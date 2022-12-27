ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FinanceBuzz

12 Items Retirees Should Buy at Sam’s Club

By Jenny Cohen
FinanceBuzz
FinanceBuzz
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4253oe_0jvyvF9l00

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies.

Sam’s Club can help you stock up on essential items or one-time purchases, but there may be a few things that retirees should really consider on their next trip to the warehouse retailer.

If you’re trying to reduce financial stress, here are some items retirees should pick up on their next run to Sam’s Club to help them save money.

Prescription drugs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VXSwQ_0jvyvF9l00

When it comes to prescription drugs, Sam’s Club gives extra access to its members, which can help you save money or get discounts on common medications. And the warehouse retailer also carries some generic drugs for as low as $4 per prescription.

Check with your local Sam’s Club to see what kind of deals they can get you compared to your local pharmacy to help you keep cash in your wallet.

Eyewear

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E4Ags_0jvyvF9l00

Sam’s Club has a wide variety of different eyeglass frames, so you should have no problem finding a pair that fits your style.

You can also get deals on contact lenses or sunglasses depending on the type of eyewear you need.

Get expert advice on making more money - sent straight to your inbox.

Hearing aids

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00X3rS_0jvyvF9l00

Hear better with hearing aids from Sam’s Club. You can pick up different options depending on your price point or what features you need, and the retailer also includes cleanings and warranties on different hearing products.

You can also check out your local Sam’s Club for free hearing tests and consultations to see if you need a hearing aid or adjustments to your current hearing aids.

Vaccines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zVZeg_0jvyvF9l00

Flu, pneumonia, and other illnesses can come creeping in as it gets colder, but you can protect yourself. Your local Sam’s Club may have a wide selection of vaccines you can get to boost your health and keep you on your feet this winter.

Check your local Sam’s Club’s website to see which vaccines and boosters they offer, and consider scheduling an appointment to make it a quick and easy trip.

Vitamins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SzrGU_0jvyvF9l00

As you get older, you may need to supplement your daily food and drinks with additional vitamins. Check out Sam’s Club’s selection of specific vitamins depending on your particular health needs.

You can also find multivitamins tailored to retirees who may need an additional boost from specific vitamins and minerals.

Snacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t6Sgi_0jvyvF9l00

A good way to keep your energy up throughout the day is with snacks, and your local Sam’s Club is the perfect place to get snacks to pack your pantry.

Think about protein bars or mixed nuts to keep you going or splurge a little on chips and trail mix, particularly if you like a good mix of sweet and salty snacks.

Home safety aids

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YAEpx_0jvyvF9l00

You may want to stay in your home as you age, but that could mean you have to get some aids to help you with day-to-day tasks. Sam’s Club has several options for your bathroom including non-slip chairs for your shower or grab bars to give you extra support.

Restaurant gift cards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jGGbv_0jvyvF9l00

Do you like to go out to eat more often now that you’re retired? There are ways you can enjoy a night out without breaking the bank.

Think about picking up some restaurant gift cards, which cost less than the face value of the card, to save you a little extra cash when you go out to eat.

Sam’s Club has a wide selection of restaurants to choose from, so check its website or look for cards at your local store to see if there’s something you like on the menu.

Vacations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dLS2R_0jvyvF9l00

One way seniors throw money away is on expensive travel. You may be looking forward to traveling more now that you’re retired, and Sam’s Club has you covered.

The retailer has plenty of travel options to choose from like beach getaways, amusement park trips, and even ski resort packages.

Check the retailer’s website or call the travel department to find out how much you can save on your next vacation.

Same-day delivery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kJKus_0jvyvF9l00

If you’re stuck at home, don’t let that stop you from shopping at Sam’s Club. The warehouse retailer can come to you with convenient same-day delivery.

Try the same-day option if you’re not mobile due to health issues, the weather is terrible, or you don’t want to wander the aisles. Same-day delivery may come with a fee, so check the details before you check out.

Books

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35oJkZ_0jvyvF9l00

Now that you’re retired, you may have more time to enjoy your hobbies like reading. Sam’s Club can help you out with a wide selection of books for you to choose from the next time you head to the warehouse.

Pick up titles from new fiction and non-fiction to cookbooks that you can use now that you have more time to cook. Or check out books to help you learn a new hobby.

And remember to grab a few books for your grandkids that are sure to put smiles on their faces.

Seasonal items

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a62cU_0jvyvF9l00

You can decorate your home with all kinds of seasonal items now that you’re spending more time there instead of at your office. Check out Sam’s Club’s seasonal decorations for holidays like Christmas or Halloween.

And remember to stock up on party supplies for your summer barbecues with friends and family.

Bottom line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F24q3_0jvyvF9l00

There are ways to save cash when you’re on a fixed income, and Sam’s Club is a good place to start.

The stores may have discounts on big-ticket items or can help you save money by buying food and drinks in bulk. But there are also discounts on items that are especially handy for retirees.

And if you want to retire early, create a budget now to find out if you can afford it, and remember to include your regular trips to Sam’s Club.

Comments / 0

Related
FinanceBuzz

10 Things You Should Do Every Time You Visit Costco

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Shopping...
TEXAS STATE
FinanceBuzz

The 10 Worst States in America for Property Taxes

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Skyrocketing...
WISCONSIN STATE
FinanceBuzz

10 States Where Home Prices are Still Surging

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. The...
GEORGIA STATE
FinanceBuzz

16 Simple Ways to Cut the Cost of Your Homeowners Insurance

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Buying...
FinanceBuzz

14 Dollar Store Items You Should Never Buy for Christmas Gifts

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Dollar...
FinanceBuzz

10 Items Amazon Won't Let You Return — Even with Prime

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. It's...
FinanceBuzz

10 Biggest Job Secrets Most Recruiters Won’t Tell You

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Finding...
FinanceBuzz

9 Frustrating Ways Inflation Can Sink Your Retirement Savings

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Inflation...
FinanceBuzz

13 Unbelievably Cool Places to Scuba Dive in the U.S.

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Scuba...
LOUISIANA STATE
FinanceBuzz

18 States with the Highest Inheritance and Estate Taxes

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Dying...
MINNESOTA STATE
FinanceBuzz

7 Little-Known Perks of Buying Apple Products at Costco

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. If...
FinanceBuzz

9 Types of People Who Should Never Buy a Tesla

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. More...
FinanceBuzz

The Best Amusement Park in Every State

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Amusement...
MAINE STATE
FinanceBuzz

How to Get Insurance on a Car with a Salvage or Rebuilt Title

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. With...
FinanceBuzz

9 Amazing Costco Buys for Under $50

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Costco...
FinanceBuzz

FinanceBuzz

937
Followers
2K+
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

FinanceBuzz is a personal finance brand on a mission to democratize financial independence. We believe that nobody should feel limited in their lifestyle or happiness because of the burden or absence of money.

 https://financebuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy