ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Watch pro figure skater recreate Jenna Ortega’s iconic ‘Wednesday’ dance

Figure skater Kamila Valieve has recreated Jenna Ortega’s iconic dance routine from Wednesday. The 16-year-old currently holds three world records in figure skating and for the 2023 Russian Figure Skating Championship, she took heavy influence from Netflix’s Wednesday. Taking to the rink dressed as Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams...
seventeen.com

Best New Romantic Movies on Netflix Coming Out in 2023

Romance movies are the best way to spend a self-care weekend, whether you're living the single life or in a happy relationship with your S/O. Netflix has been at the forefront of the romance movie genre for a few years now thanks to hits like To All the Boys I've Loved Before, After Ever Happy, and Someone Great. The new year won't be any different for the leading streaming platform, which is set to release a few titles so far. From Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher's return to the rom-comto the next film in the Lohanaissance, romantic movies on Netflix are stepping up their game in the year ahead.
Collider

'Glass Onion' Director Rian Johnson Explains the Film's Final Shot

Editors Note: This article contains spoilers for Glass Onion. Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel sees Daniel Craig reprise his role as sought-after investigator Benoit Blanc delving into another mystery, this time involving "disruptors" Miles Bron (Edward Norton) and Andi Brand (Janelle Monáe), both of whom are caught up in a messy rich people problem. Called Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the film has had its fair share of incredible shots throughout its over two-hour runtime, but the one that has caught the eyes of viewers and critics alike is the film's final shot with Monáe positioned in the same way as Leonardo da Vinci's portrait painting Mona Lisa. In an interview with The Wrap, the director discussed the connection between Monáe and the world's most famous painting, as well as its significance in the film.
CultureMap Dallas

The 10 worst movies of 2022 range from comedic goofs to fantastic beat-downs

Photo by Vince ValituttiJulia Roberts and George Clooney in Ticket to Paradise.In the post- (ongoing? never-ending?) pandemic world, going to the movie theater is still a roll-of-the-dice for many people. Because that decision has more implications than mere entertainment, you want to make sure that the movie you're going to see is worth your time. Unfortunately, the 10 worst films of 2022 didn't live up to their end of the bargain, even if you didn't actually have to go to the theater to see all of them.Scroll through our critic's picks of the 10...
ComicBook

Batman's New Batwing In The Flash Movie Revealed

Michael Keaton is coming back as Batman in 2023 -- and he's bringing some of his wonderful toys with him. Or, at least, DC is making wonderful toys, based on...toys...this whole toy metaphor is getting away from us, alright? McFarlane Toys has a new toy based on Keaton's 1989 Batwing, which is coming to stores now with toys of both Keaton's Batman and Ezra Miller's Flash in it, themed to the 2023 The Flash movie. Somebody managed to snap a photo of the toy (although where it's being sold is not totally clear, suggesting that the tweet in question is not the source of the image).
Elle

The Best Shows on Amazon Prime Video for Your Next Binge Session

Amazon Prime Video isn't just a place for renting that new movie that isn't streaming anywhere yet; the platform also has a very powerful development arm that's been creating some of the most interesting original series out there. You just might not have heard of them. For every famous Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power type of title, there's seemingly another dozen amazing shows with standout casts just begging to be binged. Below are some of the best Prime Video has to offer, including sci-fi tales, mysteries, thrillers, procedurals, comedies, and some shows that are kind of a mix of all of the above.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CNET

The Best Christmas Movies on Netflix

At first glance, Netflix's Christmas movie selection seems a little meager. There's no Elf (eating spaghetti with syrup over on HBO Max), Home Alone (rigging Disney Plus with booby traps) or Die Hard (yes, it's a Christmas movie and it's streaming on Starz). Though Netflix may not be able to gift every movie you grew up watching, the streaming service has some really good holiday films you won't want to miss, like Klaus and Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.
Footwear News

Jenna Ortega Serves Casual Style in Adidas Samba Sneakers at Bookstore With Gideon Adlon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jenna Ortega looked casual as she browsed the shelves of a bookstore yesterday. The “Wednesday” star spent time with friend and fellow actress Gideon Adlon, who shared a photo of her on Instagram. Ortega was spotted wearing a gray long-sleeve sweater top which she paired with black pants. The actress accessorized with a cream-colored graphic tote inspired by “The Monkey Wrench Gang,” a novel written by Edward Abbey in 1975, and a pair of black headphones. The former Disney Channel star completed...
Popculture

Netflix Just Added a Divisive New Movie This Week

A new Netflix original film hit the platform this weekend, and curious viewers may find mixed reviews if they look ahead. White Noise is directed by Noah Baumbach and stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola and May Nivola. Since its first screening in August, critics have been at odds about this film.
CNET

HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu: Downsize Your Streaming TV Costs Like a Boss

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. As we head into 2023 and await the newest releases on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and more, you may be thinking about updating your budget. Crunching numbers for your streaming subscriptions could leave you with the realization you're spending $500 per year or more. But this is one set of expenses you can easily tweak.
hypebeast.com

Everything Coming To Disney+ in January 2023

With the new year officially here, Disney+ has unveiled its slate of new programming for January 2023. This month will see the season two premiere of the animated Star Wars TV series The Bad Batch, along with new episodes of Willow and National Treasure: Edge of History. Additional seasons of series such as Lost Treasures of Egypt, Locked Up Abroad, Airport Security and more will also arrive on the streamer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy