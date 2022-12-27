COLUMBUS, Ohio — The office of the Ohio Attorney General has been involved in pending litigation surrounding the closing of the Crossridge Landfill site in Jefferson County. Attorney General Dave Yost has toured the site and said his office is currently awaiting a decision from the trial court. They are asking that the current owners pay $10,000 a month to go toward closing costs and remove 750 tons every of waste a month and safely dispose of it.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO