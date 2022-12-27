ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

WSAZ

Locality pay carries uncertain fate in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Whether it be teachers, police or corrections officers -- all are in short supply. That reality is especially true in the state’s Eastern Panhandle, where Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, says the cost of living is much higher with the area’s proximity to Washington, D.C.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchsnetwork.com

State workers off a half-day Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Friday is a half-day off for state workers heading into the New Year’s Day holiday weekend. Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation two weeks ago. The governor ended up giving state workers a full day off last Friday because of the winter storm. Next Monday,...
WDTV

COVID hospitalizations above 300 for the first time in months

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The COVID hospitalization rate in West Virginia continues to rise, and it is above 300 for the first time in several months. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there are 312 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital, as of Thursday.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

State PSC approves rate increase for WV American Water

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia American Water (WVAW) customers will see their bills going up again soon. The company announced Friday that the average residential customer will see an increase of $3.63 a month, effective in January. According to the company, the Public Service Commission of West Virginia (PSC)...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Blair says Senate will propose dividing DHHR into 3 separate agencies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice rejected the legislature’s plan earlier this year to split the state Department of Health and Human Resources into two agencies–now it appears the state Senate will propose a further split. Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, said Thursday during an appearance on...
WTAP

WVU Extension has their free seed program up and running

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The WVU Extension Office has started up their seed program for the new growing year. The Grow This program sends out seeds to West Virginia residents who are interested in growing a garden. It started back in 2018 and has grown over the years, especially during...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia EBA pushes back on claims of retribution against reporter

CHARLESTON — The chairman of the board that oversees West Virginia Public Broadcasting denied claims from an employee that it had retaliated against her over reporting on the state Department of Health and Human Resources. William File, the chairman of the Educational Broadcasting Authority, issued a statement Thursday night...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia recycling programs facing big challenges; market, contamination and lack of infrastructure blamed

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – When it comes to the accessibility of recycling programs in West Virginia the state Department of Environmental Protection says factors like economics, population density, geography and markets for recycled materials play a key role. The agency says recycling is very successful in some communities but failing in others. Many community recycling […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

New Year’s weather history for West Virginia

(WOWK) — Looking at the forecast for the coming New Year’s Day, things do look relatively mild. In fact temperatures should be well into the 50s for afternoon highs this Sunday which would be some 10 to 12 degrees above the normal high which should be in the low to mid 40s. The warmer temperatures […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Williamson Daily News

COVID relief money is building new Marshall baseball field

CHARLESTON — Despite pleas from social service groups to Gov. Jim Justice that leftover federal COVID relief money should be used to help struggling households, Justice instead diverted some of that money to ensure construction of Marshall University’s new baseball field. Seven months into the COVID-19 pandemic, 29...
HUNTINGTON, WV

