy had passed away. The news was revealed by Eddy's good friend Octavia Spencer who starred in the film The Help. Spencer said on Tuesday "The world has lost another creative angel " and at that time no cause of death was revealed.
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
TV News Anchor Starts Maternity Leave, Baby Is Due 'Any Day'
Laura Hettiger, co-host of St. Louis' News 4 This Morning and News 4 Great Day, is taking a step back from work as her family prepares for a new addition. Hettiger is currently expecting her first child with husband Mark Allen, and as the couple counts down the days to their little one's arrival, the fan-favorite TV news anchor announced Saturday, Dec. 10 that she is officially on maternity leave.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 7 Begins with ANOTHER Major Death
The hits keep on coming in Yellowstone Season 5‘s lead up to the mid-season finale, with another death rocking this Sunday’s episode. It’s a brutal one, too, as Season 5, Episode 7, “The Dream Is Not Me” unfolds through a flashback to young Rip (Kyle Red Silverstein) and Rowdy (Kai Caster) as they work the ranch sometime after 1995. Initially they’re out patrolling for wolves, as much of this season has focused on. But these two are no longer friends. At all.
Following Explosive Fall Finale, Chicago Fire Showrunners Talk The Aftermath Of Stella's Fateful Decision And Surprise Character Return
As Chicago Fire heads into hiatus until 2023, the showrunners had some answers about what happens after Stella made a big call and somebody unexpected turned up.
Terrence Howard Announces Retirement From Acting: “This Is The End For Me”
Terrence Howard is ready to walk away from acting. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet for the upcoming Peacock series The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Howard revealed his decision to call it quits and make room for the new generation of thespians establishing themselves as stars. While explaining his decision, the Chicago native recalled his conversation with iconic actor Sidney Poitier about retiring. “This is the end for me. I don’t know if it’s the end for the rest of them,” he said, referring to his Best Man castmates. “I retired two years ago, for the most part. I was...
Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star
Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
Famed Actor Dies
Famed actor and former football star Brad William Henke has reportedly died, according to CNN. Henke, who was best known for his role on the hit show "Orange is the New Black," reportedly died in his sleep on November 29th. No cause of death has been given, however, in May of 2021, the actor posted on Instagram that he had a major artery blockage, and he later received two stents into his heart, along with having his spleen and half of his pancreas removed due to a tumor.
Hallmark Star Ryan Paevey Is Not Your Usual Romantic Lead [Interview]
Just as the sun rises in the east, The Hallmark Channel delivers its annual Countdown to Christmas, an ooey-gooey slate of 40 original holiday films -- each one featuring any combination of the network's beloved (and relentlessly good-looking) stable of actors and actresses. Whether it's a classic boy-meets-girl Yuletide love story or a family-centric holiday romp, Hallmark's Christmas movies are consistently some of the most-watched programming on cable TV. And one of the network's most successful in-house hunks is Ryan Paevey.
CSI: Vegas: Another Original Cast Member Set to Return in Season 2
Early next year, Catherine Willows is going to spot a very familiar face in Sin City. TVLine has learned that original CSI cast member Eric Szmanda is set to reprise his role as Greg Sanders during the latter half of CSI: Vegas‘ current second season. His multi-episode guest stint will reunite him with his aforementioned former co-star Marg Helgenberger. Szmanda portrayed the CSI tech for the entirety of original CSI‘s 15-season run on CBS. Helgenberger was added to CSI: Vegas‘ Season 2 ensemble partly to fill the void left by fellow OGers Jorja Fox and William Petersen, both of whom departed after the revival’s...
‘Chicago Med’: How Brian Tee & Yaya DaCosta Exit NBC Drama Series
SPOILER ALERT: The following reveals major plot points from tonight’s episode of NBC’s Chicago Med titled “This Could Be The Start of Something New.” Tonight’s fall finale of NBC’s Chicago Med is bittersweet, as viewers will once again say goodbye to April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta), this time alongside her husband Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) as they embark on a new adventure. Related Story 'Chicago Med' Star Brian Tee To Exit After 8 Seasons; Will Return To Direct Related Story How To Watch Golden Globes Nominations Next Week; George & Mayan Lopez To Emcee Early-Morning Unveil Related Story Keke Palmer Reflects On 'SNL' Hosting Debut & Calls...
"General Hospital" Star Dies
Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page. Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.
