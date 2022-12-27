BTS member V’s birthday is just around the corner and multiple fan sites have indulged in interesting projects for the special day. For the unversed, NUNA V is the most followed Korean fan site on Twitter. It is also a self-funded fandom of Kim Taehyung and every year the fans come up with an extravagant project to celebrate his birthday and this year was no different. To make things different, the die-hard fans of V are opening cafes globally, in different places, such as South Korea, Dubai, and Japan. The best part here is that all the cafes are exclusively V or Kim Taehyung-themed. According to the latest reports, the cafes in South Korea are located around the HYBE building, which is the perfect location for other fans to enjoy and celebrate Tae Bear’s birthday.

2 DAYS AGO