Amarillo area reports 259 new COVID-19 cases, 331 recoveries
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 259 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 331 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Tuesday, there are 1,664 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 93 new COVID-19 cases and 156 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 41,393 cases, 776 deaths, and 39,850 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 767 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 166 new COVID-19 cases and 175 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. The county’s total is 44,158 cases, 538 deaths, and 42,723 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 897 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 4.35% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 45;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 35;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 5;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 5;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 9;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;
Total staffed hospital beds: 1,034;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 905;
Available staffed hospital beds: 204;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 138.
County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths
Armstrong43510
Beaver1,1379
Briscoe4038
Carson1,16637
Castro2,09448
Childress2,69634
Cimarron6772
Collingsworth54316
Cottle3159
Curry14,898233
Dallam1,76944
Deaf Smith4,287116
Donley48626
Gray4,350133
Hall97524
Hardeman55721
Hansford72530
Hartley1,0463
Hemphill1,1718
Hutchinson5,924146
Lipscomb57817
Moore3,995114
Ochiltree2,18549
Oldham3356
Parmer1,53653
Potter41,393776
Quay2,48269
Randall44,158538
Roberts1572
Roosevelt6,000109
Sherman37616
Swisher1,34334
Texas6,65039
Union92420
Wheeler99923
TOTAL 158,9422,822
