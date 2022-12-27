ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WNDU

Mishawaka Food Pantry changes direction under new leadership

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - After shutting down operations indefinitely, the Mishawaka Food Pantry tells 16 News Now they’ve changed leadership. It comes after their former executive director was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct in October. Officials at the Mishawaka Food Pantry tell us that they were close...
MISHAWAKA, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

First Responders Pull Victim From Smoke-Filled Trailer

(Michigan City, IN) - A Michigan City man owes his life to the heroics of three area police officers. Just before 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, emergency dispatch received a fire call from the Dunewood Trailer Park on SR 212. The caller said his trailer was filling with smoke, and he was unable to exit.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Country Bake Shop closes its doors for good ahead of the new year

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- A local favorite for baked goods is open for just one more day. After 47 years, the Country Bake Shop on the northwest side of South Bend will not be keeping it’s doors open going into the new year, and New Year’s Eve will be it’s last day for business.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Officials: Safety concerns during New Year's Eve celebrations

Many of us will be celebrating the start of the New Year this weekend. But police are reminding you to enjoy it responsibly. They say gunfire and impaired drivers are reported by the hundreds each year on this holiday. WSBT spoke with police today about their concerns. They say do...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off

(WNDU) - 126 hospital food service workers in Fort Wayne and Warsaw are in line to be laid off next month, but it’s unclear how long those workers will be laid off. According to Inside INdiana Business, Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw — both of which are part of Lutheran Health Network — effective Jan. 25.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka barber hangs up clippers after 48 years of service

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - They say it isn’t work if you love what you do. For one barber in Mishawaka, love is exactly what has kept him going for 48 years. Roger Finney has been cutting hair at Family Barber in Mishawaka since 1974, and now he’s selling the business and retiring.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Local bars are gearing up for New Year's Eve

SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- New Year's Eve is this Saturday, and Michiana is gearing up to ring in 2023. But will partygoers be stingier this year after record inflation?. St. Patrick's Day, Blackout Wednesday, and, of course, New Year's Eve are some of the biggest bar nights in South Bend. While there's some concern inflation will cause customers to cut back, bartenders are banking on big crowds when the clock strikes midnight.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Trash services not running in Middlebury January 2

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. - Republic Services will not be picking up trash in Middlebury on Monday, according to the Town of Middlebury. Routes will run on Tuesday and Wednesday. If you normally put trash bins out on Monday, put it out on Tuesday instead.
MIDDLEBURY, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka Catholic Parish flooded

MISHAWAKA, Ind. --The Mishawaka Catholic Parish reported a pipe in the wall of their kitchen burst, which the water shut off their furnace and alerted them about the problem. This allowed them to start cleaning up the flooding before any major damage.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka Housing Authority responds to complaints about heat at assisted living facility

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka Housing Authority has responded to the complaints about heat at Vannoni Living Center. "Prompted by concerns raised in the local media the Indiana Department of Health visited the facility on December 27. Their inspection confirmed that all apartments have sufficient heat and did not identify any deficiencies in the operation of the Vannoni Living Center," the Mishawaka Housing Authority said.
MISHAWAKA, IN

