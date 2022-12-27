Read full article on original website
Related
WSAZ
Locality pay carries uncertain fate in W.Va.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Whether it be teachers, police or corrections officers -- all are in short supply. That reality is especially true in the state’s Eastern Panhandle, where Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, says the cost of living is much higher with the area’s proximity to Washington, D.C.
wchsnetwork.com
State workers off a half-day Friday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Friday is a half-day off for state workers heading into the New Year’s Day holiday weekend. Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation two weeks ago. The governor ended up giving state workers a full day off last Friday because of the winter storm. Next Monday,...
WDTV
U.S. Census: Population in W.Va. declining but more moving in
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - New numbers from the U.S. Census shows that West Virginia’s population continued to shrink in the last year. This is due to natural population decline, more people dying than being born in the state. However, there is a glimmer of good news as well. Data...
WDTV
COVID hospitalizations above 300 for the first time in months
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The COVID hospitalization rate in West Virginia continues to rise, and it is above 300 for the first time in several months. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there are 312 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital, as of Thursday.
WSAZ
State PSC approves rate increase for WV American Water
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia American Water (WVAW) customers will see their bills going up again soon. The company announced Friday that the average residential customer will see an increase of $3.63 a month, effective in January. According to the company, the Public Service Commission of West Virginia (PSC)...
WV National Guard look back on 2022
With the coming end of 2022, the West Virginia National Guard looked back at their accomplishments over the year.
Statewide virtual job fair coming to West Virginia
WorkForce West Virginia is inviting employers and job seekers to participate in a series of Statewide Virtual Job Fairs starting on Jan. 4 from 12-3 p.m.
wchstv.com
Eleven new COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; hospitalizations rise
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The state Department of Health and Human Resources said Friday there have been 11 more coronavirus-related deaths in West Virginia, and hospitalizations were up more than 30. It marks the first deaths associated with the virus the state agency has reported in nearly two weeks....
West Virginia is 1 of 10 states still under COVID State of Emergency, for a few more days
West Virginia's COVID-19 State of Emergency is set to end on Jan. 1, 2023, according to a proclamation signed by Gov. Jim Justice last month.
WUSA
New laws starting January 1, 2023 in DC, Maryland and Virginia
With a new year, comes new laws. Here are some of the new laws that go into effect on January 1, 2023, in DC, Maryland and Virginia.
West Virginia confirms COVID-related deaths for first time in 2 weeks
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – For the first time in around two weeks, West Virginia is reporting deaths related to COVID-19. Today, Dec. 30, 2022, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 11 new recent deaths connected to the virus. The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 68-year old male from Kanawha […]
Metro News
Blair says Senate will propose dividing DHHR into 3 separate agencies
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice rejected the legislature’s plan earlier this year to split the state Department of Health and Human Resources into two agencies–now it appears the state Senate will propose a further split. Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, said Thursday during an appearance on...
WTAP
WVU Extension has their free seed program up and running
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The WVU Extension Office has started up their seed program for the new growing year. The Grow This program sends out seeds to West Virginia residents who are interested in growing a garden. It started back in 2018 and has grown over the years, especially during...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia EBA pushes back on claims of retribution against reporter
CHARLESTON — The chairman of the board that oversees West Virginia Public Broadcasting denied claims from an employee that it had retaliated against her over reporting on the state Department of Health and Human Resources. William File, the chairman of the Educational Broadcasting Authority, issued a statement Thursday night...
West Virginia recycling programs facing big challenges; market, contamination and lack of infrastructure blamed
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – When it comes to the accessibility of recycling programs in West Virginia the state Department of Environmental Protection says factors like economics, population density, geography and markets for recycled materials play a key role. The agency says recycling is very successful in some communities but failing in others. Many community recycling […]
Watch out for weight loss scams, West Virginia AG warns
If your New Year's resolutions include losing weight, the West Virginia Attorney General is warning consumers to watch out for deceptive weight loss advertisements.
New Year’s weather history for West Virginia
(WOWK) — Looking at the forecast for the coming New Year’s Day, things do look relatively mild. In fact temperatures should be well into the 50s for afternoon highs this Sunday which would be some 10 to 12 degrees above the normal high which should be in the low to mid 40s. The warmer temperatures […]
WTRF
One 2024 Senate seat could be a clash of West Virginia titans
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) In 2024, there will be some heated battles for US Senate seats. One political science professor at Ohio University predicts that one of the hottest of those battles will be for the seat currently held by W.Va. Senator Joe Manchin. Dr. Kevin Spiker says there could be...
How the Golden Delicious apple was born in WV
While the Golden Delicious (Malus domestica) apple is one of West Virginia's state symbols, not many can claim to know how it came to be that way as well as why exactly it holds such significance to West Virginia.
Williamson Daily News
COVID relief money is building new Marshall baseball field
CHARLESTON — Despite pleas from social service groups to Gov. Jim Justice that leftover federal COVID relief money should be used to help struggling households, Justice instead diverted some of that money to ensure construction of Marshall University’s new baseball field. Seven months into the COVID-19 pandemic, 29...
Comments / 0