hamlethub.com
Ridgefield HamletHub's Twenty-two Most Read Stories of 2022, Topping It Off Is SPHERE's The Greatest Showman!
Joyful anticipation of what’s to come, and appreciation for what was, mixed with some good-riddance join forces as 2022 comes to a close. The New Year is a time of celebration and reflection. Thank you for reading, commenting, and submitting stories (and trusting us to tell them). Here, we...
hamlethub.com
Lifelong Ridgefield resident Irene (Baxter) Scala, 91, has died
Irene (Baxter) Scala, age 91, of Ridgefield, died peacefully at home on December 27, 2022. Irene is survived by her husband, Carl Scala, of Ridgefield, four children Claudia (Dave) of Wilson, NC; John (Kim) of Ridgefield; Elizabeth Dietle (John) of Middletown and Nancy of Fairfield, seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Paul.
New Haven officer used ‘inappropriate and alarming’ language, chased juveniles while off-duty
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven officer has been arrested in connection to an incident that occurred while she was off duty. Police said Officer Lindsey Nesto was arrested on a warrant charging her with breach of peace for an incident that occurred in Wallingford on October 31. According to the warrant for […]
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Railroad Bridge Hit
2022-012-29@2:02pm–#Milford CT– Report of a railroad bridge struck by a tractor-trailer on Old Gate Lane. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Several rounds of gunfire hit car, businesses in Ansonia shooting
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A car was hit by gunfire and several rounds went into local businesses during a shooting in Ansonia on Grove Street Thursday night, police said. Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Bridge Street between West Main Street and Main Street just before 3:30 p.m. While police said the […]
DoingItLocal
6 Homes Burn In Bridgeport
2022-12-29@12:17am–#Bridgeport CT– 6 homes burned in a fire in the 1700 block of Central Avenue. Fire Chief Edwards said that everyone made it out safely and at this time it appears that 5 adults and 2 children will be displaced from the fire but that number could climb. There were no reported injuries.
4 new Norwalk police officers sworn in
Two of the officers are set to begin at the police academy.
Four arrested in Old Saybrook for narcotics, gun after dealership prevents 100K fraudulent transaction
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Old Saybrook police arrested four individuals on Friday afternoon for possessing narcotics and a handgun after a car dealership prevented a $100,000 fraudulent transaction from taking place, officials said. According to Old Saybrook police, they were contacted by leadership at the Shoreline Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep Ram dealership on Middlesex Avenue […]
westportjournal.com
Town sued over Old Mill Beach house approval
WESTPORT — The town, its Zoning Board of Appeals and a Hillspoint Road homeowner are being sued over the approval a house reconstruction plan at Old Mill Beach. Ellen and David van Dorsten of 216 Hillspoint Road filed their suit at state Superior Court in Bridgeport. It was received by the Town Clerk’s Office on Dec. 22.
New year, new eats! 14 new restaurants coming to Connecticut in 2023
(WTNH) — The new year is looking bright! For all of the foodies out there looking to spice it up in 2023, we have some exciting news for you. While 2022 saw many restaurants come and go, 2023 is ringing in several new eateries across the state! Check out the list below of 14 new […]
Ralph Nader announces new local newspaper in Connecticut
WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH)- Just as other newspapers have abandoned local coverage, longtime consumer advocate and Winsted native Ralph Nader has plans for a new weekly newspaper that will serve Winsted and nearby Farmington Valley communities. “It’s what used to be your local weekly newspaper-plus a little more,” said Andy Thibault, a veteran journalist who will […]
ID Released For Fairfield County Man Killed After SUV Plunges Into Harbor On Christmas Eve
Police have released the identity of a 33-year-old Fairfield County man whose vehicle plunged into an icy harbor on Christmas Eve.Bridgeport resident Jamal Gordon died during the early morning hours on Saturday, Dec. 24 after his BMW SUV left the roadway and landed in Bridgeport Harbor, said Capt. …
1Seriously Injured In Southington Crash On I-691, State Police Say
A section of I-691 West was shut down in Connecticut following a two-car crash with one person seriously injured. The crash took place in Hartford County around 6:45 a.m. in Southington near Exit 4. According to state police, a 42-year-old Meriden man driving a 2008 Kia Rio was stopped or...
zip06.com
A New Gathering Place
I recently read an article in the New Haven Register by Mark Zaretsky about The Q River Grill, 3-5 Clifton Street, New Haven. It’s not only drawing customers from the Fair Haven neighborhood, where it’s located, it’s also pulling people in from across New Haven and also the ‘burbs from as far away as Branford. Wings, grilled pizzas, bugers, salads, and drinks are on the menu at the Q River, which has a family feel and has turned into something of a gathering place. One of the owners claims their wings are the best in Connecticut, and I, for one, am looking forward to trying them.
newstalknewengland.com
Leader Of Connecticut Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced To 12 Years
At the United States District Court in New Haven, Connecticut on Wednesday, Tajh Wiley 27, of Norwalk, Connecticut also known as “Yung,” was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton to 144 months of imprisonment, followed by four years of supervised release. On July 13, 2022 a...
News 12
Stamford man charged in November fatal car crash
A Stamford man has been charged with manslaughter in connection to a fatal crash in Norwalk last month. Erles Ismael Aguilera, 25 of Stamford, was arrested on Wednesday. Police say Aguilera was driving a car that crashed with three passengers inside on Nov. 27 on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in Norwalk.
Norwalk man finds Treasure – service dog gave him a new lease on life
Jim McClellan has a rare form of muscular dystrophy that causes his spine to curve.
'A Dream For Me': High School Senior From Fairfield County To Join Division I Team
A talented senior from a high school in Fairfield County will play for a Division I women's equestrian team in college. Bethel resident Emily Clee, a senior at the Wooster School in Danbury, will join Auburn University's Divison I women's equestrian team after she graduates, according to Woost…
WTNH.com
Abate’s Apizza & Seafood Restaurant: A Sweet Family Tradition
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – CT Style is ringing in the New Year with a delicious treat from Abate’s restaurant. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio kitchen by owners Louis and Loretta Abate, who have been running the restaurant for many, many, years, after taking it over from Louis’ father.
CDC lists four Conn. counties as high COVID-19 levels
Conn. (WTNH) — Four Connecticut counties were listed with high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The COVID-19 Community Levels Map, which launched earlier this year, shows that Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, and New Haven counties were listed in the high/orange category, while Hartford, New London, Tolland, and Windham […]
