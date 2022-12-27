ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

A look back at weather in the Lowcountry in 2022

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It’s hard to believe that 2022 is almost over, but it’s a good chance to look back at the weather highlights of the year here in the Lowcountry. January 3 was a windy day. There were wind gusts up to 68 mph across...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

New parking garage at Trident Medical Center set to open in June

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Trident Medical Center will be welcoming a new addition in 2023. In June, the medical center is expected to open a new 649-space parking garage. Work on the garage has passed the halfway point and will include a charging station for electric cars. The project...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

DHEC Takes Emergency Actions at Multiple Assisted Living Facilities

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is taking emergency actions at four community residential care facilities. DHEC determined that the conditions and practices existing at the facilities pose an immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of their residents. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

New temporary housing causing concern for some Summerville residents

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — For years, the Dorchester County Community Outreach (DCCO) in Summerville has been offering shelter to people in need along Central Avenue. Recently, the shelter began looking to expand its services. "We found this piece of property, I don’t have an exact address, but it’s on...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Folly Beach prepares for annual New year's Eve Flip-Flop Drop

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The flow of Folly Beach’s heartbeat can come from the rush of strong waves. Or in beat to the steps taken in a flip-flop. The popular beach town footwear inspired the City’s beloved New Year’s Eve event: The Folly Beach Flip-Flop Drop.
FOLLY BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

The ultimate hairball: Charleston surgeon saves cat who swallowed 38 hair ties

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry kitty found herself in quite the hairy situation after swallowing dozens-too-many hair ties. Juliet was taken to the Charleston Animal Society by her caretaker after she suddenly stopped eating and became lethargic. Radiologists found that Juliet had a peculiar-looking blockage in her stomach and feared she would die if it was not removed.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Upgrades are coming to the West Ashley Greenway in 2023

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new bridge is coming soon to the West Ashley Greenway. The upgrade will help walkers, bikers and with critical infrastructure for the Charleston Water System. Construction is set to begin in January and will wrap up by the end of February. The total cost...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Dorchester Paws in need of emergency dog fosters

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester Paws Thursday put out a plea for help. The animal shelter needs temporary emergency dog fosters due to an influx of animals. “We are desperate for help and need emergency fosters to step up,” says April Howard, Director of Operations. “We need fosters to take a dog out even if it’s just until this Sunday.”
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Berkeley County coroner retires

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver has announced his retirement. "It was with much thought, prayers, and support of my family that I have made this decision," Oliver's statement read. "It has been a great honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Berkeley...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Stabbing at James Island bar leaves one man injured

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier this week a stabbing at a James Island bar left one man injured, according to authorities. At 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday, authorities responded to a call at The Hideout Bar & Grill at 1006 Folly Road. They found a man bleeding from the neck, according to a police report.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston police on scene of watermain break in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston police are on the scene of a watermain break in the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive in West Ashley, the police department shared shortly before 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Traffic is blocked off and being redirected between Orleans Road and Jaywood Road. Police say...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

SCDMV operating normally Thursday after statewide network outage day before

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — Officials with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles say all branches are operating normally Thursday after a network outage affected transactions across the state yesterday. The State's Department of Administration experienced a statewide outage for most of Wednesday. Several state agencies were impacted by...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abcnews4.com

SC Emergency SNAP allotments will expire at end of January, DSS announces

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Social Services will end the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments to all South Carolina households beginning January 31, 2023. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments have brought all authorized households up to the maximum...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy