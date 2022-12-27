Read full article on original website
Wedding guests share a jaw-dropping bridesmaid entrance and people are all saying the same thing
WEDDING guests can be difficult to entertain, so to make one couple's special day unforgettable a group of bridesmaids came up with a jaw-dropping entrance. Rocking stunning pink dresses, the five women were patiently waiting behind a massive door ready to show off the impressive choreography. With Let's Get Loud...
Kourtney Kardashian, 43, is ‘still trying to have a baby’ with husband Travis Barker despite unsuccessful IVF journey
KOURTNEY Kardashian is still trying to have a baby with husband Travis Barker despite her unsuccessful IVF journey, The U.S. Sun has exclusively learned. Ten months after stopping IVF treatment, the 43-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her 47-year-old rock star hubby are still hopeful they will have a child together.
BTS Army gear up for the group’s special episode for 2023; Here’s how
‘Run BTS’ has a separate fan base and the reasons are obvious. The show used to be a weekly catch-up between the BTS members and their fans with the septet trying on different activities to entertain the Army. It seems like the Bangtan Boys will be bringing in the new year 2023 with a loud cheer ahead of New Year’s Day because they announced another special episode of the program with all the members starring in it. The ARMY is particularly celebrating the presence of the eldest member Jin who is currently serving in the military.
BTS’ V’s fan sites gear up to celebrate his birthday through special projects
BTS member V’s birthday is just around the corner and multiple fan sites have indulged in interesting projects for the special day. For the unversed, NUNA V is the most followed Korean fan site on Twitter. It is also a self-funded fandom of Kim Taehyung and every year the fans come up with an extravagant project to celebrate his birthday and this year was no different. To make things different, the die-hard fans of V are opening cafes globally, in different places, such as South Korea, Dubai, and Japan. The best part here is that all the cafes are exclusively V or Kim Taehyung-themed. According to the latest reports, the cafes in South Korea are located around the HYBE building, which is the perfect location for other fans to enjoy and celebrate Tae Bear’s birthday.
Shakira spends Christmas with her sons; What are their plans for New Year?
Waka Waka and Hips Don’t Lie fame Shakira is currently going through a tough phase in her personal life, after her split with long-time partner Gerard Pique. As per the latest reports, the Columbian singer spent her first Christmas after the painful separation with Pique in Dubai. The singer spent the festive season with her sons, Milan, and Sasha, who are nine and seven years, respectively. Shakira also posted a picture from their recent holiday on her official Instagram handle which has left fans excited.
NCT 127 is all set to surprise fans for New Year’s Eve through a live event
NCT 127 is already gearing up for the New Year and the group has reportedly already planned a surprise for the fans. According to the latest reports, the much-loved K-pop boy band will be wishing everyone across the United States through CNN’s ‘New Year’s Eve Live’ along with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen!
Going SEVENTEEN is all set to return in 2023
The Carats are prepared to be entertained and have a great time as the highly-entertaining variety series titled ‘GOING SEVENTEEN’ is all set to return again. For the unversed, the hilarious variety show features none other than the members of SEVENTEEN themselves!. Going SEVENTEEN details. The series featuring...
BLACKPINK’s Jennie wins fans’ hearts with latest Instagram posts
2022 has been a super successful year for the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK as the members made their highly anticipated return with a full group comeback. The queens also took the world by storm with their solo endeavors in the same year. Talking about Jennie, the diva has an audience of over 72 million and ensures her posts are the talk of the town within no time. The beauty is known for her ‘IT’ girl presence and she has complete control of the fashion world with her latest appearances becoming hot topics.
