Gainesville, GA

Pipes burst at the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia. Now 100 dogs need shelter

By Brian Wellmeier
The Times
 2 days ago
More than 100 dogs were displaced after pipes burst at the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia. (Photo provided by Humane Society of Northeast Georgia)

More than 100 dogs were displaced over the long weekend at the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia after pipes burst during the harsh cold at the Gainesville facility.

The break in the Gainesville facility’s water lines ultimately left much of the place uninhabitable and forced more than 100 dogs into a makeshift outdoor kennel area.

More than 100 dogs were displaced over the long weekend after pipes burst at the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia. (Photo provided by Humane Society of Northeast Georgia)

The organization is now calling for the public’s help to provide these animals a temporary shelter.

“The entire ceiling in our brand new surgery suite collapsed,” Chief Philanthropy Officer Samantha Threadgill said. “We’ve moved equipment around…most of all, we’re worried about the animals, obviously, because the large dog rooms we have housed 60 animals and all of our small dog rooms put out about over 150 animals in the building. We can’t trust the ceiling not collapsing.”

Threadgill said that while 30 people have volunteered to foster dogs in response to an Instagram post the organization put up today, more foster families are needed to get the dogs out of the cold. Threadgill, who said they don’t know how long it could be before plumbing issues are resolved, explained the difference between fostering and adopting animals.

“A foster is short-term,” she said. “This is even more short-term than normal. People can (foster animals) for a couple of days, if they’re able to do that…but if someone can do it for a couple of days, for a week or longer – we’ll take any time we can get. If people want to foster-to-adopt, they can.”

Donations of dry food, gallons of water, towels and monetary support are much-needed right now, according to Threadgill. She said bags of food were ruined and the facility was left without water after the lines busted.

Folks interested in providing aid to the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia or fostering an animal can email hsnega@hsnega.org.

Those looking to donate can also visit https://humanesocietyofnortheastgeorgia.org/wishlist/ to see the organization’s wishlist.

“We’re really grateful to everybody,” Threadgill said. “Just a huge thank you to the community (for their support).”

Comments / 3

 

