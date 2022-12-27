Read full article on original website
NME
Watch pro figure skater recreate Jenna Ortega’s iconic ‘Wednesday’ dance
Figure skater Kamila Valieve has recreated Jenna Ortega’s iconic dance routine from Wednesday. The 16-year-old currently holds three world records in figure skating and for the 2023 Russian Figure Skating Championship, she took heavy influence from Netflix’s Wednesday. Taking to the rink dressed as Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams...
These 8 movies flopped in theaters, but you should still check them out. Here's how.
From "Babylon" to "The Fabelmans," these movies didn't attract audiences to theaters in droves. But they're still worth watching.
seventeen.com
Best New Romantic Movies on Netflix Coming Out in 2023
Romance movies are the best way to spend a self-care weekend, whether you're living the single life or in a happy relationship with your S/O. Netflix has been at the forefront of the romance movie genre for a few years now thanks to hits like To All the Boys I've Loved Before, After Ever Happy, and Someone Great. The new year won't be any different for the leading streaming platform, which is set to release a few titles so far. From Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher's return to the rom-comto the next film in the Lohanaissance, romantic movies on Netflix are stepping up their game in the year ahead.
Collider
'Glass Onion' Director Rian Johnson Explains the Film's Final Shot
Editors Note: This article contains spoilers for Glass Onion. Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel sees Daniel Craig reprise his role as sought-after investigator Benoit Blanc delving into another mystery, this time involving "disruptors" Miles Bron (Edward Norton) and Andi Brand (Janelle Monáe), both of whom are caught up in a messy rich people problem. Called Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the film has had its fair share of incredible shots throughout its over two-hour runtime, but the one that has caught the eyes of viewers and critics alike is the film's final shot with Monáe positioned in the same way as Leonardo da Vinci's portrait painting Mona Lisa. In an interview with The Wrap, the director discussed the connection between Monáe and the world's most famous painting, as well as its significance in the film.
The 10 worst movies of 2022 range from comedic goofs to fantastic beat-downs
Photo by Vince ValituttiJulia Roberts and George Clooney in Ticket to Paradise.In the post- (ongoing? never-ending?) pandemic world, going to the movie theater is still a roll-of-the-dice for many people. Because that decision has more implications than mere entertainment, you want to make sure that the movie you're going to see is worth your time. Unfortunately, the 10 worst films of 2022 didn't live up to their end of the bargain, even if you didn't actually have to go to the theater to see all of them.Scroll through our critic's picks of the 10...
wegotthiscovered.com
The first installment in a severely overlooked disaster saga survives a streaming tidal wave
As you can imagine, the disaster genre doesn’t often tend to lead to a multi-film franchise, because there’s only so much destruction that can go around. Norway clearly wasn’t listening, though, with 2015’s The Wave igniting what currently stands as a trilogy, but could yet spawn additional installments.
Rupert Grint Calls 1 ‘Harry Potter’ Scene ‘Satisfying’ and ‘Haunting’
Rupert Grint explains why one scene in the 'Harry Potter' movies was both satisfying and haunting for him to film.
ComicBook
Batman's New Batwing In The Flash Movie Revealed
Michael Keaton is coming back as Batman in 2023 -- and he's bringing some of his wonderful toys with him. Or, at least, DC is making wonderful toys, based on...toys...this whole toy metaphor is getting away from us, alright? McFarlane Toys has a new toy based on Keaton's 1989 Batwing, which is coming to stores now with toys of both Keaton's Batman and Ezra Miller's Flash in it, themed to the 2023 The Flash movie. Somebody managed to snap a photo of the toy (although where it's being sold is not totally clear, suggesting that the tweet in question is not the source of the image).
wegotthiscovered.com
A smash hit action sequel that isn’t really a sequel at all cuts the red wire on Netflix
Under normal circumstances, you’d expect the return of Shock Wave co-writer and director Herman Yau to reunite with star Andy Lau for a movie called Shock Wave 2 would make it pretty obvious and incredibly straightforward to decipher that the movie is a sequel, but it isn’t quite as simple as that.
Elle
The Best Shows on Amazon Prime Video for Your Next Binge Session
Amazon Prime Video isn't just a place for renting that new movie that isn't streaming anywhere yet; the platform also has a very powerful development arm that's been creating some of the most interesting original series out there. You just might not have heard of them. For every famous Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power type of title, there's seemingly another dozen amazing shows with standout casts just begging to be binged. Below are some of the best Prime Video has to offer, including sci-fi tales, mysteries, thrillers, procedurals, comedies, and some shows that are kind of a mix of all of the above.
CNET
The Best Christmas Movies on Netflix
At first glance, Netflix's Christmas movie selection seems a little meager. There's no Elf (eating spaghetti with syrup over on HBO Max), Home Alone (rigging Disney Plus with booby traps) or Die Hard (yes, it's a Christmas movie and it's streaming on Starz). Though Netflix may not be able to gift every movie you grew up watching, the streaming service has some really good holiday films you won't want to miss, like Klaus and Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.
Jenna Ortega Serves Casual Style in Adidas Samba Sneakers at Bookstore With Gideon Adlon
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jenna Ortega looked casual as she browsed the shelves of a bookstore yesterday. The “Wednesday” star spent time with friend and fellow actress Gideon Adlon, who shared a photo of her on Instagram. Ortega was spotted wearing a gray long-sleeve sweater top which she paired with black pants. The actress accessorized with a cream-colored graphic tote inspired by “The Monkey Wrench Gang,” a novel written by Edward Abbey in 1975, and a pair of black headphones. The former Disney Channel star completed...
Japanese sci-fi thriller Alice in Borderland just set a Netflix record
Alice in Borderland — the Netflix sci-fi series based on a graphic novel by Haro Aso — has just set a new record with the debut of its 8-episode second season. It’s set several records, actually. For starters, this Netflix release about two characters chasing the mystery...
Review: The 10 best movies of 2022
Film critic Peter Travers shared his ranking of the best 10 movies of 2022.
Glass Onion Is Already A Massive Hit On Netflix, But Two Other 2022 Movies Had Bigger Streaming Debuts
Glass Onion is the biggest movie on Netflix right now, but here's how its streaming debut compares to other 2022 movies.
Popculture
Netflix Just Added a Divisive New Movie This Week
A new Netflix original film hit the platform this weekend, and curious viewers may find mixed reviews if they look ahead. White Noise is directed by Noah Baumbach and stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola and May Nivola. Since its first screening in August, critics have been at odds about this film.
CNET
HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu: Downsize Your Streaming TV Costs Like a Boss
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. As we head into 2023 and await the newest releases on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and more, you may be thinking about updating your budget. Crunching numbers for your streaming subscriptions could leave you with the realization you're spending $500 per year or more. But this is one set of expenses you can easily tweak.
Business Insider
'That '90s Show' starts streaming on January 19 — here's how to watch the new spinoff of 'That '70s Show'
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. "That '90s Show" is a spinoff and continuation of the hit sitcom "That '70s Show." The series focuses on a new group of teens, but also features appearances by the original cast. "That '90s Show" will be available...
hypebeast.com
Everything Coming To Disney+ in January 2023
With the new year officially here, Disney+ has unveiled its slate of new programming for January 2023. This month will see the season two premiere of the animated Star Wars TV series The Bad Batch, along with new episodes of Willow and National Treasure: Edge of History. Additional seasons of series such as Lost Treasures of Egypt, Locked Up Abroad, Airport Security and more will also arrive on the streamer.
MCU Movies and Shows Premiering in 2023: Check out Our Marvel-Lous Guide
We know, MCU fans — it's been a while since we've all heard that iconic opening Marvel fanfare. But not to worry; Kevin Feige has plenty planned for Marvel fans for 2023 to keep us stuffed to the gills with superhero content. Article continues below advertisement. In honor of...
