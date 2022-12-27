Romance movies are the best way to spend a self-care weekend, whether you're living the single life or in a happy relationship with your S/O. Netflix has been at the forefront of the romance movie genre for a few years now thanks to hits like To All the Boys I've Loved Before, After Ever Happy, and Someone Great. The new year won't be any different for the leading streaming platform, which is set to release a few titles so far. From Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher's return to the rom-comto the next film in the Lohanaissance, romantic movies on Netflix are stepping up their game in the year ahead.

2 DAYS AGO