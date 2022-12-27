ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo area reports 259 new COVID-19 cases, 331 recoveries

By David Gay
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MEJkG_0jvywXpo00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 259 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 331 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Tuesday, there are 1,664 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 93 new COVID-19 cases and 156 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 41,393 cases, 776 deaths, and 39,850 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 767 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 166 new COVID-19 cases and 175 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. The county’s total is 44,158 cases, 538 deaths, and 42,723 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 897 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 4.35% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 45;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 35;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 5;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 5;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 9;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,034;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 905;

Available staffed hospital beds: 204;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 138.

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths

Armstrong43510

Beaver1,1379

Briscoe4038

Carson1,16637

Castro2,09448

Childress2,69634

Cimarron6772

Collingsworth54316

Cottle3159

Curry14,898233

Dallam1,76944

Deaf Smith4,287116

Donley48626

Gray4,350133

Hall97524

Hardeman55721

Hansford72530

Hartley1,0463

Hemphill1,1718

Hutchinson5,924146

Lipscomb57817

Moore3,995114

Ochiltree2,18549

Oldham3356

Parmer1,53653

Potter41,393776

Quay2,48269

Randall44,158538

Roberts1572

Roosevelt6,000109

Sherman37616

Swisher1,34334

Texas6,65039

Union92420

Wheeler99923

TOTAL 158,9422,822

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VffTL_0jvywXpo00

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Public Health releases final 2022 COVID-19, Flu report cards

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo’s public health department released the final two report cards of 2022, covering the status of both COVID-19 and flu within Potter and Randall counties. COVID-19 Report Card The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card this week, featuring combined […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

The High Plains’ top 4 health stories of 2022

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As 2022 draws to a close, MyHighPlains.com is taking a look back at what we consider the top stories of the past year, including significant stories regarding politics, local education and health. Here are four health-centered stories that stood out from MyHighPlains.com in 2022. Late 2022 Tripledemic As 2022 neared its […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo seeks further clarification in Civic Center lawsuit judgment

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s legal team is looking for further clarification from retired Judge William Sowder in relation to the judgment in the Amarillo Civic Center Complex funding-related lawsuit in Potter County. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Sowder ruled that the city of Amarillo could not use $260 million in […]
AMARILLO, TX
KCBD

Amarillo sees increase in gang violence

AMARILLO, Texas (KCBD) - While Lubbock has seen an increase in the rate of violent juvenile crime, it would appear Amarillo is facing the same problem. Crime analysts have published a report on the increase of gun violence and juvenile gang activity. One in five gun crimes is traced back to street gangs, and Amarillo police are tracking as many as 80 different groups.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Wheelchair-Bound Man Killed By Truck On Amarillo Blvd

On the morning of December 29th around 7:40 Tyrone Anderson, a 53-year-old man who was wheelchair-bound crossed the street on Amarillo Boulevard before being struck by a brown Ford F-150 truck in the center turning lane. Soon after Amarillo Police Officers and emergency workers were called to the scene. Anderson...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

GOOD NEWS: Good News around NewsChannel 10

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many negative or bad stories make the news, but there’s a lot of good news stories out there, you just have to ask people. “I have a new nephew as of this year. First boy in the family actually, so that’s pretty exciting for us.” said Sydney Hatfield.
AMARILLO, TX
US105

Is Your Neighborhood Safe In Amarillo? Check Out These Maps & See

It's always a question you get asked by someone considering moving to Amarillo. Maybe it's a question you ask yourself when deciding to move within the city. Is Amarillo a safe place to live? Look, we know about all the crimes we've heard of. Drug busts, murders, theft. We seem to hear about it all the time. Sometimes it can feel like the entire city is just a wreck and no matter where you go, you'll be a victim of SOME sort of crime before it's all said and done.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo trash truck stuck under overpass

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The area of 45th and I-27 has reopened after crews removed a trash truck from the area. The trash truck became stuck under the overpass this morning. The lanes under the overpass were closed as crews worked to remove the truck for several hours. At this...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

3rd person dies from Dec. 10 house fire in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said the third person has died from injuries received from a house fire on Dec. 10. On Dec. 10, Amarillo Fire Department were called out to a house fire in the area of North Fairfield Street and Northeast 16th Avenue. Three people were in the...
AMARILLO, TX
KREX

Former Stinnett Police Chief Jason Collier arrested by Texas Rangers; Collier resigns

STINNETT, Texas, (KAMR/KCIT) — Former Stinnett Police Chief Jason Collier was arrested Thursday after being placed on administrative leave Wednesday. The City of Stinnett Facebook page confirmed Collier has resigned. Hutchinson County Sheriff Blaik Kemp said Collier was arrested by the Texas Rangers and taken to the Hutchinson County Jail. Texas Department of Public Safety […]
STINNETT, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy