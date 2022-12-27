12 Items Retirees Should Buy at Sam’s Club

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies.

Sam’s Club can help you stock up on essential items or one-time purchases, but there may be a few things that retirees should really consider on their next trip to the warehouse retailer.

If you’re trying to reduce financial stress, here are some items retirees should pick up on their next run to Sam’s Club to help them save money.

Prescription drugs

When it comes to prescription drugs, Sam’s Club gives extra access to its members, which can help you save money or get discounts on common medications. And the warehouse retailer also carries some generic drugs for as low as $4 per prescription.

Check with your local Sam’s Club to see what kind of deals they can get you compared to your local pharmacy to help you keep cash in your wallet.

Eyewear

Sam’s Club has a wide variety of different eyeglass frames, so you should have no problem finding a pair that fits your style.

You can also get deals on contact lenses or sunglasses depending on the type of eyewear you need.

Hearing aids

Hear better with hearing aids from Sam’s Club. You can pick up different options depending on your price point or what features you need, and the retailer also includes cleanings and warranties on different hearing products.

You can also check out your local Sam’s Club for free hearing tests and consultations to see if you need a hearing aid or adjustments to your current hearing aids.

Vaccines

Flu, pneumonia, and other illnesses can come creeping in as it gets colder, but you can protect yourself. Your local Sam’s Club may have a wide selection of vaccines you can get to boost your health and keep you on your feet this winter.

Check your local Sam’s Club’s website to see which vaccines and boosters they offer, and consider scheduling an appointment to make it a quick and easy trip.

Vitamins

As you get older, you may need to supplement your daily food and drinks with additional vitamins. Check out Sam’s Club’s selection of specific vitamins depending on your particular health needs.

You can also find multivitamins tailored to retirees who may need an additional boost from specific vitamins and minerals.

Snacks

A good way to keep your energy up throughout the day is with snacks, and your local Sam’s Club is the perfect place to get snacks to pack your pantry.

Think about protein bars or mixed nuts to keep you going or splurge a little on chips and trail mix, particularly if you like a good mix of sweet and salty snacks.

Home safety aids

You may want to stay in your home as you age, but that could mean you have to get some aids to help you with day-to-day tasks. Sam’s Club has several options for your bathroom including non-slip chairs for your shower or grab bars to give you extra support.

Restaurant gift cards

Do you like to go out to eat more often now that you’re retired? There are ways you can enjoy a night out without breaking the bank.

Think about picking up some restaurant gift cards, which cost less than the face value of the card, to save you a little extra cash when you go out to eat.

Sam’s Club has a wide selection of restaurants to choose from, so check its website or look for cards at your local store to see if there’s something you like on the menu.

Vacations

One way seniors throw money away is on expensive travel. You may be looking forward to traveling more now that you’re retired, and Sam’s Club has you covered.

The retailer has plenty of travel options to choose from like beach getaways, amusement park trips, and even ski resort packages.

Check the retailer’s website or call the travel department to find out how much you can save on your next vacation.

Same-day delivery

If you’re stuck at home, don’t let that stop you from shopping at Sam’s Club. The warehouse retailer can come to you with convenient same-day delivery.

Try the same-day option if you’re not mobile due to health issues, the weather is terrible, or you don’t want to wander the aisles. Same-day delivery may come with a fee, so check the details before you check out.

Books

Now that you’re retired, you may have more time to enjoy your hobbies like reading. Sam’s Club can help you out with a wide selection of books for you to choose from the next time you head to the warehouse.

Pick up titles from new fiction and non-fiction to cookbooks that you can use now that you have more time to cook. Or check out books to help you learn a new hobby.

And remember to grab a few books for your grandkids that are sure to put smiles on their faces.

Seasonal items

You can decorate your home with all kinds of seasonal items now that you’re spending more time there instead of at your office. Check out Sam’s Club’s seasonal decorations for holidays like Christmas or Halloween.

And remember to stock up on party supplies for your summer barbecues with friends and family.

Bottom line

There are ways to save cash when you’re on a fixed income, and Sam’s Club is a good place to start.

The stores may have discounts on big-ticket items or can help you save money by buying food and drinks in bulk. But there are also discounts on items that are especially handy for retirees.

And if you want to retire early, create a budget now to find out if you can afford it, and remember to include your regular trips to Sam’s Club.