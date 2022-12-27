Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
Husted stresses importance of returning opioid settlement funds to communities
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said the state’s coffers have been boosted by various opioid settlements won by the attorney general's office. Husted emphasized the importance of having those funds come back to communities hardest hit by the epidemic. "We want to make sure that...
WTOV 9
Ohio AG says office awaiting decision regarding Crossridge Landfill
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The office of the Ohio Attorney General has been involved in pending litigation surrounding the closing of the Crossridge Landfill site in Jefferson County. Attorney General Dave Yost has toured the site and said his office is currently awaiting a decision from the trial court. They are asking that the current owners pay $10,000 a month to go toward closing costs and remove 750 tons every of waste a month and safely dispose of it.
