webnewsobserver.com
BTS’ SUGA’s Suchwita Episode 2 Teaser OUT
BTS has been winning hearts around the world with their group releases ever since the much-talked-about debut in the year 2013. For the unversed, the K-pop group has been active in the industry for over 9 years now. In 2022, BTS took everyone by surprise as they announced that the members will be focusing more on their solo activities while working on their group content simultaneously. Since them, everyone of them have excelled in their solo ventures, including Jin, who is currently off for his military service.
webnewsobserver.com
BTS’ V’s fan sites gear up to celebrate his birthday through special projects
BTS member V’s birthday is just around the corner and multiple fan sites have indulged in interesting projects for the special day. For the unversed, NUNA V is the most followed Korean fan site on Twitter. It is also a self-funded fandom of Kim Taehyung and every year the fans come up with an extravagant project to celebrate his birthday and this year was no different. To make things different, the die-hard fans of V are opening cafes globally, in different places, such as South Korea, Dubai, and Japan. The best part here is that all the cafes are exclusively V or Kim Taehyung-themed. According to the latest reports, the cafes in South Korea are located around the HYBE building, which is the perfect location for other fans to enjoy and celebrate Tae Bear’s birthday.
webnewsobserver.com
BLACKPINK’s Jennie wins fans’ hearts with latest Instagram posts
2022 has been a super successful year for the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK as the members made their highly anticipated return with a full group comeback. The queens also took the world by storm with their solo endeavors in the same year. Talking about Jennie, the diva has an audience of over 72 million and ensures her posts are the talk of the town within no time. The beauty is known for her ‘IT’ girl presence and she has complete control of the fashion world with her latest appearances becoming hot topics.
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
webnewsobserver.com
BTS Army gear up for the group’s special episode for 2023; Here’s how
‘Run BTS’ has a separate fan base and the reasons are obvious. The show used to be a weekly catch-up between the BTS members and their fans with the septet trying on different activities to entertain the Army. It seems like the Bangtan Boys will be bringing in the new year 2023 with a loud cheer ahead of New Year’s Day because they announced another special episode of the program with all the members starring in it. The ARMY is particularly celebrating the presence of the eldest member Jin who is currently serving in the military.
webnewsobserver.com
Shakira spends Christmas with her sons; What are their plans for New Year?
Waka Waka and Hips Don’t Lie fame Shakira is currently going through a tough phase in her personal life, after her split with long-time partner Gerard Pique. As per the latest reports, the Columbian singer spent her first Christmas after the painful separation with Pique in Dubai. The singer spent the festive season with her sons, Milan, and Sasha, who are nine and seven years, respectively. Shakira also posted a picture from their recent holiday on her official Instagram handle which has left fans excited.
webnewsobserver.com
Going SEVENTEEN is all set to return in 2023
The Carats are prepared to be entertained and have a great time as the highly-entertaining variety series titled ‘GOING SEVENTEEN’ is all set to return again. For the unversed, the hilarious variety show features none other than the members of SEVENTEEN themselves!. Going SEVENTEEN details. The series featuring...
webnewsobserver.com
Queen of British fashion Vivienne Westwood no more
Vivienne Westwood, one of the most famed British fashion designers passed away aged 81. The news of her demise was confirmed by the fashion house in an official statement on Twitter. The designer reportedly passed away “peacefully and surrounded” by her family members in South London. Her husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler also confirmed the same and said, “I will continue with Vivienne in my heart.”
webnewsobserver.com
NCT 127 is all set to surprise fans for New Year’s Eve through a live event
NCT 127 is already gearing up for the New Year and the group has reportedly already planned a surprise for the fans. According to the latest reports, the much-loved K-pop boy band will be wishing everyone across the United States through CNN’s ‘New Year’s Eve Live’ along with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen!
webnewsobserver.com
Has Kanye West gone missing? Former business manager fails to find him
Kanye West often grabs the headlines for one reason or the other. The rapper, also known as Ye, was mired in controversies for the entire year 2022. In the midst of all this, his former business manager has reportedly made a shocking statement. It is because the manager considers the rapper to be “missing” because he was apparently unable to locate Ye for several weeks, as claimed by multiple reports. According to the Independent, Thomas St John, Kanye West’s senior financial advisor for around 18 months is now all set to sue him over lack of payment.
webnewsobserver.com
Manifest Season 4 Part 2 is not coming in January 2023
“Forgive me. I thought for so long that you were chasing me. I now realize you chose me. You wanted me to realize I don’t need to find an angel. I am the angel.” – Angelina. We know how excited you are to finally see how the...
