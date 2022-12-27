Read full article on original website
Homes that survived the Marshall Fire hid another disaster inside
This commentary originally appeared on The Conversation. On Dec. 30, 2021, one of the most destructive wildfires on record in Colorado swept through neighborhoods just a few miles from our offices at the University of Colorado Boulder. The flames destroyed over 1,000 buildings, yet when we drove through the affected neighborhoods, some houses were still […] The post Homes that survived the Marshall Fire hid another disaster inside appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Cold case: What happened to this woman who disappeared in 1990?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office are working to solve the cold case of Nancy Begg-Shoupp.
KRDO
Homicide suspect out of Arapahoe County taken into custody on I-25 south of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The arrest of a homicide suspect closed part of I-25 south of Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon. Just before 3 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation announced southbound I-25 was closed due to police activity between US 85 and Exit 125: Ray Nixon Rd. A...
KDVR.com
Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction
A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding the cross-country travelers in Grand Junction. Joshua Short reports. Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction. A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding...
Delayed and Diverted: Denver’s cry for help
For more than a year, Denver7 Investigates spoke with frustrated Denver firefighters and paramedics who were blowing the whistle on a concerning culture inside the paramedic division at Denver Health.
CSP: 20-25 vehicles involved in crash on southbound I-25 in Weld County
The southbound lanes of Interstate 25 are closed west of Johnstown due to a crash involving 20 to 25 vehicles.
Opinion: People experiencing homelessness smoke germ-infested snipes despite risk
(Denver, Colo.) I am glad I quit smoking cigarettes several years ago, long before I experienced homelessness. One thing about most homeless people, it seems, is that they smoke cigarettes. And some will do anything to get a cigarette.
Denver's police chief hints of supporting reducing traffic stops
Denver’s police chief is open to the idea of examining ways to reduce traffic stops. While that may sound like counter-productive policing, those stops sometimes escalate into violent interactions between the police and civilians and at times end in deaths at the hands of law enforcement officers. Though nothing...
High school teacher killed in avalanche remembered by family, co-workers
CONIFER, Colo. — What was supposed to be a fun day in the mountains turned into tragedy. Brian Bunnell was killed in an avalanche on Berthoud Pass while snowboarding with his three sons on Monday. All four were caught in the avalanche. One of Bunnell's sons was also buried but was rescued by his brothers and survived.
8-year-old boy's death highlights flaws in Colorado's mandatory reporting laws
DENVER — An 8-year-old boy who was beaten to death in June missed 60 days of school in the year before he died, according to attendance records reviewed by 9NEWS. On June 3, Denver Police responded to an apartment for a call about a child who was unresponsive. That child 8-year-old Dametrious Wilson died from his injuries, and since his death, 9NEWS has been looking into the circumstances.
LIVE UPDATES: Parts of Colorado received up to 17 inches of snow, multiple roads on eastern plains closed, delayed openings
Delayed openings across Denver metro Many city governments, schools, shopping centers and other facilities will open late Thursday because of the overnight snow storm. The Cities of Boulder, Lakewood, Centennial and Broomfield will open at 10 a.m. Arvada City Hall and Municipal Court are closed due to a power outage. Cherry Creek Schools, including daycare,...
Swedish church built in 1888 may become Denver landmark
The former Swedish Evangelical Lutheran Church as it sits today.Photo byCity and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) A 134-year-old former church in Denver’s Cole Neighborhood may become the city’s latest landmark.
Trucker accused of killing locksmith with his semi
The family of the victim, a locksmith, said the trucker suspect refused to pay for locksmith services and hit their father with his semi truck.
Study finds more than a thousand pets died in the Marshall Fire
LOUISVILLE, Colo. — When Jill Sellars saw smoke on the horizon the day before New Year's Eve last year, she didn't think much of it. When she saw it was a wildfire, moving fast toward her neighborhood, her dog Peanut was all she thought about. Sellars tried to make...
Lakewood man identified in deadly avalanche on Berthoud Pass
The coroner has identified the snowboarder who died earlier this week in an avalanche on Berthoud Pass.
Man charged with the murders of 2 under I-70
Police discovered Mutch sleeping about 15 feet from where the first victim was found.
Fort Morgan Times
Pump prices to rise in Colorado after Suncor begins months-long shutdown of its Commerce City oil refinery
Motorists in Colorado should get ready to pay more at the pump after Suncor Energy announced this week it would shut down its Commerce City oil refinery for as long as three months due to equipment being damaged at the sprawling facility by last week’s “extreme and record-setting weather.”
I-25 northbound shut down in northern CO due to series of crashes
A series of crashes have led to the closure of the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 in northern Colorado. They happened at midday on Thursday between the Berthoud and Johnstown exits.Nearly a dozen people were hurt.A total of 22 vehicles were involved in the crashes, according to Loveland Fire Rescue Authority.A construction project is in effect in the area.
Castillo family settles wrongful death suit with DougCo schools, continues case against STEM school
(Castle Rock, CO) The parents of Kendrick Castillo, who died while heroically protecting his classmates from a shooter at STEM School Highlands Ranch in 2019, resolved their wrongful death claim against the DougCo school district but will continue their case against the school.
FOX31 viewer finds stolen truck and plow
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Wheat Ridge plow driver is back at work, just hours after his livelihood was stripped from him. Video shows thieves making off with David Redding’s truck and plow early Wednesday morning, just hours before the winter storm arrived. Redding runs a small property management company and was left with […]
9NEWS
