abcnews4.com
A look back at weather in the Lowcountry in 2022
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It’s hard to believe that 2022 is almost over, but it’s a good chance to look back at the weather highlights of the year here in the Lowcountry. January 3 was a windy day. There were wind gusts up to 68 mph across...
abcnews4.com
New parking garage at Trident Medical Center set to open in June
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Trident Medical Center will be welcoming a new addition in 2023. In June, the medical center is expected to open a new 649-space parking garage. Work on the garage has passed the halfway point and will include a charging station for electric cars. The project...
abcnews4.com
DHEC Takes Emergency Actions at Multiple Assisted Living Facilities
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is taking emergency actions at four community residential care facilities. DHEC determined that the conditions and practices existing at the facilities pose an immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of their residents. The...
abcnews4.com
New temporary housing causing concern for some Summerville residents
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — For years, the Dorchester County Community Outreach (DCCO) in Summerville has been offering shelter to people in need along Central Avenue. Recently, the shelter began looking to expand its services. "We found this piece of property, I don’t have an exact address, but it’s on...
abcnews4.com
Folly Beach prepares for annual New year's Eve Flip-Flop Drop
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The flow of Folly Beach’s heartbeat can come from the rush of strong waves. Or in beat to the steps taken in a flip-flop. The popular beach town footwear inspired the City’s beloved New Year’s Eve event: The Folly Beach Flip-Flop Drop.
abcnews4.com
The ultimate hairball: Charleston surgeon saves cat who swallowed 38 hair ties
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry kitty found herself in quite the hairy situation after swallowing dozens-too-many hair ties. Juliet was taken to the Charleston Animal Society by her caretaker after she suddenly stopped eating and became lethargic. Radiologists found that Juliet had a peculiar-looking blockage in her stomach and feared she would die if it was not removed.
abcnews4.com
Upgrades are coming to the West Ashley Greenway in 2023
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new bridge is coming soon to the West Ashley Greenway. The upgrade will help walkers, bikers and with critical infrastructure for the Charleston Water System. Construction is set to begin in January and will wrap up by the end of February. The total cost...
abcnews4.com
Dorchester Paws in need of emergency dog fosters
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester Paws Thursday put out a plea for help. The animal shelter needs temporary emergency dog fosters due to an influx of animals. “We are desperate for help and need emergency fosters to step up,” says April Howard, Director of Operations. “We need fosters to take a dog out even if it’s just until this Sunday.”
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County coroner retires
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver has announced his retirement. "It was with much thought, prayers, and support of my family that I have made this decision," Oliver's statement read. "It has been a great honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Berkeley...
abcnews4.com
From missing people to chaotic scenes: The Lowcountry's most-read stories of 2022
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — As 2022 comes to an end, ABC News 4 is looking back at our most-read stories of the year. 1. FOUND: Melissa Highsmith, kidnapped toddler from Texas, located 51 years later. In November, Melissa Highsmith was reunited with her family after being reported missing for...
abcnews4.com
Stabbing at James Island bar leaves one man injured
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier this week a stabbing at a James Island bar left one man injured, according to authorities. At 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday, authorities responded to a call at The Hideout Bar & Grill at 1006 Folly Road. They found a man bleeding from the neck, according to a police report.
abcnews4.com
Charleston police on scene of watermain break in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston police are on the scene of a watermain break in the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive in West Ashley, the police department shared shortly before 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Traffic is blocked off and being redirected between Orleans Road and Jaywood Road. Police say...
abcnews4.com
SCDMV operating normally Thursday after statewide network outage day before
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — Officials with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles say all branches are operating normally Thursday after a network outage affected transactions across the state yesterday. The State's Department of Administration experienced a statewide outage for most of Wednesday. Several state agencies were impacted by...
abcnews4.com
Man crashes into power pole while fleeing from police in N. Charleston; 2 guns recovered
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man from North Charleston is facing multiple charges after leading police on a high-speed chase early Friday morning, according to an incident report obtained by ABC News 4. Quantez Guest, 28, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, unlawful carrying of...
abcnews4.com
More cancelled Southwest flights cause headaches as other airlines, roads now affected
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — While the airline seeing the most impact is Southwest with 90 percent of their flights cancelled, the rush to find another way home for many passengers has affected other airlines as we end the year. As of Wednesday, over 2,500 Southwest flights have been cancelled...
abcnews4.com
Justice for Betty: Investigation continues into injured French Bulldog left outside in box
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A 10-hour stay inside of a box in cold weather, injured and feet from from help that's not available. That's the ordeal a young French Bulldog survived last Thursday night into Friday morning. According to a report released by the North Charleston Police Department,...
abcnews4.com
Town of Mount Pleasant accepting submissions for traffic box art contest
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Town of Mount Pleasant is looking to spruce up its traffic boxes and is calling on local artists to submit designs that "reflect the community and culture of Mount Pleasant." The town is accepting submissions through Jan. 30, 2023 from artists who live...
abcnews4.com
Protecting the voiceless: Lowcountry agencies working to make arrests in abandonment cases
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of dog abandonment cases in the past week are placing a spotlight on the crime. Both happened on Thursday, Dec. 22. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office tells us they are investigating after 11 dogs were left outside of the Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary in Hollywood.
abcnews4.com
SC Emergency SNAP allotments will expire at end of January, DSS announces
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Social Services will end the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments to all South Carolina households beginning January 31, 2023. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments have brought all authorized households up to the maximum...
abcnews4.com
North Charleston police searching for teen missing since Dec. 20
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department is seeking help from the community in finding a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen more than a week ago. Kiarra Holt was reported missing after she was seen leaving a home in North Charleston on Tuesday, Dec....
