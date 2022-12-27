Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WNDU
Mishawaka Food Pantry changes direction under new leadership
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - After shutting down operations indefinitely, the Mishawaka Food Pantry tells 16 News Now they’ve changed leadership. It comes after their former executive director was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct in October. Officials at the Mishawaka Food Pantry tell us that they were close...
abc57.com
Local citizen, South Bend police provide hotel for homeless woman on Christmas Eve
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend police received a call just before midnight on Christmas Eve about a woman who was struggling to stay warm outside of a business on the city's south side. The wind chill at the time was in the range of -30 degrees, according to SBPD.
WNDU
Salvation Army receives low donations amid snowy weather, turns to digital fundraising
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Christmas might be over, but the season of giving continues. Christmas time represent the most significant fundraising week for the local Salvation Army, but last week’s winter storm caused some issues for the Salvation Army’s “Red Kettle Campaign.”. In an average year,...
abc57.com
Holiday Heroes: Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - ABC57's Holiday Heroes is back with a local charity making people feel right at home. Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County keeps on building affordable homes, 226 locally since 1987, and the impact on the families can last a lifetime. On a quiet snowy...
Nativity scene display tampered with in Indiana
Theora Ohaneson said it wasn’t so much that someone removed the baby Jesus from the nativity scene. It was where they put the baby Jesus. She told WSBT in South Bend this was rude and disrespectful.
hometownnewsnow.com
First Responders Pull Victim From Smoke-Filled Trailer
(Michigan City, IN) - A Michigan City man owes his life to the heroics of three area police officers. Just before 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, emergency dispatch received a fire call from the Dunewood Trailer Park on SR 212. The caller said his trailer was filling with smoke, and he was unable to exit.
abc57.com
Country Bake Shop closes its doors for good ahead of the new year
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- A local favorite for baked goods is open for just one more day. After 47 years, the Country Bake Shop on the northwest side of South Bend will not be keeping it’s doors open going into the new year, and New Year’s Eve will be it’s last day for business.
22 WSBT
Officials: Safety concerns during New Year's Eve celebrations
Many of us will be celebrating the start of the New Year this weekend. But police are reminding you to enjoy it responsibly. They say gunfire and impaired drivers are reported by the hundreds each year on this holiday. WSBT spoke with police today about their concerns. They say do...
WNDU
126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off
(WNDU) - 126 hospital food service workers in Fort Wayne and Warsaw are in line to be laid off next month, but it’s unclear how long those workers will be laid off. According to Inside INdiana Business, Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw — both of which are part of Lutheran Health Network — effective Jan. 25.
WNDU
Mishawaka barber hangs up clippers after 48 years of service
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - They say it isn’t work if you love what you do. For one barber in Mishawaka, love is exactly what has kept him going for 48 years. Roger Finney has been cutting hair at Family Barber in Mishawaka since 1974, and now he’s selling the business and retiring.
WNDU
Indiana Dept. of Health urges parents to have children tested for led under new law
126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off. Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw.
News Now Warsaw
Penguin Point stores in Warsaw remain open despite workers’ frustrations
WARSAW — The two Penguin Point restaurants in Warsaw remained open Friday night despite a few disgruntled workers including one who claimed all of the stores in the chain closed Friday. A former employee who quit Friday told local media that a walkout by employees led to the closure...
abc57.com
Local bars are gearing up for New Year's Eve
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- New Year's Eve is this Saturday, and Michiana is gearing up to ring in 2023. But will partygoers be stingier this year after record inflation?. St. Patrick's Day, Blackout Wednesday, and, of course, New Year's Eve are some of the biggest bar nights in South Bend. While there's some concern inflation will cause customers to cut back, bartenders are banking on big crowds when the clock strikes midnight.
abc57.com
Trash services not running in Middlebury January 2
MIDDLEBURY, Ind. - Republic Services will not be picking up trash in Middlebury on Monday, according to the Town of Middlebury. Routes will run on Tuesday and Wednesday. If you normally put trash bins out on Monday, put it out on Tuesday instead.
WNDU
‘Round Barn Restaurant & Pub’ eyes location at Grace United Methodist in Niles
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Plans call for a new Round Barn Restaurant & Pub to open in the City of Niles!. The deal relies on the successful rezoning of the restaurant’s chosen site. That chosen site in Niles is, in fact, not a barn! Rather, it is the former Grace United Methodist Church on Grant Street.
WNDU
Local, veteran-owned Sweet Revenge Barbecue Company continues to grow
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Sweet Revenge Barbecue was created by Richard Lee and his son Michael in 2010, after finding a recipe book that had been hidden for more than 40 years. “The original recipe dates back to the civil war, and Grandma Emma’s grandma and great grandmother is...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Catholic Parish flooded
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --The Mishawaka Catholic Parish reported a pipe in the wall of their kitchen burst, which the water shut off their furnace and alerted them about the problem. This allowed them to start cleaning up the flooding before any major damage.
etxview.com
Judge to begin considering whether Indicted Lake County sheriff can carry handgun in public
HAMMOND — A Lake County judge has scheduled a hearing in a lawsuit filed in November by Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. asking that a portion of a new Indiana statute barring individuals under indictment from carrying a handgun in public be declared unconstitutional. The status conference is scheduled for...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Housing Authority responds to complaints about heat at assisted living facility
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka Housing Authority has responded to the complaints about heat at Vannoni Living Center. "Prompted by concerns raised in the local media the Indiana Department of Health visited the facility on December 27. Their inspection confirmed that all apartments have sufficient heat and did not identify any deficiencies in the operation of the Vannoni Living Center," the Mishawaka Housing Authority said.
abc57.com
'If it goes up in the air, it's coming down,' officials warn against firing guns at midnight on New Year's Day
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- You might hear cheers or fireworks when the clock strikes midnight this weekend, ringing in 2023. But in some parts of South Bend it's likely to hear gunshots. Every year on New Year's Eve, St. Joseph County Commissioner Derek Dieter said he films all the gunshots he...
